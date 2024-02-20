'They Keep Coming': Ukrainian Troops Build New Defenses As Moscow Looks Beyond Avdiyivka

After withdrawing from Avdiyivka, Ukrainian units are scrambling to build new defensive positions west of the city. As Current Time's Andriy Kuzakov reports, many Avdiyivka residents have also left. Kyiv accuses Russian forces of shooting eight prisoners of war, posting a video purporting to show one incident. Military analyst Yan Matveev says "very low discipline, impunity, neglect, and brutality within the Russian Army" may have been contributing factors.