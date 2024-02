Several residents of Kyiv voiced their disapproval of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's decision to replace his top military commander. They spoke to RFE/RL on February 9, a day after Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy was named as Ukraine's new army chief. He replaced General Valeriy Zaluzhniy after months of speculation that he was at odds with Zelenskiy over how to handle the war against invading Russian forces.