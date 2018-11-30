Ukraine Bars Russian Men From Entering Country Amid Escalating Crisis

Ukraine has barred Russian male nationals between 16 and 60 from traveling to the country, President Petro Poroshenko announced on November 30.

The move comes amid escalation tensions between the two countries after Russian border guards opened fire and captured three Ukrainian naval vessels and their 24-member crew off on November 25 off Crimea, which Russia forcibly annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Poroshenko tweeted on November 30 that the restrictions on Russian travelers have been taken to prevent the Russians from forming "private armies" fighting on Ukrainian soil.

Russia has backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in a conflict that has killed more than 10,300 people since April 2014.

Meanwhile, a Russian government-appointed ombudswoman in Crimea said the captured Ukrainian naval personnel were being transferred to Moscow.

Russia says the Ukrainians had violated its border while Ukraine says its ships were acting in line with international maritime rules.

A Crimean court earlier this week ruled to keep the Ukrainian seamen behind bars for two months pending the investigation.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, Interfax, and TASS