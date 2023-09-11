Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Deep Trenches 'Allow You To Walk Straight': Ukrainian Amputee Soldier Returns To Front Lines

Deep Trenches 'Allow You To Walk Straight': Ukrainian Amputee Soldier Returns To Front Lines
Embed
Deep Trenches 'Allow You To Walk Straight': Ukrainian Amputee Soldier Returns To Front Lines

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:22 0:00

Ukrainian soldier Artem Kholodkevych says he had no interest in taking a safe desk job far from the front after losing his leg to a Russian mine. After five months of walking with a prosthetic limb, he can move around the defensive trenches his fellow soldiers live in. His only request: digging deeper trenches -- both to keep fit and to make the temporary shelters safer for Ukrainian troops fighting off Russia's full-scale invasion.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG