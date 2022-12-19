With Soviet-Era Artillery Shells Running Out, Ukrainian Forces Drive Demand For New Production
Ukrainian artillery crews have been using up their Soviet-era ammunition supplies and now need to find more sources for reloading their vintage howitzers. Along with testing new shells made in Ukraine, troops are hoping to get replenished supplies of Soviet-era-compatible ammunition from Poland, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania. In the meantime, Ukrainian troops continue to employ both older equipment and more modern, Western-supplied guns with better range and accuracy.