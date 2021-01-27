Ukraine Says Group Of Banking Hackers Exposed After Causing $2.5 Billion In Losses

Ukrainian authorities say they have exposed a group of hackers who interfered with the computer network servers of several European and U.S. banks, causing losses of $2.5 billion.



The Prosecutor-General's Office said in a statement on January 27 that since 2014, "hackers from Ukraine" have used malicious software designed to steal personal data such as passwords and logins from servers from private and state banking institutions in Austria, Britain, Germany, Lithuania the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.



The prosecutors said computer and server equipment were seized in police raids in the Kharkiv region.



The investigation was carried out in coordination with the EU’s judicial cooperation unit Eurojust, the European policing agency Europol, as well as U.S. and German law enforcement agencies, the statement said.



It did not give further details.