Ukraine Rocked By Air Strikes As Zelenskiy Arrives For G7 Summit In Japan
Russian air strikes hit several locations in Ukraine overnight, including the capital, Kyiv, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Japan for a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) leading global economies.
In a post on Twitter shortly after his arrival in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, Zelensky wrote that the summit means “security and enhanced cooperation for our victory.”
“Peace will become closer today,” he added.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian military authorities said 18 drones had been shot down over the capital during the night.
“Overnight, the aggressor again carried out a massive drone strike,” wrote Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, in a post on Telegram. “All detected air targets were destroyed by…our air defense.”
Falling debris caused a fire in a residential building, but no casualties were reported.
Explosions also rocked the city of Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv.
Several explosions were reported in the Russian-occupied Azov Sea port city of Mariupol. Russian media reported that the blasts hit the city’s airport.
The Mariupol blasts came on the first anniversary of Russia’s seizure of the city following months of heavy fighting that caused massive damage and loss of life.
On March 16, 2022, Russia bombed a theater in which hundreds of civilians, mostly women and children, were sheltering. Ukrainian officials said at the time that about 300 people were killed in the incident.
In Hiroshima, Zelenskiy will meet with G7 leaders on May 21 to discuss the war with Russia and to call for increased military assistance.
WATCH: Seventeen-year-old Denys Kharlashyn lived with his family in Mariupol as Russian forces laid waste to the city. The Ukrainian teenager decided to chronicle his experiences in a daily diary.
On the eve of the summit, U.S. President Joe Biden informed G7 leaders that the United States would aid in efforts by allies to train Ukrainian pilots on advanced F-16 fighter jets. Media reports said the training would likely take place in Europe and begin within weeks.
The training will begin even before decisions are made on when, how many, and which nations will provide the jets for Ukraine, according to U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he welcomed Washington's move on the training of Ukrainian pilots and tweeted that Britain will “work together with “the Netherlands, Belgium, and Denmark to get Ukraine the combat air capability it needs."
U.S. Lifts Sanctions Against Russian Tech Tycoon
For the first time since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the United States has lifted sanctions imposed against a Russian individual. The Treasury Department announced on May 19 that it had removed tycoon Anatoly Karachinsky, co-founder of the IBS technology group, from its sanctions list. No explanation was given. Karachinsky was sanctioned in April 2022 as a member of the oversight board of Otkrytie Bank. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Poland Urges China To Pressure Russia To End War In Ukraine
Poland called on China to exert pressure on Russia to end its war in Ukraine during a meeting between two top officials in Warsaw, the Polish Foreign Ministry said on May 19. China's Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui is on a tour of European capitals and earlier in the week was in Kyiv, where he discussed ways to end the war through a political settlement. In a statement following talks between Li and Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Wojciech Gerwel, the Polish Foreign Ministry said Gerwel had called on Beijing to use its influence on Russia. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Hungarian Students Push For Higher Teacher Wages In Protest March
Thousands of students, teachers, and supporters demonstrated in Hungary’s capital on May 19 for improved pay and working conditions for educators, the latest expression of frustration with the right-wing government’s education policy by a growing student movement. The protest march in Budapest began on a square beside Hungary’s parliament and stopped traffic on one of the city’s busiest avenues. Demonstrators, made up largely of high-school-aged students, called for the cancellation of a draft bill that would revoke teachers’ status as public employees, and demanded pay raises for educators and a restoration of their right to strike. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Tens Of Thousands In Serbia Again Protest Government Response To Violence; Vucic Holds Own Rally
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on May 19 to join the third opposition-led protest against the government’s response to two mass shootings earlier in the month, while President Aleksandar Vucic held a separate rally with supporters of his Serbian Progressive Party in Pancevo near Belgrade. Many opponents blame Vucic for creating an atmosphere of hopelessness and division in the country that they say indirectly led to the mass shootings, which killed 18 people. Vucic has vowed measures to reduce violence. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Russia Issues Arrest Warrant For International Criminal Court Prosecutor Who Charged Putin
