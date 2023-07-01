The prime minister of Spain, the new holder of the rotating EU Presidency, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Kyiv on July 1 to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other officials and to demonstrate ongoing EU support for Ukraine on the first day of Spain's six-month stint as president of the Council of the European Union.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

Sanchez quickly used an appearance before the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, to announce a fresh Ukrainian aid package worth 55 million euros ($60 million) to support small businesses and schools, according to El Mundo.

Sanchez is reportedly planning to meet with Zelenskiy later in the visit.

The trip comes with Ukraine's civilian and military leaders urging more urgent supplies of advanced weaponry, including fighter jets, to boost a counteroffensive that Kyiv says is progressing slowly but steadily to push Russian forces out of the country following their full-scale invasion 16 months ago.

Sanchez was quoted as saying in Kyiv that "we are with you and we will be as long as necessary," adding, "I wanted to tell you that we will support Ukraine, regardless of the price."

Upon his arrival, Sanchez posted a video from the train station in Kyiv in which he was being met by a Ukrainian delegation.

"I wanted the first act of the Spanish presidency of the council of the European Union to be in Ukraine together with @ZelenskyyUa," Sanchez wrote alongside the clip, using the Ukrainian president's Twitter handle.

Sanchez added that he would convey to the Ukrainian parliament and government "all of Europe's solidarity."

"We will maintain our support for the Ukrainian people until peace returns to Europe," he said.

Sanchez reportedly traveled via Poland.

The visit comes ahead of a NATO summit in Lithuania's capital later this month where transatlantic allies are expected to hash out a strategy and road map for relations with Ukraine, which has dramatically intensified its calls for EU and NATO membership since Russia's invasion began in February 2022.

NATO is not expected to offer membership at the Vilnius summit, although many Western military and other officials argue that the conflict with Russia, the resulting Western equipment and training, and Ukrainians' staunch defense of their country combine to make the Ukrainian military an elite European fighting force.

Spain has been in NATO since 1982 and a member of the European Union since 1986.

It was among the first European states to provide nonlethal support for the Ukrainian military with shipments of bulletproof jackets and helmets after the all-out Russian invasion began in February 2022.

It pivoted quickly to back Ukraine despite fears that it might cling to a "hope that Moscow might somehow form part of a future European security architecture," according to the Elcano Royal Institute, a nonpartisan think tank.

Polls cited on July 1 show Spain's conservative People's Party as the front-runner to win the most seats in Spain's national elections set for next month, ahead of Sanchez's ruling Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE).