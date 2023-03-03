News
Battle For Bakhmut Rages On As U.S. Said To Announce Fresh Military Aid For Ukraine
Intense fighting was under way in Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military said on March 3, as Kyiv's forces repelled multiple waves of Russian attacks in the disputed eastern region of Donetsk.
Besides Bakhmut, which has been the epicenter of fighting in the east for months, the Ukrainian military fought off at least 85 attacks by Russian forces in the direction of the cities of Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk in the Donetsk region and in Kupyansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report.
After losing some territory to Ukrainian forces in the second part of last year, Moscow has launched a new offensive in Ukraine's Donbas region, seeking to push back Ukrainian forces in several locations.
Russia has been throwing waves of infantry at Bakhmut in its attempt to surround it and cut the Ukrainian supply lines.
WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers fighting in the eastern region of Donetsk near Vuhledar said they were seeing Russian infantry and tank attacks "almost every day" but are still holding their ground.
Ukrainian officials have suggested that their troops might have to pull out of Bakhmut entirely once the defense of the city becomes too costly, and withdraw to new positions in the west and northwest, where Ukrainians are reported to have far stronger defensive positions.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Volodymyr Nazarenko, a commander of Ukraine's National Guard, told Ukrainian radio that the situation in Bakhmut was "critical."
Nazarenko said Ukrainian forces were seeking to exact as heavy a cost as possible on the Russian forces before withdrawing.
"Every meter of Ukrainian land costs hundreds of lives to the enemy," Nazarenko said.
Western experts have questioned the Russian push for Bakhmut, saying it has less strategic and symbolic value for Russia.
Russian forces continued to shell civilian infrastructure overnight, the Ukrainian military said, wounding civilians and causing damage.
"The enemy continues to violate the norms of international humanitarian law. Thus, the occupiers carried out 31 air strikes and three missile strikes, in particular on civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson regions. There are wounded civilians, high-rise apartment buildings and private houses have been damaged," the military said.
In the southern city of Zaporizhzhya, a Russian missile killed five civilians when it hit an apartment block, regional officials said on March 2.
Meanwhile, the United States is preparing to announce a fresh $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, officials told Reuters.
The new U.S. aid is expected to be announced during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Washington later on March 3, the officials said.
Washington has so far given nearly $32 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February 2022.
On March 2, Moscow alleged that a group of Ukrainian saboteurs crossed into western Russia and fired on civilians in villages, a claim that Kyiv denied, while suggesting Moscow might be seeking a "false flag" pretext to stage new attacks on Ukraine.
Details about the March 2 incident, near the southwestern city of Bryansk, were not entirely clear.
In Kyiv, Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, called the Russian statements a "classic, deliberate provocation."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
More News
Tbilisi Protesters Clash With Police As Lawmakers Debate 'Foreign Agents' Law
TBILISI -- Protesters have clashed with police in and outside of Georgia's parliament as lawmakers took up a controversial "foreign agents" law that critics say will harm press freedom and push the country toward authoritarianism.
Police detained at least four protesters in the demonstration on March 2 in Tbilisi.
Some of the demonstrators jammed the hallways outside the committee rooms where lawmakers opened hearings on the legislation, blowing whistles and holding signs.
Others chanted "No to the Russian law!" and "No more traitors!"
The legislation, which is backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, would require any organizations receiving more than 20 percent of their funding from overseas to register as "foreign agents" or face substantial fines.
Critics have drawn similarities to a Russian law that has severely restricted the work of civil society groups, NGOs, and media organizations there.
Last month, more than 60 media outlets and civil society groups vowed not to comply with the legislation if it was passed.
President Salome Zurabishvili has said she will veto the bill, although parliament can override her veto.
Both the United States and the European Union have criticized the legislation.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service
U.S. Targets Iran-Linked Oil, Petrochemical Shippers In Latest Sanctions
The United States said it was imposing sanctions on a number of Iranian-linked oil shippers and petrochemical firms, accusing them of violating U.S. restrictions. The moves, announced on March 2, were the latest effort by Washington to curtail Iranian oil smuggling. In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sanctions targeted 11 firms and 20 affiliated shipping vessels that had facilitated Iran's petroleum and petrochemical trade. Iran's mission to the United Nations, meanwhile, accused the White House of "basically repeating the failed maximum pressure policy of the former U.S. government," referring to ex-President Donald Trump's administration. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UNICEF Offers Help As Mysterious Wave Of Illness Sweeps Through Iranian Schools
UNICEF says it is prepared to provide support and assistance to Iran to help solve a growing crisis over a mysterious wave of illness that has put scores of schoolchildren in hospital and sparked speculation of a plot to force the closure of girls' schools amid a wave of unrest following the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in the city of Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds more cases have occurred and it remains unclear what may be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
"School is a safe haven for children and teenagers to learn in a safe and supportive environment. Such events can have a negative impact on the high rate of education of children, especially girls, which has been achieved in recent decades," UNICEF Iran said in a tweet on March 2.
"UNICEF stands ready to provide any support needed," it added.
.
Shahryar Heydari, a member of the National Security Commission of the Iranian Parliament, said that, as of March 1, nearly 900 students in different provinces of the country had fallen ill.
Officials have only recently admitted that there may be a problem, with parliament member Abdulali Rahimi Mozafari calling on the speaker on February 28 to order an investigation into the matter.
Although the scope of the crisis is growing, security authorities in the Islamic republic say they have yet to identify or detain anyone in connection with the incidents. President Ebrahim Raisi on March 1 announced a probe into the situation.
The slow response by authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of recent anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Alireza Manadi, the head of the Education Commission of the Islamic Council, blamed the spate of illnesses on “the release of nitrogen" into schools, while the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council said in a statement on March 1 that the events were a case of “bioterrorism.”
Neither group has provided evidence to back up their claims and RFE/RL could not independently verify them.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try to quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
UN Atomic Watchdog's Chief Will Travel To Iran Seeking Breakthrough On Cooperation
The UN nuclear watchdog says its chief, Rafael Grossi, will travel to Iran for "high-level meetings" as diplomats say he wants to jolt Tehran into cooperating with an investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites. Iran's stonewalling of the International Atomic Energy Agency's yearslong investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites prompted the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors to pass a resolution in November ordering Iran to cooperate urgently with the probe. That cooperation has not materialized and Grossi is hoping that a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will help smooth the way toward ending the deadlock. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
German Party Won't Punish Gerhard Schroeder For His Russia Links
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder won't be sanctioned by his political party because of his ties with Russian state-owned companies, local media reported on March 2. The dpa news agency and others cited a decision by the ruling Social Democratic Party's regional committee in Hannover rejecting bids to punish Schroeder for his involvement with Russian state energy companies Rosneft and Gazprom as well as with Nord Stream AG, which operates undersea gas pipelines that were damaged by explosions last year. Schroeder was chancellor from 1998 to 2005 and the Social Democrats’ leader from 1999 to 2004. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Hungary Further Delays Vote On Sweden, Finland Joining NATO
Hungary has further delayed a vote on ratifying Sweden and Finland's NATO accession bids, according to an updated schedule published on March 2 on the National Assembly's website, the latest in a series of postponements that have frustrated Western allies. The delay, which pushes the vote back by two weeks to the parliamentary session beginning on March 20, comes as Hungary remains the only NATO member country besides Turkey that hasn't yet approved the two Nordic countries' bids to join the Western military alliance. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Sweden Expects Hungarian MPs To Visit Next Week Over NATO Bid
A delegation of Hungarian lawmakers plans to visit Sweden on March 7 to discuss the Nordic country's bid to join NATO, a Swedish parliament spokesperson said on March 2. The delegation, led by Deputy Speaker Csaba Hende, will reportedly meet with among others with Swedish Speaker Andreas Norlen. Finland earlier this week said it also expects a Hungarian delegation to visit. Hungary and Turkey are the only NATO members to not yet have ratified Sweden and Finland's bids. On March 1, Hungary's ruling Fidesz party said it would back the ratification. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Family Says Iranian-German Held In Tehran Not Covered By Amnesty
An Iranian-German citizen imprisoned in Iran is not included in an amnesty order issued by the leader of the Islamic republic, according to her family.
