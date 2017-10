Unknown attackers fired on the car of a Chechen couple near Kyiv late on October 30, killing the woman, Amina Okuyeva. Her husband, Adam Osmayev, was accused in 2012 of plotting to kill Vladimir Putin, and was targeted in an earlier assassination attempt in June 2017. (RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, with videos courtesy of lb.ua, Kyiv Police, and Espresso TV)