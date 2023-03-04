News
Ukrainian Forces Hold On In Bakhmut, Kyiv Says, Despite Russian Claims Of Nearly Complete Encirclement
Ukrainian forces repelled numerous Russian attacks in Bakhmut over the past 24 hours, Kyiv said on March 4, despite claims by Moscow's mercenaries that the eastern city that has been the focal point of Russia's months-long assault had been nearly completely surrounded.
However, Western military experts said the situation in Bakhmut remains critical and that Ukrainian defenders are coming under "increasingly severe pressure."
In the eastern region of Donetsk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily bulletin that the Ukrainian military had repelled more than 150 attacks by Russian troops over the last day around Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk.
"The enemy is ceaselessly attempting to encircle Bakhmut," the General Staff said, adding that numerous attacks were repelled by Ukrainian fighters in the adjacent areas of Vasyukivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, and Ivanivske.
Ukrainian officials have suggested that their troops might have to pull out of Bakhmut entirely once the defense of the city becomes too costly and withdraw to new positions in the west and northwest, where Ukrainians are reported to have far stronger defensive positions.
Despite the situation, which was described by a Ukrainian commander as "critical," Kyiv's defenders were reportedly digging in at defensive sites and were not yet ready to give up the town.
"All units involved in the defense of Bakhmut clearly perform their tasks. Our soldiers are constantly working in extremely harsh conditions and doing everything to ensure that the number of enemy forces is reduced every day," General Viktor Khorenko, the commander of the Special Operations Forces, wrote on Facebook.
On March 3, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-linked businessman and founder of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group, claimed in a video that Bakhmut -- which Moscow has been unsuccessfully trying to conquer for the past seven months -- is nearly surrounded, with only one final escape route remaining open.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin that the Ukrainian defense of Bakhmut is "under increasingly severe pressure, with intense fighting taking place in and around the city."
WATCH: Ukrainian crews being trained on British Challenger 2 tanks in England say the vehicle's power, mass, and operating controls will be a welcome addition on the battlefield in the Donbas region.
British intelligence said in its report that regular Russian forces and Wagner mercenaries had made further advances into the northern suburbs of the city, which is now vulnerable to Russian attacks on three sides.
"Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite units, and within the last 36 hours two key bridges in Bakhmut have been destroyed, including a vital bridge connecting the city to the last main supply route from Bakhmut to the city of Chasiv Yar," the report said.
Western experts have questioned the Russian push for Bakhmut, saying it has less strategic and more symbolic value for Russia.
In the northeast Kharkiv region, Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, ordered a partial evacuation of the liberated city of Kupyansk because of constant and intensive Russian shelling.
The United States announced on March 3 that it will provide a fresh $400 million military aid package for Ukraine. The new aid was announced during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Washington.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the assistance package “includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and howitzers, which Ukraine is using so effectively to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges, demolitions munitions and equipment, and other maintenance, training, and support."
Washington has so far given nearly $32 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year.
Late on March 3, the White House said that Biden "reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship" with Germany during his meeting with Scholz as both reiterated their commitment to impose costs on Moscow over the Ukraine war.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Attorney General Makes Surprise Visit To Ukraine, Reaffirms 'Determination' To Hold Russia Accountable For War Crimes
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland made a surprise visit to Ukraine to attend an international conference on justice in Lviv, restating Washington’s commitment to “hold Russia responsible” for crimes committed during Moscow’s full-scale military invasion.
"The attorney general held several meetings and reaffirmed our determination to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed in its unjust and unprovoked invasion against its sovereign neighbor," a Justice Department official said on March 3.
The visit was Garland’s second since Russia’s invasion began in late February 2022, and it comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s dramatic visit to Kyiv on February 20. U.S. officials said Garland’s visit was at the invitation of Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Andriy Kostin.
It also follows a surprise visit to Kyiv by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on February 27 as U.S. and other Western officials continue to press Ukraine to continue steps to root out corruption and stabilize the rule of law in the country, even as it battles against the Russian invasion.
Dutch Deputy Prime Minister Wopke Hoekstra and EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders were also among those attending the Lviv conference.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to the gathering through a video address, telling participants that when Russian military authorities are held accountable for crimes committed during the war, “justice will be restored."
