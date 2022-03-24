Ukraine Claims Attack Destroyed Russian Naval Ship In Berdyansk Harbor

Ukraine's military announced that it destroyed a Russian naval transport ship in the port of Berdyansk on March 24. Videos from several angles that circulated on social media show explosions and plumes of smoke rising above a ship in the harbor. The Ukrainian city on the Sea of Azov is occupied by Russian forces and the harbor has been used to bring in military equipment and supplies for the war on Ukraine. It could not be immediately verified if the explosions resulted from a Ukrainian attack or another cause.