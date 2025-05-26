Love And War: A Ukrainian Soldier's Journey Back To Life

"I have to get up for them," says Nazar Kaihorodov, a wounded Ukrainian soldier speaking about the support of his partner, Viktoria, and their son. In February 2022, Nazar helped them flee Ukraine to safety and then went to fight on the front lines. In July, Viktoria received devastating news: Nazar was wounded and in a coma. She immediately returned to Ukraine and never left his side. At the rehabilitation center, she said “yes” to becoming his wife. Now, Nazar is relearning how to speak and live again.