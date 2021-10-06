Ukrainian Bank Chief Temporarily Resigns Amid Condemnation Of Assault On Journalists

KYIV -- The chairman of Ukraine's state bank has apologized for an assault on journalists from the Skhemy (Schemes) program during an interview earlier this week, and announced that he was stepping down until the completion of a criminal investigation launched into the incident.



"The situation around the bank is unacceptable. My overly emotional reaction and unrestrained behavior toward journalists have no justification," Ukreximbank chief Yevhen Metsher said in a statement on October 6, two days after the incident that drew condemnation from Ukrainian journalists, politicians, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office.



Metsher said he would "immediately write a resignation statement for the duration of the necessary investigative actions by the National Police and an internal review by the bank" in order to "remove at least part of the damage to the bank's reputation."



The incident took place in Metsher’s office in Kyiv on October 4, after Kyrylo Ovsyaniy -- a reporter for Skhemy, a joint investigative project run by RFE/RL and UA: Pershy television -- asked him a question about a controversial loan given to a client.



Metsher instructed security personnel to stop the journalists and take their cameras and video materials away, after which physical force was used against cameraman Oleksandr Mazur to forcibly seize his two cameras and memory cards.



The journalists were allowed to leave the office after the interview was apparently deleted from their memory cards.



But Skhemy's technicians managed to retrieve video showing the incident.



The clip shows how Metsher instructed the head of Ukreksimbank's press service, Volodymyr Pikalov, and security personnel to take the cameras and memory cards. Bank personnel can be heard saying that the memory cards "must be cleaned up to zero."



Meanwhile, Zelenskiy’s office condemned the "unacceptable" assault on the journalists, saying freedom of speech is one of the fundamental values in Ukraine."



"Therefore, it is the duty of officials at all levels to communicate correctly with journalists and to respect their right to ask any questions of public importance," Mykhaylo Podolyak, an advisor to the chief of the presidential office, said in a statement.



Podolyak noted that the office's position on the incident "fully coincides with the public condemnation of the actions of the state bank's management."



The previous day, Ukraine's National Police announced that they had launched a criminal probe into the obstruction of the journalists' work.



Journalists are expected to hold a protest outside Ukreksimbank’s headquarters in Kyiv later on October 6, while the parliamentary committee on press freedom is to discuss the incident.



In a statement on Facebook on October 5, the bank did not address allegations that force was used against media staff.



The statement said the press service was “forced to stop the interview” because Ovsyaniy asked questions that had not been agreed on. It said the questions were related to information about clients, which it said the bank did not have the right to provide to the journalists, and that Ovsyaniy also "made assumptions about alleged violations committed by the bank."



The Skhemy interview was part of an investigation that the journalists plan to make public in the coming days.