Russia has issued an arrest warrant for the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor who prepared a warrant in March for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing the Kremlin leader of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime, Russian media reported on May 19. Russia’s TASS news agency said the Interior Ministry issued the warrant for Karim Khan. The Meduza opposition platform reported that the charge was "knowingly accusing an innocent person." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Russia Bars 500 U.S. Citizens, Including Former President Obama
The Russian Foreign Ministry has banned some 500 U.S. citizens from entering the country, including former President Barack Obama, in retaliation for the latest series of sanctions announced by the United States against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The ministry said that those who have been barred are not only "iconic figures," including Obama, "but also current heads of various levels of executive power.” It said “hostile” acts by Washington would continue to receive “harsh reactions.” Washington, in conjunction with G7 allies, had earlier announced new measures against Moscow to punish it for its brutal invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Current time, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Afghan-American Journalist Reportedly Detained By Taliban In Kabul
Ali Latifi, an Afghan-American journalist, has been detained by the Taliban in Kabul for what a police spokesman said was “suspicious behavior.” Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Taliban's security command in Kabul, wrote on Twitter on May 19 that Latifi was arrested late on May 18 in the capital. Hashmat Ghani, the brother of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, wrote in a tweet that Latifi was arrested after leaving his home on “false allegations of drinking alcohol.” U.S.-based Amu TV, an association of Afghan journalists, reported that friends and relatives had been unable to reach him since his detention.
Pakistani Ex-PM Imran Khan Refuses Home Search By Police, Sets Own Terms
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 19 refused police permission to search his Lahore home for suspects involved in this month's attacks on state and army buildings and laid out his own terms for any such operation. Khan has denied sheltering anyone involved in the violence and said a search could only be conducted by a panel set up by a high court, with members from both the government and his party -- and on the condition that a female officer accompanies them. He said he feared police, unsupervised, could plant weapons. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S., British, French Naval Commanders In Mideast Transit Strait Of Hormuz In Show Of Force Against Iran
The Mideast-based commanders of the U.S., British, and French navies transited the Strait of Hormuz on May 19 aboard an American warship, a sign of their unified approach to keep the crucial waterway open after Iran seized two oil tankers. Tensions in the Persian Gulf have been volatile since Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers collapsed, following the U.S. unilateral withdrawal five years ago. The incredibly rare, joint trip by the three navy chiefs aboard the USS Paul Hamilton saw three fast boats of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard approach the vessel at one point. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ethnic Serb Leaders Slam Swearing-In Of Mayor Elected During Boycotted Vote
Ethnic Serb leaders in Kosovo have protested the swearing-in of a mayor from the ruling party of Prime Minister Albin Kurti, calling it the beginning of an “invasion of the north.”
Erden Atiq, from the ruling ethnic Albanian-led Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party, was sworn in on May 19 in North Mitrovica.
Atiq won the post on April 23 in a vote that was boycotted en masse by ethnic Serbs in four majority-Serb municipalities in northern Kosovo.
Serb mayors of the cities had resigned last November to protest a cross-border dispute over vehicle registrations.
As expected, turnout was very low in the election after the dominant ethnic Serb party, Srpska Lista (Serbian List), which enjoys the support of neighboring Serbia's government, announced it was boycotting the vote.
Serbian List Deputy Head Igor Simic told a news conference on May 19 that with the swearing-in of Atiq,"the invasion of the north officially began and will end when the Serbs decide."
If it continues, "the response of the Serbian people will follow on June 1. They will defend themselves by all means," he added without being specific.
He demanded that Kurti's government "stop repression, land-expropriation, arrest, persecution, and attacks on Serbs."
Kosovo’s government has been taking over land in four municipalities in the north, after declaring them of “public interest.”
The government said the goal is to build police stations and create projects that "will influence the creation of conditions for comprehensive development."
After being sworn in, Atiq said that "we and the whole team will work for all citizens without discrimination.”
“We will be doing the most to normalize this part of the municipality. I invite all citizens to meet us, visit us and cooperate as best as possible for the good of the citizens," he said.
Kurti and President Vjosa Osmani have denied accusations of harassment against ethnic Serbs and blamed Belgrade for intimidating Serbs from the north to discourage their participation in the voting.
The winners of elections in three other cities -- Zvecan, Leposavic, and Zubin Potok -- conducted during the boycott have not yet been sworn in. It is unknown when they will take office, given that parallel institutions financed by Serbia are located in the buildings of these municipalities.
The Central Election Commission said only 1,567 people -- or 3.47 percent of voters -- showed up at polling stations, opening the way for candidates from Kurti’s Vetevendosje party to win the posts with small vote counts.
RFE/RL correspondents reported that the only ballots being cast were submitted in places with ethnic Albanian residents.
The election results could further exacerbate tensions between ethnic Serbs, who are mostly loyal to neighboring Serbia, and Kosovo's central government, which represents the country's overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian majority.
Late on May 18, the so-called QUINT states -- United States, France, Italy, Germany, and Britain -- expressed concerns about the situation in northern Kosovo, saying the April 23 elections did not constitute a lasting political solution for the municipalities involved due to the boycott.
“On April 23, four mayoral elections and two municipal assembly elections were held in the north of Kosovo, consistent with Kosovo’s constitutional and legal requirements. Yet, following the boycott by a significant portion of the Serb community, the results are not a long-term political solution for these municipalities,” a joint statement read.
The group called on all actors "to urgently work together among themselves all stakeholders, including local communities, toward a solution that ensures sustainable, representative and participatory democracy in these municipalities."
“There should be no actions or initiatives -- including by newly elected mayors and municipal assemblies -- that do not serve the people or that could heighten tensions,” the statement added.
Ethnic Serbs compose some 1-2 percent of Kosovo's population of around 2 million people.
Fifteen years after the mostly ethnic Albanian former province declared independence from Serbia, Belgrade continues to oppose recognition of Kosovo's independence.
Many ethnic Serbs in Kosovo continue to lean heavily on support from Serbia and its nationalist President Aleksandar Vucic.
Greenpeace Environmental Group To Shut Russia Operation After Kremlin Declares It 'Undesirable Organization'
The Greenpeace environmental group said it is shutting down its Russia operation after the Kremlin declared it an "undesirable" organization amid the government's ongoing crackdown on civil society and independent organizations.
The Prosecutor-General's Office claimed on May 19 that the group "intervenes in Russia's internal affairs," financially supports "foreign agents," and that its activities "pose a threat to the foundation of the constitutional system and security of the Russian Federation."
The Prosecutor-General's Office also said that, after the start of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, "Greenpeace activists have been involved in anti-Russia propaganda, calling for the further economic isolation of our country, and an increase in sanctions" imposed on Moscow.
Western nations have slapped crippling sanctions on Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.
Greenpeace's office in Russia called the move "an absurd, irresponsible, and destructive step that has nothing to do with protection of the country's interests."
"All [our] work has been carried out for the interests of people living in Russia, for the interests of our country's future," it said in a statement.
"By destroying Greenpeace for its critical position in ecological matters, the nation is losing one of the leading experts in solving ecological problems. And people who are trying to protect nature are losing an ally that has helped them and, in its turn, felt their support."
"This decision makes it illegal to continue any Greenpeace activity in Russia. Therefore, the Russian branch of Greenpeace is forced to close," it added.
The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources.
In June 2021, Russian lawmakers approved a bill criminalizing participation in the activities of foreign or international NGOs, recognized as undesirable in the country.
Since launching its full-scale aggression against Ukraine, Russian authorities have taken the suppression of freedoms in the country to unprecedented levels.
Independent media outlets and human rights organizations are being shut down and noted opposition politicians and Kremlin critics have been jailed or had to flee the country.
Iranians Commemorate Death Of Protester Mokhtari, Shout Anti-Government Slogans
Iranian protesters have gathered to show their anger at the government as they commemorate the anniversary of the death of Jamshid Mokhtari, one of the protesters killed in unrest last spring sparked by deteriorating living standards and rising food prices.
Jamshid Mokhtari lost his life last year in the southwestern Iranian city of Junqan during a surge of popular protests that came after a rise in bread prices that brought further attention to the issue of sharp increases overall in food costs.
Videos from the May 18 protest show a large crowd chanting slogans against the Islamic Republic and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Mokhtari's daughter read a poem at the site of her father's fatal shooting, while as a sign of respect, several pigeons were symbolically released into the sky in memory of Mokhtari.
The demonstration continued late into the day with protestors brandishing images of Mokhtari while chanting slogans such as "Death to the dictator," "Death to Khamenei," and "We pledge by the blood of comrades, we shall stand until the end.
Last year's protests, which resulted in the deaths of Mokhtari and several others at the hands of the security forces, initially broke out in the cities of Izeh, Dezful, and Andimeshk in Khuzestan Province.
They spread quickly to other areas, including Borujerd and Dorud in Lorestan, Junqan and Farsan in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, and Dehdasht in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad.
According to Amnesty International, the harshest suppression of the protests occurred in the province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, where Mokhtari, Behrouz Islami, and Saadat Hadi-Por lost their lives.
The protests continued through the summer, and then gained momentum after the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The activist HRANA news agency says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences to protesters, including the death penalty .
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Adds 71 Companies To Trade Blacklist As G7 Widens Russia Sanctions
The U.S. administration added 71 companies to a trade blacklist for supporting Russia on May 19, as the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations announced new sanctions on Moscow over its war in Ukraine. The U.S. Department of Commerce's action targets support for Moscow's military and expands the scope of export controls on Russia and Belarus. The blacklist includes 69 Russian entities, one from Armenia, and one from Kyrgyzstan. The new export controls target oil and gas projects in Russia and Belarus, the Department of Commerce said. Other companies include aircraft repair and parts production plants, gunpowder, tractor and automobile factories, shipyards and engineering centers in Russia. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Noted Belarusian Educator, Family Members, Associates On Trial Over 2020 Anti-Lukashenka Rallies
MINSK -- A court in Minsk has started the trial of noted Belarusian educator Yauhen Livyant, along with members of his family and associates who are all accused of charges related to mass rallies over a disputed August 2020 presidential election that kept authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in power.
Judge Katsyaryna Murashka of Minsk’s Moscow district court opened the proceedings against Livyant, his wife Yulia, daughters Halina and Hanna, son-in-law Mikita Drozd, his associates Alyaksey Ivanov and Alyaksandra Ensayn (aka Vilchytskaya), on May 19.
They are charged with organizing and preparing actions that blatantly disrupt social order.
Hundreds of people have been handed prison terms in the unrest sparked by the presidential election, in which Lukashenka claimed victory while rights activists and opposition politicians said the poll was rigged.
Belarus witnessed unprecedented protests over the election results that lasted for several months, with security forces detaining thousands amid credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees.
Belarusian human rights organizations have recognized Livyant, his wife, daughter Hanna, and Drozd as political prisoners. The group was arrested in December.
Separately on May 18, several organizations in Belarus, including the Vyasna (Spring) human rights center, the Office for Rights Of Disabled People, the Belarus Helsinki Committee, the Belarusian Journalists' Association, the Barys Zvoskau House for Human Rights, the Lawtrend group, and the Rights Initiative, recognized 28 more men and women jailed on charges of organizing or taking part in actions that blatantly disrupt social order as political prisoners.
Overall, 1,525 people in Belarus are now on the list of political prisoners. The majority of them were incarcerated for taking part in or supporting protests against the official results of the August 2020 presidential election.
Since the election, Lukashenka, 68, has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing many of its leaders abroad.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
Georgians Dismayed At Renewed Direct Flights From Russia
Hundreds gathered at the main airport in Tbilisi, Georgia, on May 19 to protest the return of direct flights from Russia. A ban had been unilaterally imposed by Moscow in 2019 after a wave of anti-Kremlin protests in Georgia. It was lifted on May 10 by President Vladimir Putin, who also signed a decree allowing Georgian nationals to enter Russia without visas. Georgian opposition activists protested against any warming of relations with the Kremlin because of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the 2008 war against Georgia.
Russian PM To Visit Beijing As China Renews Criticism Of Western Arms To Ukraine
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Beijing next week for talks, China's Foreign Ministry said on May 19, marking the latest exchange in a relationship in which Russia is becoming increasingly reliant on China for economic and diplomatic support. "During the visit, the two sides will have an in-depth exchange of views on practical cooperation in bilateral relations and issues of common concern," ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing. Mishustin's visit is scheduled for May 23-24. Meanwhile, China's deputy UN ambassador, Geng Shuang, again criticized the West's supplying of arms to Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Kremlin Critic Roizman Fined For 'Discrediting' Russian Armed Forces
YEKATERINBURG, Russia -- A court in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg has ordered the city's former mayor and outspoken Kremlin critic, Yevgeny Roizman, to pay a fine of 260,000 rubles ($3,230) for "repeatedly discrediting the armed forces" involved in the invasion of Ukraine.
The court rendered its verdict on May 19 on the charge, which carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.
The 60-year-old Roizman, who went on trial on April 26 and pleaded not guilty, said he did not plan to appeal the ruling.
Roizman was arrested in August 2022 and charged over statements he made on YouTube about Russia's war against Ukraine, launched in February 2022.
Since his arrest, Roizman has been barred from communicating with anyone without permission, using the Internet, telephones, mail, and attending public events. His communications were limited to family members and his lawyers.
In mid-March, while awaiting trial, Roizman was sentenced to 14 days in jail on a separate charge about the alleged distribution of extremist symbols.
Since leaving the post of mayor of Russia's fourth-largest city in 2018, Roizman has gained a popular following for his campaigns to raise money for sick children.
He is known for his regular jogs around the city, which attract supporters and journalists alike, while his penchant for crude language to mock the authorities has bolstered his standing even further.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Roizman has been outspoken in his criticism of the conflict. He has been fined three times on misdemeanor charges of "discrediting" the Russian military.
Shortly after the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law criminalizing any criticism of the armed forces or the conduct of the Ukraine war, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation."
The authorities have used the law to throttle any dissent. In April a Moscow court sentenced opposition politician and Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison on treason and other charges for criticizing the invasion.
With reporting by Meduza, Mediazona, and TASS
Anti-War Activist Flees Russia After Leaving Flowers, Note At Ukrainian Monument
An anti-war activist from Russia's southwestern Krasnodar region has fled the country fearing for her safety. Alipat Sultanbegova told RFE/RL on May 19 that she was currently in an unspecified country, where she had to travel after police launched a probe against her on a charge of discrediting the Russian armed forces. The investigation was related to Sultanbegova leaving flowers at a monument to prominent Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko with written messages condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Kazakh Opposition Politician Zhasaral Quanyshalin Dies Of Heart Attack
Prominent Kazakh opposition politician Zhasaral Quanyshalin has died of a heart attack at the age 74 in a hospital in Almaty, his colleagues said late on May 18. Quanyshalin, who gained prominence in the late 1980s for his leading role in resolving a huge ethnic Kazakh-Russian conflict in the western city of Oral, was a lawmaker in 1994-95. He later became a staunch critic of the Kazakh government and tried several times to register a political party, but his attempts were denied. He unsuccessfully tried to register as a candidate for a snap presidential poll held in March. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Britain Slaps Fresh Sanctions On Russia That Include Diamond Ban
Britain has announced new sanctions against Russia aimed at advanced military technologies and imports of diamonds to cut Moscow's "sources of income."
The sanctions, posted on the website of the British government on May 19, targeted 86 Russian citizens and legal entities.
Among them are companies connected to the theft of Ukrainian grain, the development of military technologies, the supply of Russian energy carriers, as well as banks.