Mariam Claren, Nahid Taghavi's daughter, said in a statement published on her Twitter account that Iranian judicial authorities told her lawyers that her mother "would have been released if she was not a German national."
Taghavi, a trained architect who lived in the German city of Cologne for nearly four decades, was active in supporting women's rights and freedom of expression in Iran, according to the Germany rights group IGFM.
"We have been told for years that the Islamic Republic does not recognize dual citizenship. Except when it is in their interest," Claren added.
Tehran has repeatedly said it does not recognize dual nationality and denies holding foreign nationals for political reasons.
In February, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued an amnesty for "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including protesters arrested during the anti-government rallies, as the country finds itself engulfed in a wave of unrest following the September 16 death of a young woman while in custody for allegedly violating the country's head-scarf law.
Nahid Taghavi has been held at Tehran's Evin prison since October 2020 and placed in prolonged solitary confinement.
In August 2021, an Islamic Revolutionary Court sentenced Taghavi to 10 years and eight months in prison on national security-related charges following what Amnesty International called a "grossly unfair trial."
The 69-year-old Taghavi was suffering chronic back pain and had been denied surgery on her spine that specialist doctors said she urgently requires.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Interior Ministry Says Four Accomplices Identified In Journalist Attacks
ASTANA -- The Kazakh Interior Ministry says it has identified four accomplices who aided a person who allegedly coordinated a recent series of attacks on independent journalists.
The ministry said on March 2 that "a foreign national identified as O. Tokarev," who had been detained in the Central Asian nation's largest city, Almaty, several days earlier, confessed to coordinating the attacks and "agreed to assist" in the investigation by naming four of his accomplices.
The accomplices were identified as K. Litvinov, S. Shapovalov, B. Demchenko and Ya. Malyshok. No further details were given.
Tokarev was detained after police and security officers found materials in his home suggesting that he coordinated the attacks against several noted journalists since September.
Kazakh police said last week they had detained 18 suspects accused of attacking six journalists and bloggers, as well as one associated individual, in a spate of incidents since September.
It still remains unclear who ordered the attacks.
Makhambetova’s statement comes five days after the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged Kazakh authorities to "thoroughly investigate" the series of attacks on independent journalists.
Last week, a masked man physically assaulted investigative journalist Daniyar Moldabekov while shouting, "Don't stick your nose where it doesn't belong!"
On February 20, another Almaty-based journalist and vlogger, Vadim Boreiko, said his cameraman Roman Yegorov's two cars were burned in an arson attack.
Also in February, the chief editor of the Ulysmedia.kz news website in Almaty, Samal Ibraeva, received a box from unknown people that contained a hunk of meat and pictures of her children, a parcel she called a fresh attempt "to intimidate" her and her staff.
International human rights watchdogs and the embassies of several Western nations also have urged Kazakh authorities to investigate the attacks.
Pakistan Frees Retired General Accused Of Inciting Violence
A Pakistani court on March 2 released an anti-government retired army general after the man was arrested on charges of inciting the public and government employees against national institutions, his lawyer said. The release of retired Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib, a vocal supporter of ousted premier Imran Khan, reflected the government's practice of using laws to silence critics. The charges potentially carried a seven-year sentence. Shoaib's arrest over the weekend drew condemnation from the opposition and human rights activists. To read the original article by AP, click here.
Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Sabotage Attack; Kyiv Says Moscow Plotting 'False Flag' Pretext
Russian officials alleged that a group of Ukrainian saboteurs crossed into western Russia and fired on civilians in villages, a claim that Kyiv denied, while suggesting Moscow might be seeking a “false-flag” pretext to stage new attacks on Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Details about the March 2 incident, near the southwest city of Bryansk, were not entirely clear.
Russian media quoted unnamed Federal Security Service officials as saying a group, which the Kremlin later called "Ukrainian terrorists," had infiltrated the Bryansk region and attacked several villages, taking hostages in the process.
Bryansk Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said that the group had shot and killed one person and injured a child.
Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an unusually swift response, claiming that Russia had been hit by a "terrorist attack" and vowing to crush what he said was a Ukrainian sabotage group.
"They won't achieve anything. We will crush them," Putin said in comments shown on state TV.
In Kyiv, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the Russian statements a "classic deliberate provocation."
"Russia wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country and the growing poverty after the year of war. The partisan movement in Russia is getting stronger and more aggressive," Mykhaylo Podolyak wrote in a post to Twitter.
A group calling itself the Russian Volunteer Corps claimed responsibility for the attack in a video that urged Russians to take up arms against the government. The group, which describes itself as “a volunteer formation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” did not explain what actions it took, or why.
The group is not widely known, though it is widely believed to be led by Denis Kapustin, a Russian-born far-right Ukrainian extremist.
The open-source investigation organization Bellingcat, which has researched right-wing extremist groups, described the Volunteer Corps as "a unit … made up primarily of anti-Putin, anti-Kremlin Russian far-right figures active in Ukraine."
It’s unclear if the group has ties with the Ukrainian military or security agencies.
A Ukrainian military intelligence official, Andriy Yusov, appeared to endorse any sort of cross-border attack, while stopping short of claiming responsibility.
"These are people who are fighting with arms against the Putin regime and those who support him...," he said. "Perhaps Russians are beginning to wake up, realize something and take some concrete steps."
Over the past year, Russian regions close to the border have been hit regularly by unexplained explosions, drone strikes, and other apparent sabotage targeting oil refineries and military installations near the border.
Kyiv has said it reserves the right to strike at targets inside Russia but has coyly denied any responsibility.
The reports come days after Russia's Defense Ministry said anti-aircraft units shot down two drones in the southern Krasnodar and Adygea regions. The first two drones fell near an oil reserve belonging to energy giant Rosneft, causing a fire that did not reach the reserve.
Another drone was downed in the Bryansk region and another crashed down near the city of Kolomna, near Moscow.
While none of the drones caused any casualties, Putin ordered the military to step up monitoring of the border and airspace over Russian cities and towns.
With reporting by AP, RFE/RL's Russian and Ukrainian Services
Rights Watchdogs Urge Georgia To Consider Releasing Saakashvili 'On Medical Grounds'
Georgia's government should take urgent steps to protect the life of imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili, including releasing him on health grounds, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International (AI) said in a joint statement on March 2.
Saakashvili, who was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power that he and supporters call politically motivated. He has been in hospital for several months after refusing food to protest his detention.
Saakashvili's health has reportedly deteriorated gradually, leading to his losing more than 50 kilograms since his imprisonment in 2021, according to Giorgi Grigolia, a member of a council of doctors set up by Georgia's rights ombudsman, who said he "isn't receiving proper medical treatment."
The two rights watchdogs said that by denying Saakahsvili proper medical care, Georgian authorities are "putting him at grave risk of death, permanent disability, or other irreversible damage to his health."
Georgian officials have repeatedly voiced doubts about how critical Saakahsvili's health state actually is, and a court last month rejected his request to suspend his sentence.
Saakashvili called the move a "death sentence" handed to him by his political opponents.
"The denial of adequate medical care to Mikheil Saakashvili may amount to torture or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment and is putting his life at grave risk," AI's Denis Krivosheev said on March 2.
"The Georgian authorities should urgently take measures to protect Saakashvili’s health, including considering his release on medical grounds," Krivosheev said.
"Deaths in custody resulting from the deliberate denial of health care amount to arbitrary deprivation of life, which is a serious violation under international human rights law."
HRW's Hugh Williamson said, "A prison sentence should not mean a death sentence where treatable conditions tragically become fatal."
Blinken, Lavrov Meet Briefly As Ukraine War Overshadows G20 Meeting
The top diplomats from the United States and Russia met briefly for the first time in more than a year, as officials from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies held meetings dominated by Russia's year-old invasion of Ukraine.
During the March 2 gathering in New Delhi, India, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock directly confronted her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, calling on Russia to return to compliance with the New START nuclear arms treaty and to resume dialogue with the United States.
