Ukrainian Medics Treating Soldiers Near Bakhmut Say High Morale Is Crucial
Ukrainian medics who treated soldiers wounded in the battle for Bakhmut say they were stretched thin during one the bloodiest battles of the war but managed to keep their spirits up. Russia claims its forces have taken control of Bakhmut but Ukraine insists it still holds a small part of the ruined city. One medic prayed before every shift and told jokes while another confessed that seeing "young guys become invalids is very hard."