Restrictive measures have been introduced against 24 Russians and companies related to transport services.
The list includes Powell Shipping Co. and the State Grain Corporation, which the British authorities accuse of "systematic embezzlement of Ukrainian grain."
Six Russian shipping companies affiliated to Russia's largest commercial company, Sovcomflot, were also included in the sanctions.
The fresh sanctions represent "a crackdown on the shady individuals and entities connected to the theft and resale of Ukrainian grain, as well as targeting Russia's major energy and arms shipping companies."
"Companies connected to Rosatom, which are producing advanced materials and technology, including lasers, have also been sanctioned," the statement said.
"The designations come after the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced new import bans on Russian diamonds and metals at the G7 in Japan," the statement added.
Ahead of the start of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunak said it would introduce "a ban on Russian diamonds," copper, aluminum, and nickel.
Diamonds are an important source of revenue for Russia, believed to be worth $4 billion-$5 billion annually.
Five banks were also put on the sanctions list, including JSC Dom RF, "which acts under the instruction of the Russian government," and Metallurgical Investment Bank, a financial institution that is supporting Russia’s industrial exports, the statement said.
Russian Police Search Homes Of Rights Activists In Perm
Police have searched the homes of at least seven members of the Memorial human right group's successor -- the Center of Historic Memory -- in the Russian city of Perm. The group's lawyer, Yelena Pershakova, said the searches on May 19 were linked to a probe into an attempt to transfer Memorial's archives to Germany. The authorities ordered the archive to be transferred to Moscow after the group was liquidated in February 2022. In March, police searched the homes of Memorial activists in Perm and questioned them regarding the whereabouts of the archives. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
First Russian Flight Lands In Tbilisi After Kremlin Lifts Ban
TBILISI -- A Russian passenger plane has landed in Tbilisi, the first since Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted a 2019 flight ban last week.
An aircraft from Russian airline Azimuth on May 19 took off from the Russian capital carrying a group of pro-Russian Georgian activists living in Russia, including the chairman of the Solidarity For Peace organization, Merab Chikashvili; the director of the Georgian-Russian Public Center, Dmitry Lortkipanidze; the head of the Georgian-Russian Friendship Center, Valery Kvaratskhelia; and other activists and public figures.
Moscow unilaterally imposed the ban on direct flights by Russian airlines to Georgia in 2019 after a wave of anti-Kremlin protests in Georgia.
Putin lifted the ban on May 10, also signing a decree allowing Georgians to enter Russia without visas starting from May 15, unless they are coming to work in Russia for more than 90 days.
The move, however, has been met with some derision in Georgia.
Georgian opposition activists greeted the plane with a protest rally near the Tbilisi airport over any warming of relations with the Kremlin because of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which like Georgia was once part of the Soviet Union before regaining independence.
WATCH: Hundreds gathered at the main airport in Tbilisi on May 19 to protest the return of direct flights from Russia.
The protesters carried Georgian and Ukrainian national flags, as well as posters, saying "Russian plane, go f**k yourself," a reference to the famous statement by a Ukrainian soldier responding to a Russian military ship's request to surrender in early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Police did not allow the protesters, who sang the Georgian national anthem, to enter the airport and detained several of them.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili wrote on Twitter, "Despite the opposition of the Georgian people, Russia has landed its unwelcome flight in Tbilisi."
The two countries have had no formal diplomatic ties since Russia routed Tbilisi's forces in a brief war in 2008 that ended with Tbilisi losing control over the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
Georgia has also voted in favor of all international resolutions condemning Russia's aggression in Ukraine. It has also provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid and taken in thousands of war refugees.
At the same time, the Black Sea country of 3.7 million has been a top destination for Russians fleeing the partial mobilization that Putin announced in September 2022 and the worsening general crackdown in Russia.
The European Union has criticized the flight resumption, while Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called Putin's decrees "another provocation."
"Resuming direct flights and lifting visa ban with Georgia is unacceptable as long as Russia continues its aggression on Ukraine and occupies our territory," Zurabishvili, who has often accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of having ties to Moscow since being elected with its backing in 2018, wrote on Twitter.