"Unfortunately, one G20 member prevents all the other 19 from focusing all their efforts on these issues the G20 was created for," she told the meeting, according to the German delegation.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed for G20 members to reach consensus on issues of particular concern to poorer countries. But disagreements over the Ukraine war resulted in ministers failing to agree even on a final communique.
The G20 is comprised of 19 countries and the European Union, and accounts for around 85 percent of the world's economy and two-thirds of its population.
The encounter between Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken lasted just 10 minutes on the sidelines of the gathering. According to unnamed U.S. officials, Blinken urged Lavrov to return Russia to New START and also told him that Washington was prepared to support Ukraine to defend itself for as long as it takes.
Blinken also brought up the case of Paul Whelan, an American who the United States says has been unjustly jailed in Russia for more than four years.
The official declined to characterize Lavrov's response.
The encounter was believed to be their first face-to-face conversation since before Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
"We always remain hopeful that the Russians will reverse their decision and be prepared to engage in a diplomatic process that can lead to a just and durable peace, but I wouldn't say that coming out of this encounter there was any expectation that things will change in the near term," the unnamed U.S. official was quoted as saying.
Russian news agencies confirmed the two spoke, but said they did so while "on the move" and said there were no negotiations during the talk.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, meanwhile, said the two diplomats spoke briefly at the request of Blinken.
“There were neither talks nor a meeting,” Zakharova was quoted as saying by the state news agency TASS.
At a news conference after the gathering, Blinken said he had told Lavrov he would push for the war to end through diplomatic terms that Kyiv agrees to.
“End this war of aggression, engage in meaningful diplomacy that can produce a just and durable peace,” Blinken said he had told Lavrov. But, he noted that “President Putin has demonstrated zero interest in engaging, saying there is nothing to even talk about until Ukraine accepts the new territorial reality.”
Blinken also highlighted that 141 countries had voted to condemn Russia at the United Nations on the anniversary of the invasion.
Several members of the G20, including host India, China and South Africa, chose to abstain in that vote, however.
"There were divergences, there were differences, which we couldn't reconcile between various parties,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said, referring to the Ukraine conflict.
Lavrov also held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on the sidelines of the meeting. Many leaders in the G20 fear China may decide to supply Russia with arms to fight Ukraine and are hoping to convince Beijing to stay on the sidelines. U.S. officials have warned Beijing not to provide weapons to Moscow.
But in a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry on the meeting between Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Moscow said the two sides were in agreement to reject "attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, to impose unilateral approaches through blackmail and threats, and to oppose the democratization of international relations."
There was no immediate statement from the Chinese side on the meeting.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Russian Flag Painted On Base Of Denmark's Little Mermaid Statue
A Russian flag was discovered painted onto the base of Denmark's Little Mermaid statue on March 2 in what police said was a "case of vandalism" at Copenhagen's most famous landmark and a popular tourist attraction. It was not immediately known who was behind the incident, a police spokesperson said. Denmark has been a vocal critic of Russia alongside other Western nations following last year's invasion of Ukraine. The 110-year-old bronze statue depicts the little mermaid from 19th-century Danish author Hans Christian Andersen's tale of the same name, and sits on a rock by a waterside promenade. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Germany's Scholz To China: Don't Arm Russia, But Talk To Ukraine On Peace Plan
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on March 2 urged China not to send weapons to help Russia's war in Ukraine and instead asked Beijing to exert pressure on Moscow to pull back its forces. In a speech to the German parliament, Scholz said it was disappointing that Beijing had refrained from condemning the Russian invasion, though he welcomed its efforts toward nuclear de-escalation. "My message to Beijing is clear: Use your influence in Moscow to urge the withdrawal of Russian troops," he said. "And don't deliver any weapons to the aggressor Russia." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
British Navy Seizes Iran Missiles, Parts Likely Bound For Yemen
The British Navy seized anti-tank missiles and fins for ballistic missile assemblies during a raid on a small boat heading from Iran likely to Yemen, U.K. and U.S. authorities said on March 2. The raid took place on February 23 after an American aircraft detected a small boat heading from Iran, with a helicopter from the Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster giving chase to the vessel, the British Defense Ministry said. The U.S. military said "coordinated efforts among U.S. and U.K. maritime forces" led led to the confiscation of the equipment. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian Shelling Kills Civilians In Zaporizhzhya As Moscow Pushes Further With Bakhmut Offensive
Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhya killed at least several civilians, regional officials said, as Moscow pressed on with its assault on Bakhmut, piling up formidable pressure on the Ukrainian defenders of the city in the eastern Donetsk region.
The number of Russian offensive actions repelled by Ukrainian defenders increased more than twofold compared to the previous 24 hours, with the General Staff reporting over 170 attacks in the east and northeast.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The bulk of Russia's assault were directed against Bakhmut but also targeted Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk, according to the morning report of the General Staff.
"The enemy continues to advance in the direction of Bakhmut, attempting to storm Bakhmut," the military said.
Russia has been throwing large numbers of infantry soldiers in wave after wave of attacks on the city in its attempt to surround it and cut off Ukrainian supply lines. There were still several thousand civilians in the ruined city, which had a pre-war population of 70,000.
In Zaporizhzhya, the number of civilians killed by the overnight Russian shelling of a residential building climbed to four, the regional prosecutor's office reported on March 2, adding that five other people were missing, including a child. It put the number of those wounded at eight.
The city of Kherson, on the Dnieper River's west bank, which Russian forces withdrew from in November, also came under artillery fire, the military said.
Russian attacks on civilian and infrastructure objectives were also reported in the northeastern Kharkiv region and Poltava in central Ukraine, wounding a number of people and damaging property and infrastructure.
Meanwhile, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected statements by Russian officials saying a Ukrainian sabotage group had entered Russia's Bryansk region and taken hostages, calling them a "classic deliberate provocation."
WATCH: As Russia concentrates its efforts on Bakhmut, Ukrainian artillery units are pushing back against waves of assaults by Russian troops. They claim to have destroyed Russian forces, equipment, and fortifications in an effort to stymie the enemy advance.
In his nightly video address on March 1, Zelenskiy said civilians continue to suffer from Moscow’s "deliberate terror" in targeting civilian infrastructure.
"Across most of the country, where we have managed to provide relative security, [residents] may not be able to relate to what life is like for people living in the border areas with Russia and in the south of our country," Zelenskiy said, noting constant Russian artillery attacks against towns along the front lines.
But despite the ceaseless Russian pressure, Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian forces have "every area of the front under control," adding that "winter is over" and the government "was able to provide Ukraine with energy and heat."
Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that Ukraine has dealt Russian President Vladimir Putin "another major defeat" by surviving the winter cold despite Russia's continued attacks against civilian energy infrastructure.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin that as Ukrainian forces continue to hold on to Bakhmut, rising temperatures are thawing the frozen ground, creating muddy conditions and limiting cross-country movement.
Poor cross-country movement typically provides some military advantage to defending forces, British intelligence said.
In Brussels, European Union diplomats were preparing to allocate 1 billion euros to purchase badly needed artillery ammunition for Kyiv, according to a draft proposal seen by France’s AFP news agency. EU officials estimate that Ukraine is firing about 7,000 shells per day, compared to up to 50,000 daily fired by Russian forces.
EU defense ministers are expected to discuss the proposals at a meeting in Stockholm on March 7-8.
With reporting by Reuters
Azerbaijan, Karabakh Representatives Hold 'Encouraging' Talks, EU Envoy Says
An Azerbaijani delegation on March 1 met with representatives of the mostly ethnic Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh to discuss issues related to the reopening of the Lachin Corridor, which connects the region with neighboring Armenia.
In a post on Twitter, the European Union's special representative for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar, called the talks “encouraging news” and said the “discussions appear to have focused both on immediate concerns and broader issues.”
The Karabakh news agency Artsak Press reported that “agreements were reached on further cooperation aimed at reducing tensions” but did not elaborate further. Azerbaijan state media reported that the meeting focused on Karabakh’s “integration into Azerbaijan.”
The talks were held at the headquarters of the Russian peacekeeping forces stationed in Karabakh.
The only road linking Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region to Armenia has been blocked by government-backed Azerbaijani protesters since December 12. The main issue has been the inspection of trucks traveling the road. Karabakh representatives told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service they are ready to discuss the installation of X-ray machines in the corridor, but they must be controlled by Russian peacekeepers.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been sparring over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. The mainly ethnic Armenian enclave is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994 with some 30,000 dead.
During a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control of much of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories held by Armenian forces. More than 6,500 people died in that fighting, which was ended by a Russia-brokered peace agreement.
The blocking of the Lachin Corridor has led to sometimes tense standoffs between the protesting Azerbaijanis and Russian troops who are stationed there as part of the 2020 Russia-brokered deal.
Human Rights Watch said on December 21 that the blocking of the Lachin Corridor had disrupted access to essential goods and services for tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians living there.
Tensions High As Russians Place Flowers On Burned-Out Tanks On Display In Baltic Cities
Burned-out Russian tanks seized by Ukrainian forces last year have gone on display in the capitals of the Baltics states, where Estonians, Latvians, and Lithuanians are turning out to view them and snap photos in sympathy with the Ukrainians defending their homeland. But among those visiting the tanks are also members of the countries' sizable ethnic Russian minorities, some of whom placed flowers and lit candles to commemorate fallen Russian soldiers and express support for Moscow. The Russian gestures of support for Moscow's side in the war have set off some arguments, and at least one fist fight in Vilnius. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Belarus Launches Probe Of Ryodan Youth Group Members Amid Reported Brawls
MINSK -- Authorities in Belarus have launched a probe against members of a youth group that imitates characters of a Japanese anime series called Hunter x Hunter and has allegedly organized or carried out mass brawls in recent weeks in Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine.
The Investigative Committee of Belarus said on March 1 that the probe was launched into "actions that blatantly disrupt social order," after 200 youths were detained near a mall in the southeastern city of Homel the previous day.
The committee's spokesman, Syarhey Kabakovich, said in a statement that the detained individuals were members of a group called ChVK Ryodan. The abbreviation ChVK usually stands for “private military company,” such as Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group, but apparently does not signify anything in the group’s name.
Although Ryodan is a relatively new youth subculture, it has gained prominence amid reports that its members have been involved in mass brawls in public places with representatives of other youth movements.
In neighboring Ukraine, Yaroslav Shanko of the National Police said on March 1 that police had managed to prevent 41 potential mass brawls by Ryodan members in several regions in recent days.
Shanko added that, in all, some 800 youths, mostly under the age of 18, had been summoned by police, where they were told about the possible repercussions of organizing and participating in mass brawls in public places.
A day earlier, Ukrainian police said 18 online channels and social-network groups created "to destabilize the situation in Ukraine via a new youth movement from the Russian Federation" had been blocked.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters in Moscow on February 28 that the Kremlin's attitude toward Ryodan is "negative," adding that the "illegal activities" of the movement must be stopped.
The Russian authorities said earlier that Ryodan members had been involved in brawls in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Novosibirsk, and Kursk in the second half of February.
With reporting by UNIAN and Interfax
Iranian President Calls For Probe As More Schoolgirls Fall Ill
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered an investigation into a wave of reported illnesses at girls' schools across the country amid allegations by some that these are attacks in retaliation for students and women leading anti-government protests sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Speaking at a cabinet meeting on March 1, Raisi assigned Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli to head the probe after hundreds of girls have reported falling ill at school since November.
RFE/RL's Radio Farda reported that at least 26 schools were affected by the crisis on March 1.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in the city of Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
It is unclear what may be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
"Referring to the concerns created in connection with the poisoning of a number of students in some schools, [the president] gave the Minister of the Interior a mission to follow up and find the root of the issue as quickly as possible, and to provide documented and continuous information about the results of the follow-ups," the president's office said in a statement following the cabinet meeting.
Officials have only recently admitted there may be a problem, with parliament member Abdulali Rahimi Mozafari on February 28 calling on the speaker to order an investigation into the matter.
