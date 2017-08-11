Forget High-Tech APCs, Ukrainian Troops Must Trust 'The Banker'

Ukraine's military has been trying to modernize its equipment in the face of three years of fighting Russia-backed separatists in the east of the country. But a series of design and production problems have meant that soldiers cannot use new armored personnel carriers meant for the battlefield. So, some troops continue to rely on a shot-out, patched-up Soviet-era transport vehicle affectionately known as "The Banker." (RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service program, Crimea Realities)