He pointed to the "responsibility of Russia and its leadership -- personal responsibility -- for aggression and terror against our country and our people."
"We are doing everything to ensure that the International Criminal Court is successful in punishing Russian war criminals, and that our national law enforcement and judicial authorities ensure just sentences against all Russian murderers and torturers."
Kostin told the conference that "a year ago, the world was debating whether Ukraine would survive. Today, here in Lviv, we are discussing the format of the tribunal for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. I consider this an indisputable progress and our common achievement."
Washington, the European Union, and human rights groups have accused Russia of human rights violations on the territory of Ukraine, including torture, abuse, rape and other forms of violence as well as attacks on civilian infrastructure and energy-sector facilities.
Moscow has vehemently denied the allegations, despite mounting evidence, and has called on international bodies to investigate crimes it says have been committed against Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Russia Is In Danger Of Running Out Of Money, Russian Billionaire Deripaska Says
Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska told the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum on March 3 that Russia could run out of money as early as next year without new foreign investment from "friendly countries" and warned government policies are hurting the financial environment. "The rule of law and predictability are very important. If we change the rules of the game every quarter, depending on some problems, then no one will believe us: neither Russian nor foreign entrepreneur," he said. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Amid Further Reports Of Mysterious Illness, Iranians Take To Streets Again
A wave of illnesses at girls' schools under mysterious circumstances has prompted many Iranians to pour into city streets across the country to call for the government to step down as speculation grows that the crisis was brought about by officials who have been slow to react.
Protesters in Tehran's Naziabad neighborhood and others in the capital chanted "Death to the child-murdering government!" and "Death to the dictator," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, from windows and rooftops as reports of illness continued to surface.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in the city of Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds of more cases have occurred and it remains unclear what may be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
Videos published on social media from the northwestern city of Ardabil also show anti-government slogans being chanted by protesters in several neighborhoods.
According to Ali Mohammadian, president of Ardabil University of Medical Sciences, female students in 11 schools in Ardabil fell ill on March 1 after reporting that they smelled gas. Dozens were taken to hospital.
"About 343 students in total have been discharged from the hospital and 5 percent of those who were admitted had more severe symptoms and are under hospital care," Mohammadian told the semiofficial Mehrnews agency.
The slow response by authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of recent anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try to quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Tennis Star Rublev Reiterates Anti-War Message In Dubai
Just over a year since Russian tennis star Andrei Rublev wrote "No War Please" on the lens of a TV camera on his way to winning a title in Dubai, he issued another call for peace on March 3, saying it was "crazy" to see citizens suffering and dying. Rublev, 25, first penned an anti-war message days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and then again after closing out a win over Alexander Zverev to reach a second straight final at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Rublev said it was hard not to be affected by the conflict. "You cannot act like nothing happened because it's horrible," Rublev said. To reach the original story from Reuters, click here.
Serbia Denies Reports It Supplied Weapons To Ukraine
Serbia has denied reports it has supplied weapons to Ukraine in its fight against Russia after the Kremlin asked Belgrade to clarify its position. "Serbia...does not export military equipment to any country that we believe would be problematic and disputed in any way," Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told reporters on March 3. Some Russian media and Telegram channels have reported unverified claims that Serbia delivered missiles to Ukraine through Turkey and Slovakia. While Belgrade has condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, it has also refused to impose sanctions against Russia, a traditional economic and political ally. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Recently Released Journalist Samimi Say Iranian Protests Likely To Surge Again
Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi, who was recently released from prison, says Iranians are poised to push further in their anti-government protests despite a brutal crackdown after months of unrest over a lack of freedoms and official interference in everyday life.
In an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Samimi said Iranians appear to have come to the conclusion that the protest movement won't be satisfied until there is real change, which will require gaining further momentum to push authorities aside.
"Society is in movement, and this movement flows under the skin of the city. The protests are not over and are quite likely to rise again if something unexpected happens," the 73-year-old Samimi said.
Samimi was imprisoned at Tehran's Evin prison in 2021 to serve a two-year sentence after being found guilty of "assembly and collusion against the state" relating to his attendance at a protest rally in front of parliament marking May Day in 2019.
In the interview, he said that after being released from prison, he observed that people have taken several steps forward in their protest movement.