The Georgian Civil Aviation Agency said on May 19 that another Russian airline, Red Wings, had been given a license to start charter flights from the Russian city of Sochi to Tbilisi and back three times a week as of June 2.
The agency said earlier that Georgian Airways will resume direct flights to Russia from May 20.
The EU , United States, Canada, and other states have banned Russian airlines from entering their airspace since Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Biden Reportedly Unveils Plan To Train Ukrainian Pilots On F-16 Jets As G7 Slaps New Sanctions On Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden told leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized countries that Washington was prepared to work with its allies to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, according to White House sources, even as G7 nations announced fresh sanctions against Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials confirmed on May 19 that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to personally attend the G7 meeting in Hiroshima following his surprise visit to the Arab Summit in Saudi Arabia.
Multiple Western news agencies cited top U.S. administration officials as saying that Biden told his G7 counterparts that training on the F-16 fighter jets -- which are far more effective than the Soviet-era jets Kyiv currently has -- would take place in Europe and likely start in the coming weeks.
The training will begin even before decisions are made on when, how many, and which nations will provide the jets for Ukraine, according to U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he welcomed Washington's move on the training of Ukrainian pilots and tweeted that Britain will “work together with “the Netherlands, Belgium, and Denmark to get Ukraine the combat air capability it needs."
Denmark's Defense Ministry said it "will now be able to move forward for a collective contribution to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s."
Kyiv has urged the West to step up supplies of military aid, including deliveries of the more-sophisticated F-16 fighters, as it prepares for its widely anticipated counteroffensive.
On the sanctions front, the G7 leaders said in a joint statement that the fresh sanctions will impact "exports of industrial machinery, tools, and other technology that Russia uses to rebuild its war machine."
The statement said the group would continue to work to diminish Russian revenues from its trade in metals and diamonds.
A U.S. announcement said Washington was slapping new sanctions on Moscow to “increase costs” for Russia and those that help it conduct its war against Ukraine.
“The United States will continue to take actions against Russia until it ends its brutal and illegal war against Ukraine. The United States is implementing commitments made at the G7 Leaders’ Summit to increase costs for Russia and those who support its war effort,” a statement said.
"Among others, these commitments include further disrupting Russia’s ability to source inputs for its war, closing evasion loopholes, further reducing reliance on Russian energy, squeezing Russia’s access to the international financial system, and keeping its sovereign assets immobilized.“
Earlier in the day, Britain announced new sanctions against 86 Russian citizens and legal entities aimed at advanced military technologies and imports of diamonds to cut Moscow's "sources of income."
G7 leaders said that their “support for Ukraine will not waver" as they vowed “to stand together against Russia’s illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine.”
In Ukraine, a senior security official said Zelenskiy would attend the G7 summit in person.
"Very important things will be decided there and it is therefore the presence of our president that is absolutely essential in order to defend our interests," Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, told state television.
Zelenskiy will attend the gathering on May 21, the third and final day of the summit, according to two unnamed Ukrainian officials involved in the arrangements for the G7 cited by Reuters.
Meanwhile, Zelenskiy arrived on May 19 in the Saudi city of Jeddah to attend an Arab League summit.
He told the gathering that "we are pushing the occupiers out of our lands...we will never submit to any foreigners or colonizers."
"Even if there are people here at the summit who have a different view on the war on our land -- calling it a conflict -- I'm sure that we can all be united in saving people from the cages of Russian prisons," Zelenskiy said.
Al-Hadath TV, a Saudi-owned TV station reported that Zelenskiy traveled to Jeddah on a French government plane.
Russia has continued to batter Ukrainian cities with air and missile attacks amid an apparent stalemate in the fierce fighting for the control of the eastern city of Bakhmut.
Kyiv was again targeted by Iranian-made drones overnight -- the 10th attack since the start of the month -- but all of them were destroyed by the capital's air defenses, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, said on May 19.
