The Wings Of Madyar: Ukrainian Drone Unit Tracks Russian Forces Around Bakhmut

As fighting rages in Ukraine's Donetsk region, Russian forces around the city of Bakhmut are said to be exhausted. Ukrainian troops are relying upon their extensive air reconnaissance operations to track enemy movements. On the front line, an elite drone unit known as The Wings of Madyar is providing real-time information to Ukrainian artillery batteries. Current Time's Borys Sachalko spent a day with a drone crew near Bakhmut as they watched Russian troops from above.