Most importantly, he added, was that they are no longer afraid of the government and its security forces despite a crackdown on dissent that rights groups say has left more than 500 people dead since Iranians flocked to the streets to demonstrate their anger over the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
In December, Samimi reportedly issued a message from prison supporting the ongoing nationwide protests resulting from Amini's death.
Samimi says now that despite government propaganda insinuating the unrest is mostly over, few people -- even officials -- believe that to be true.
Samimi, who was thought to be the oldest journalist jailed in Iran, also invited the opposition forces of the Islamic Republic to talk to each other and promote dialogue among themselves.
Rights groups say the government's violent crackdown on the protests, which have included calls for Iran's clerical leadership to step down, has resulted in the deaths of at 71 minors among the hundreds killed by security forces.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Pakistan Expects $1.3 Billion In Financing From China's ICBC Soon
Cash-strapped Pakistan will receive $1.3 billion in financing from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in the coming days to help shore up its foreign exchange reserves, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on March 3. The money, which he said will come in three phases, is crucial for the South Asian economy, which is facing a balance-of-payment crisis, with its central bank foreign exchange reserves dropping to levels barely able to cover three weeks of imports. Pakistan has already received a $700 million loan from China to help boost its forex reserves. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.S. Sanctions Six Russians For Rights Abuses Against Jailed Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza
The United States has sanctioned six Russian nationals -- including judges and government officials -- for what it calls the "arbitrary detention" and "serious human rights abuses" against jailed Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was imprisoned in April 2022 after speaking out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. authorities on March 3 said they were designating the individuals pursuant to the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the globe.
Among other penalties, the new sanctions mean that access to all property and interests in property under U.S. jurisdiction of the designated persons will be blocked.
The U.S. Treasury Department said it was slapping sanctions on Elena Anatolievna Lenskaya, a judge; Andrei Andreevich Zadachin, special prosecutor; and Danila Yurievich Mikheev, a special witness, for their alleged involvement in the prosecution of Kara-Murza and alleged rights abuse against the activist.
At the same time, the State Department said it had designated Russian government officials Oleg Mikhailovich Sviridenko, Diana Igorevna Mishchenko, and Ilya Pavlovich Kozlov in matters related to Kara-Murza.
It said Sviridenko is Russia’s current deputy minister of justice who oversees criminal prosecution cases, including those involving Kara-Murza.
Mishchenko, a judge, issued the initial ruling approving Kara-Murza's arrest and sentenced him to 15 days in jail, the State Department added, while saying that Kozlov, also a judge, denied Kara-Murza's appeal of Mishchenko's administrative arrest ruling.
"Kara-Murza was subjected to arbitrary detention for speaking the truth about [President Vladimir Putin's] regime and its actions…falsely claiming Kara-Murza was spreading disinformation and determining he should remain in pre-trial detention pending his trial," the Treasury statement said.
"Since that time, the Russian government has ramped up its pressure on Kara-Murza by bringing two additional criminal charges against him, for involvement in an 'undesirable' foreign organization and for high treason," it added.
The 41-year-old Kara-Murza was detained in April and sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying police. He was later charged with spreading false information about the Russian Army for talks he held with lawmakers in the U.S. state of Arizona.
In October 2022, a high treason charge was added to the list of offenses he faced over his alleged cooperation with organizations in a NATO member nation for many years.
Kara-Murza has rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.
Putin has moved to silence his opponents over the years through legislation that has restricted free speech and civil society in Russia. That campaign has intensified since he launched an invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022.
Russian Authorities Offer Contradicting Explanations Over Fire Near Military Airport In Krasnodar
Authorities in Russia's southwestern city of Krasnodar have offered contradicting explanations about a large fire near a military airport close to the city, saying "dry grass caught fire in an area far from the airport,” on March 3. Local residents, meanwhile, say a strong blast was heard in the area before the fire started. The city administration said the sound was a supersonic boom made by aircraft. Days earlier, Russian authorities said drones had been gunned down by anti-aircraft units in several regions, causing damage and fires, including one in Kolomna near Moscow. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus Service, click here.
Moldova's Parliament Approves Turbulent First Reading Of Romanian Language Bill
Moldovan lawmakers have approved the first reading of a bill that will introduce the syntagma "Romanian language" in all official pieces of legislation during a stormy session that led to scuffles between the parliamentary majority and the opposition pro-Russian bloc.
The bill, introduced by pro-Western President Maia Sandu's ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), was voted in favor of by 56 lawmakers in the 101-member parliament. The term "Romanian language" is intended to replace the currently used "Moldovan language," "official language," "state language," and "maternal language" in the constitution and all official documents. More than 80 percent of Moldovans speak Romanian as their mother tongue.
The naming of the country's official language is a hot political topic with "Romanian" favored by those who want closer relations or even unification with Romania, a European Union and NATO member.
Meanwhile, pro-Russians such as former President Igor Dodon want to keep the official language name "Moldovan," even though Moldovan isn't actually considered a language.
The measure was vocally opposed by the Moscow-backed opposition grouped in the Communists and Socialists' Bloc (BCS), who displayed banners reading "Referendum," "Moldova, Moldovans, Moldovan way," and "Do not mock the constitution."
Some PAS and BCS lawmakers engaged in scuffles and even exchanging blows. BCS lawmakers said they will challenge the move at the Constitutional Court.
Moldova, a country of roughly 2.7 million, is located between Romania and Ukraine and has a history that is deeply intertwined with Romania.
The two neighbors share a common history, culture, and language. The eastern region of Romania is also called Moldova.
Most of Moldova was annexed by tsarist Russia in 1812 and was part of the Russian empire under the name Bessarabia until the end of World War I, when it voted to unite with Romania.
It was again annexed by Moscow and turned into a Soviet republic at the end of World War II, before declaring independence in 1991 amid the collapse of the Soviet Union.
One of Europe's poorest countries, Moldova has been confronted with further instability by Russia's war in Ukraine, receiving thousands of Ukrainian refugees and fearing a potential Russian invasion aided by Moscow's troops stationed in its breakaway Transdniester region.
U.S.-educated Sandu has sought to bring Moldova closer to the European Union and the United States ever since she defeated Moscow-backed Communist incumbent Igor Dodon in a December 2020 election.
Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden met with Sandu in Poland and "reaffirmed strong U.S. support for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity."
If the bill gains final approval in a subsequent reading, it will replace in the constitution the "Moldovan language" with Romanian as being the country's official language.
The bill is based on a decision by the Constitutional Court from 2013 that ruled that the 1991 Moldovan Declaration of Independence that declared Romanian as the official language takes precedence over the constitution, where the language is described as "Moldovan."
Investigation Of Russian Professor Who Publicly Denied Holocaust Closed
A court in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has closed a case on Holocaust denial against university professor Vladimir Matveyev due to the statute of limitations, the press service for the city's courts said on March 3. The probe against Matveyev was launched in January 2021, after the teacher at the St. Petersburg State University of Economy and the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration said during a webinar that the number of Jews killed during the war was "exaggerated," making the conclusion that "genocide of Jews" cannot be called a Holocaust. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
- By AP
Amid Unrest In Moldova, French Soccer Club Advises Fans Not To Travel
French soccer club Nice has advised its fans not to travel to Moldova for a European game next week amid unrest in the country, where authorities have alleged Russian-backed attempts to destabilize the government. Nice is scheduled to play on March 9 in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, in the Europa Conference League against Sheriff Tiraspol, the national champion from the breakaway region of Transdniester. Sheriff is hosting the round of 16 first-leg three weeks after its home game in the previous round was played in an empty stadium against Serbia's Partizan Belgrade. Moldovan authorities excluded fans, fearing the UEFA-organized game could be used as cover for anti-government action. To see the original story by AP, click here.
IAEA's Grossi Arrives In Iran To Discuss Nuclear Cooperation
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has arrived in Iran for high-level meetings. The visit comes amid discussions with Tehran on the origin of uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7 percent purity, very close to weapons-grade, at its Fordow enrichment plant, according to a report by the nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters. The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said earlier this week that the Islamic republic's production is at 60 percent, according to state media. Grossi was met at the airport by Eslami's deputy and his spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
One Killed, Five Wounded In Explosion Outside Montenegrin Court
One person was killed and five others were wounded on March 3 in an explosion outside a court building in Montenegro's capital, Podgorica, police said. Spokesman Srdan Korac told the media that the man died at the court entrance after activating an explosive device. Police later said on Twitter that the explosion was "most likely" caused by a hand grenade. The five wounded were taken to the hospital, police said. It was not immediately clear how or why the man detonated the grenade. An investigation was opened, authorities said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Captured Russian Pilot Sentenced To 12 Years In Ukraine
A court in Ukraine has sentenced Russian Air Force officer Aleksei Loboda to 12 years in prison on a charge of violating the laws of war, the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office said on March 3. The office said Loboda's bombing of civilian targets in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region in March 2022 had destroyed a broadcasting center that had not been used for any military activities. The Russian pilot was captured after he ejected following his plane's downing by Ukrainian forces. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
EU's Top Court To Rule On Romania's Refusal To Accept Transgender Man's Identity
The European Union's top court will hear a case brought by a British-Romanian transgender man against Romanian authorities over their refusal to recognize his gender identity, Romanian LGBTQ rights organization ACCEPT said on March 3. The case, which raises questions about free movement and citizenship rights under EU law, was first raised in a Romanian court in 2021 and has now been referred to the European Union Court of Justice. Arian Mirzarafie-Ahi moved to the United Kingdom in 2008 and obtained British citizenship in 2016, which is also when he began his transition, said ACCEPT Romania, which is helping him with his case. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Conscript In Russia's Far East Gets Seven Years For Attacking Enlistment Center
A 21-year-old soldier in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok has been sentenced to seven years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at a local military enlistment center in July 2022. The Eastern Military District Court said on March 3 that the man, whose identity was not disclosed, was found guilty of terrorism. Dozens of military enlistment centers across Russia have been attacked by arsonists since Moscow launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Regional Lawmaker Charged After Mocking Putin's Annual Address
A lawmaker in the Russian region of Samara who mocked President Vladimir Putin's annual address to lawmakers has been charged with discrediting Russia's armed forces. The administrative case was registered at a court in Novokuibyshevsk for hearing on March 7. If convicted, Mikhail Abdalkin may face a fine. Abdalkin's photo showing him listening to Putin's speech on February 21 with noodles on his ears went viral on the Internet. The phrase "to hang noodles on someone's ears" in colloquial Russian means "to lie to someone." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Germany Calls For Probe Of Reported Iranian Schoolgirl Poisonings
Reports of poison attacks on schoolgirls in Iran are shocking and must be investigated fully, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on March 3, joining the United States in expressing her concern. Hundreds of Iranian girls in different schools have suffered "mild poison" attacks over recent months, according to the country's health minister, with some politicians suggesting they could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls' education. "Girls must be able to go to school without fear," Baerbock said on Twitter. "All cases must be fully investigated." To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Germany Asks Switzerland To Sell Mothballed Leopard 2 Tanks
Germany has asked Switzerland to sell it some of its mothballed Leopard 2 tanks, the Swiss government said on March 3, in a deal that could allow Germany and other countries to increase military aid to Ukraine. Germany wants Switzerland to sell some of the tanks back to manufacturer Rheinmetall, which would allow the company to backfill gaps in the armaments of European Union and NATO members. Germany, Poland, Portugal, Finland, and Sweden are among countries sending Leopard tanks to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion, creating gaps in their own arsenals. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Belarusian Nobel Laureate Byalyatski Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
MINSK -- Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on smuggling and tax-evasion charges that rights defenders and Western governments have called politically motivated retribution by longtime authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Vyasna (Spring) human rights center in Minsk said the Lenin district court on March 3 also sentenced Byalyatski's co-defendants in the case -- Valyantsin Stefanovich and Uladzimer Labkovich -- to nine years and seven years, respectively.
A fourth defendant, Zmitser Salauyou, who was tried in absentia, was sentenced to eight years in prison.
The men, who went on trial in early January, have denied the accusations of bringing money into Belarus for "illegal activities and financing" Vyasna, of which Byalyatski is the chairman.
The sentencing sparked immediate reaction from several Western governments and rights groups, with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock calling the proceedings a "farce" that judged the four men "simply for their years-long fight for the rights, dignity, and freedom of the people of Belarus."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, also condemned the trials and sentences.
Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, told Reuters in an interview that Byalyatski "is one of the foremost fighters for democracy, freedom, and human rights in Belarus. The court case and the accusations against him are politically motivated."