"With such tactics, the Kremlin is trying to exhaust our air defense, as well as to psychologically influence the civilian population," Popko said.
Separately, Ukrainian air defense said on May 19 that it had shot down 16 drones and one cruise missile overnight, without specifying the location.
WATCH: A team of RFE/RL journalists joined Ukrainian troops as they began attacking near Bakhmut on May 11 and fitted a soldier with a bodycam to record a firsthand view of battle.
Russia carried out 39 missile strikes and 39 air strikes as well 50 salvoes from rocket systems across the Ukrainian front line over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said early on May 19.
In Washington, a Pentagon spokeswoman said that a Patriot missile-defense system damaged in a Russian air strike on Kyiv several days ago was repaired.
"What I can confirm is that one Patriot system was damaged, but it has now been fixed and is fully back and operational, Sabrina Singh told a news briefing.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, CNN, and AP
Iran Executes Three More Protesters Despite Outcry Over 'Illegal' Trials, Forced 'Confessions'
Iran has executed three men detained during anti-government protests despite a public outcry over their convictions and objections by rights groups and several governments who say authorities held rushed trials, forced "confessions," and denied the accused due process.
According to a report published by the Mizan News Agency, affiliated with Iran's judiciary, Saleh Mirehashemi, Majid Kazemi, and Saeed Yaqoubi were executed at dawn on May 19 in a prison in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.
The trio were implicated in an incident on November 16, 2022, during which two Basij paramilitary force members and a law enforcement officer were fatally shot in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.
The clash occurred at the height of widespread protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September 2022 while she was in police custody for allegedly breaking Islamic hijab rules.
However, based on a picture of the court verdict made public by the defendants' families, the death sentences for the three were not issued for murder, but instead for "waging war against God," a crime often applied to political dissidents.
The trio also did not accept the charge of murder during forced confessions broadcast on Iran's state television.
Public and international calls for the cancellation of the executions have surged in recent days after the Iranian Supreme Court upheld the sentences. Family members of the condemned and supporters have held numerous rallies in front of Isfahan's central prison. They were met with an often violent response from security forces.
Following the announcement of the executions of the three men, Amnesty International said it was “horrified” by the actions, which it said were the result of “flawed,” fast-tracked trials.
The European Union said it condemned the executions "in the strongest possible terms," while Australian Senator Penny Wong wrote on Twitter that “we condemn these reprehensible killings in the strongest possible terms…. Australia stands with the people of Iran.”
The condemned individuals issued their own plea for public assistance, penning a desperate message from within the prison on May 18 that was smuggled out and published on social media. "Don't let them kill us. We need your help," the handwritten letter implored.
A group of Iranian lawyers and jurists emphasized in a letter on May 15 that the legal proceedings, review, and conviction of the three were "illegal" and that "fair trial standards had not been observed in any of these cases."
Authorities warned for months after unrest broke out following Amini's death that they would react harshly to any dissent. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render the death penalty in trials for those arrested during the protests, which are seen as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since it took power in 1979.
So far, Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing at least seven protesters, including the three on May 19.
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to instill fear in society rather than to combat crime.
Amnesty International said in an annual report on May 16 that Iran saw executions soar to 576 in 2022 from 314 the previous year.
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group says that so far this year at least 256 people have been executed in Iran, including at least 90 in the last 18 days, making May the "bloodiest month" in the country in the last five years.
"What we’re witnessing in Iran are not executions, but extrajudicial mass killings to create societal fear to maintain power," Iran Human Rights Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said.
"In order to stop the Islamic republic's killing machine, firm and concrete action is needed by the international community and not just expressions of regret and condemnations."
The United States on May 18 urged Iran not to carry out the three executions, but some activists and even Western politicians said that more must be done to stop the wave of death penalties being carried out by Tehran.
"No one knows if they could have been saved, but Germany & the EU don't even try. [German Foreign Minister Anna] Baerbock must finally look and find words for the horror that is taking place in Iran. Silence is not politics!" Norbert Rottgen, a member of the German parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote on Twitter.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