That reticence has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of recent anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) on February 28 accused the government of "an act of terrorism" through its failure to take the wave of illnesses seriously for months, raising "serious questions regarding government complicity with groups that have the organizational capacity to carry out such major attacks."
The CHRI did not present any evidence to back up its claim that students had been poisoned, and it is unclear what is at the root of the crisis.
At least one death has been linked to the outbreak of illnesses, the CHRI said, but the girl's father refused to confirm there was a connection between her death and the alleged poisonings.
In the latest incident, two Iranian journalists reported on social media on February 28 that several schoolgirls in Tehran and in Pardis, just east of the Iranian capital, fell ill, with the cause unknown.
Some rights activists have accused Iranian authorities of trying to suppress information about the death of the girl, while others have accused the authorities of not doing enough to find the cause of the outbreak of illness and prevent new cases.
Some angry parents have refused to send their children to school.
A teacher from Qom -- which is about 135 kilometers south of the capital Tehran -- told Radio Farda that out of 250 students, about 200 missed classes, presumably from concerns over the illnesses.
Meanwhile, others have speculated that religious extremists, in a bid to create fear and prevent girls from attending school, could be behind the incidents.
Earlier this week, top Iranian Sunni cleric Molavi Abdulhamid, who is regarded as a spiritual leader for Iran’s Sunni Muslim population, said schoolgirls were being poisoned as “revenge” for the role young women have played in recent protests against the government.
Last week, Nafiseh Moradi, a researcher of Islamic studies at Al Zahra University, an all-female public university in Tehran, said in a commentary that it was suspicious that girls, not boys, were mainly affected by the illnesses. The article on Qom News was later deleted from its website.
The government has held several counterrallies to try and quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moscow Seeks Concessions Before Renewing Ukraine Grain-Export Deal
Russia will only agree to extend a deal under which Ukraine is able to export grain from its Black Sea ports if doing so is in Moscow’s interests, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a March 1 statement. In talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that “continuing the…agreement is possible only if the interests of Russian agricultural and fertilizer producers…are taken into account,” the statement said. The agreement is set to expire on March 18. Moscow says payment, insurance, and other restrictions are “barriers” to exporting its products. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By Current Time
Prosecutor Seeks Nine Years In Prison For Moscow Anti-War Activist
A prosecutor asked Moscow’s Timiryazev district court on March 1 to sentence Dmitry Ivanov, the administrator of the Protesting MGU (Moscow State University) Telegram channel, to nine years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. Ivanov served 25 days in jail on another case but was not released when his sentence was due to end in June. Instead, he was charged again over his social media posts about Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Finnish Parliament Passes NATO Bill With Large Majority
Finland's parliament has overwhelmingly backed its bid to join NATO, the assembly's speaker said. Approval of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's treaties and Finland's accession passed with 184 members of the 200-seat parliament voting in favor, seven against, and one abstaining. In response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Finland last May applied to join NATO, having until now relied solely on its own armed forces to defend the 1,300-kilometer border it shares with Russia. Support for Finland's application remains pending from Turkey and Hungary. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Whitewashed: Church Mural Of Soviet Military Defeat Painted Over By Belarusian Authorities2
Interview: Mobilizing Hundreds Of Thousands Of Russians 'Doesn't By Itself Give You A Capability'3
Blinken Visits Central Asia With Moscow-Loyal Region Roiled By Ukraine Fallout4
As Its Forces 'Repel' Russian Attacks, Ukraine Aims To 'Drive A Wedge' Between Crimea And Russia5
U.S. Renews Warning To China About Providing Lethal Weapons To Russia For War In Ukraine6
Zelenskiy Says Front Line 'Under Control' Despite Russian Assaults On Bakhmut7
Belarus Increases Border Checks Amid Reports Activists Blew Up Russian Plane8
Latvian President: 'The Dream Of A Democratic Russia' Was A Western 'Illusion'9
Romania Warns Of 'Fake News' About It Massing Troops On Moldovan Border10
Belarusian Ruler Lukashenka Goes To China As Ukraine War Tensions Rise
Subscribe