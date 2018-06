Dissident Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko has blasted "the keepers of morality” who criticized his faked assassination by Ukrainian authorities. Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv on May 31, Babchenko dismissed criticism of his cooperation with the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) in the staging of his death. The SBU says it faked Babchenko’s assassination on May 29 in order to foil a plot by Russian security services to assassinate the well-known Kremlin critic.