Byalyatski's wife said at the Vyasna center in Minsk that her husband and his three associates were sentenced to the lengthy prison terms for "their rights-defending activities" and that the charges were "trumped-up."
"Despite 284 volumes of the criminal case and quite a long trial, we see that the prosecutors had no evidence to prove the charges, and they could not have them. The process, definitely, was organized against human rights defenders for their activities to defend human rights," Natallya Pinchuk said.
Salauyou, who has fled the country, told RFE/RL he believes the prison terms had actually been decided by the nation’s authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
"That was not a trial but a propaganda performance.... It is a retaliation for the Vyasna Human Rights Center's 27-year activities," Salauyou said as he called for new international sanctions against Belarus.
Byalyatski, who has been fighting for democracy and human rights in his beleaguered homeland for decades, was awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize along with the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties human rights organization and the embattled Russian rights group Memorial.
He founded the Vyasna Human Rights Center, which was originally a Minsk-based organization with the name Vyasna-96. In 1999, it was reborn as a national, nongovernmental rights organization.
The NGO was outlawed by the Belarusian Supreme Court in October 2003 for its role monitoring the country's 2001 presidential election. It has continued its work, however, as an unregistered NGO.
The main work of the organization has been defending and supporting political prisoners. The group -- and Byalyatski personally -- has regularly been harassed and persecuted by Lukashenka's government since its founding.
Vyasna lawyer Paval Sapelka condemned the ruling, calling it "proof that the fight for human rights in Belarus is a very dangerous activity."
"Vyasna's rights defenders will not stop their activities. We will continue to support political prisoners, support victims of repression, collect data about crimes committed by Belarusian authorities.... We will do our best to get our colleagues released and support their families," Sapelka told RFE/RL.
In his final statement during the trial last month, Byalyatski said investigators had set out to fulfill the task in front of them to imprison the human rights defenders of Vyasna "at any cost" and to destroy Vyasna and stop its work.
One of the four lawyers who defended him during the 18 months since the case opened has been imprisoned for eight years while two others had their licenses to practice law revoked.
Noted Russian veteran human rights defender Oleg Orlov said the outcome of the trial, and of similar trials in his home country, showed the current political systems in Belarus and Russia had turned into a form of fascism.
"This is one of the variants of fascism. And any regime of that kind cannot stand dissent, not just opposition but any independent thought. That is why they hand down these kinds of sentences," Orlov told RFE/RL.
"They want to frighten society so that nobody would even think about saying something against them. So that everyone understands that they will jail you and flatten you for any word you utter."
Belarusian authorities have moved to shut down critical and nonstate media outlets and human rights bodies in the wake of mass protests that erupted in August 2020 after a presidential election the opposition said was rigged.
The opposition and Western governments say Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was driven into exile, won the vote, which has not been recognized by the United States, the European Union, and several other countries.
"The shameful sentence against Ales, Valiantsin & Uladzimir is the regime's revenge for their steadfastness. Revenge for solidarity. Revenge for helping others. Ten years for a Nobel Prize laureate shows clearly what Lukashenka's regime is. We won't stop fighting for our heroes," Tsikhanouskaya said on Twitter.
Thousands have been detained since the vote and there have been credible reports of the torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
- By dpa
SpaceX Flight With U.S.-Russian-Emirati Crew Arrives At ISS
Two U.S. astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut, and an Emirati have arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) after launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 2. The arrival was slightly delayed by a faulty docking-hook sensor, with the spacecraft hovering about 20 meters shy of the ISS while a software error was fixed. The four traveling aboard a Crew Dragon from Elon Musk's private space company SpaceX are U.S. astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, Russian Andrei Fedyayev, and Sultan al-Niyadi of the United Arab Emirates.
Russian Mercenary Group Claims Bakhmut Nearly Surrounded As Ukrainian Fighters Maintain Battle
The head of Russia's notorious Wagner mercenary group claims that the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut -- the scene of devastating shelling and fighting over the past several months -- is nearly surrounded with only one final escape route remaining open.
Reuters journalists on March 3 observed massive Russian shelling of the road leading out of Bakhmut to the west as Kremlin-backed forces sought to block the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops and reported that a bridge in the adjacent village of Khromove had been severely damaged.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Units of the private military company Wagner have practically surrounded Bakhmut," Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-linked businessman and co-founder and owner of the Wagner mercenary group, said in a video.
