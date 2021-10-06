Caught On Video: Ukrainian Bank Tries To Delete Recording After Assault On RFE/RL Journalists

The head of the State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine, Yevhen Metsher, announced he was stepping down pending an investigation of an assault on RFE/RL journalists during an interview with him in Kyiv. Angered by the reporter's questions, Metsher instructed security guards to take their cameras and video cards. The guards thought they had deleted the content, but the video was later recovered and published. It has sparked a police investigation and outrage in the country, including from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office.