Ukraine Says Group Of Banking Hackers Exposed After Causing $2.5 Billion In Losses

(illustrative photo)

Ukrainian authorities say they have exposed a group of hackers who interfered with the computer network servers of several European and U.S. banks, causing losses of $2.5 billion.

The Prosecutor-General's Office said in a statement on January 27 that since 2014, "hackers from Ukraine" have used malicious software designed to steal personal data such as passwords and logins from servers from private and state banking institutions in Austria, Britain, Germany, Lithuania the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

The prosecutors said computer and server equipment were seized in police raids in the Kharkiv region.

The investigation was carried out in coordination with the EU’s judicial cooperation unit Eurojust, the European policing agency Europol, as well as U.S. and German law enforcement agencies, the statement said.

It did not give further details.

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