"Only one route is left [out of Bakhmut]. The pincers are closing," he added.
The claims could not be independently verified, but Reuters reported that Ukrainian fighters were digging in at defensive sites and were not yet ready to give up the town.
The Ukrainian military said earlier on March 3 that intense fighting was under way in Bakhmut, as Kyiv's forces had repelled multiple waves of Russian attacks in the disputed city in the eastern Donetsk region.
Besides Bakhmut, which has been the epicenter of the battle in the east for months, the Ukrainian military fought off at least 85 attacks by the Russian forces in the direction of the cities of Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk and in Kupyansk, in the northern Kharkiv region, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report.
After losing some territory to Ukrainian forces in the second part of last year, Moscow has launched a new offensive in Ukraine's Donbas region, seeking to push back Ukrainian forces in several locations.
Russia has been throwing waves of infantry at Bakhmut in its attempt to surround it and cut the Ukrainian supply lines.
WATCH: As Russia concentrates its efforts on the industrial city, Ukrainian artillery units are pushing back against waves of assaults by Russian troops.
Ukrainian officials have suggested their troops might have to pull out of Bakhmut entirely once the defense of the city becomes too costly and withdraw to new positions in the west and northwest, where Ukrainians are reported to have far stronger defensive positions.
Volodymyr Nazarenko, one of the commanders of Ukraine's National Guard, told Ukrainian radio that the situation in Bakhmut is "critical."
Nazarenko said the Ukrainian forces are seeking to exact as heavy a cost as possible on the Russian forces before withdrawing.
"Every meter of Ukrainian land costs hundreds of lives to the enemy," Nazarenko said.
Western experts have questioned the Russian push for Bakhmut, saying it has less strategic and symbolic value for Russia.
Russian forces continued to shell civilian infrastructure overnight, the Ukrainian military said, wounding civilians and causing damage.
"The enemy continues to violate the norms of International Humanitarian Law. Thus, the occupiers carried out 31 air strikes and three missile strikes, in particular on civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson regions. There are wounded civilians, high-rise apartment buildings and private houses have been damaged," the military said.
Meanwhile, the United States announced on March 3 that it will provide a fresh $400-million military aid package for Ukraine. The new aid was announced during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Washington.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the assistance package "includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and howitzers, which Ukraine is using so effectively to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges, demolitions munitions and equipment, and other maintenance, training, and support."
Washington has so far given nearly $32 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year.
Late on March 3, the White House said that U.S. President Joe Biden "reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship" with Germany during his meeting with Scholz, as both leaders reiterated their commitment to impose high costs on Moscow over the Ukraine war.
On March 2, Moscow alleged that a group of Ukrainian saboteurs crossed into western Russia and fired on civilians in villages, a claim that Kyiv denied, while suggesting Moscow might be seeking a "false flag" pretext to stage new attacks on Ukraine.
Details about the March 2 incident, near the southwest city of Bryansk, were not entirely clear.
In Kyiv, Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, called the Russian statements a "classic deliberate provocation."
With reporting by Reuters
Tbilisi Protesters Clash With Police As Lawmakers Debate 'Foreign Agents' Law
TBILISI -- Protesters have clashed with police in and outside of Georgia's parliament as lawmakers took up a controversial "foreign agents" law that critics say will harm press freedom and push the country toward authoritarianism.
Police detained at least four protesters in the demonstration on March 2 in Tbilisi.
Some of the demonstrators jammed the hallways outside the committee rooms where lawmakers opened hearings on the legislation, blowing whistles and holding signs.
Others chanted "No to the Russian law!" and "No more traitors!"
The legislation, which is backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, would require any organizations receiving more than 20 percent of their funding from overseas to register as "foreign agents" or face substantial fines.
Critics have drawn similarities to a Russian law that has severely restricted the work of civil society groups, NGOs, and media organizations there.
Last month, more than 60 media outlets and civil society groups vowed not to comply with the legislation if it was passed.
President Salome Zurabishvili has said she will veto the bill, although parliament can override her veto.
Both the United States and the European Union have criticized the legislation.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service
