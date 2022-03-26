In Major Speech, Biden To Call On 'Free World' To Stand Against Putin As Russia Signals Shift To Ukraine's Eastern Regions

U.S. President Joe Biden wraps up his European trip on March 26 with a major speech in the Polish capital, Warsaw, where he will also meet with President Andrzej Duda.

Biden will argue in his address that the "free world" opposes Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and that there is unity among major economies on the need to stop Vladimir Putin, the White House said.

Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

Biden held three days of emergency meetings with allies of the Group of Seven (G7), the European Council, and NATO. He also visited with U.S. troops in Poland.



National-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden’s speech will cover “the stakes of this moment, the urgency of the challenge that lies ahead, what the conflict in Ukraine means for the world, and why it is so important that the free world sustain unity and resolve in the face of Russian aggression.”

Sullivan told reporters on March 25 that Biden will also talk about the “context and history of this conflict and where he sees it going from here” before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington.

Earlier in the day he is expected to have an opportunity to meet with Ukrainian refugees and U.S. humanitarian aid workers who are helping respond to the needs of those fleeing the conflict to Poland as he caps a trip seen as reassuring the NATO ally.

Poland is host to thousands of U.S. troops as part of a NATO battlegroup and has taken in more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Biden spent March 25 visiting U.S. troops near the Polish border with Ukraine amid signals from Moscow that the Kremlin has scaled back its goals in its attack on its neighbor to concentrate on capturing territory claimed by Russia-backed separatists.

Parts of Ukraine's eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, commonly known as the Donbas, came under the separatists' control after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

In a video address late March 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his troops' resistance had dealt Russia "powerful blows" and reiterated his call for urgent peace negotiations.

"Our defenders are leading the Russian leadership to a simple and logical idea: we must talk, talk meaningfully, urgently and fairly," Zelenskiy said.

A U.S. defense official who spoke with reporters at the Pentagon on the condition of anonymity said the Russian military is stepping its up air and ground attacks in the Donbas region but said the Russians have not made any significant advances so far.

The official also said Russia’s military advance on Kyiv appears to have halted as it turns its focus to fighting in the east of the country.

Russia's Defense Ministry seemed to confirm the shift when it announced on March 25 that the first phase of its military operation was complete and it would now focus on two eastern regions.

"The main objectives of the first stage of the operation have generally been accomplished," said Sergei Rudskoi, the deputy chief of the Russian armed forces' General Staff. Rudskoi added that this will allow Russian forces to focus on “the main goal, the liberation of the Donbas.”

After a month of fighting, Russia has yet to take a major city in Ukraine, and Ukrainian forces have recaptured some territory in pitched battles just outside of Kyiv.

One of the focuses of Moscow's invasion has been the southern port city of Mariupol, which lies between Russian-occupied Crimea and the eastern areas held by the separatists.

The heavy fighting has trapped tens of thousands of civilians in the besieged city with dwindling supplies.

Civilian targets around the city have been destroyed by Russian air strikes, including a theater where hundreds were sheltering.

On March 25, Mariupol officials gave their first estimate -- based on eyewitness accounts -- of the death toll from the strikes on the city's Drama Theater, saying some 300 civilians are thought to have been killed.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that there had not yet been a consensus in peace negotiations.

"Ukraine's position is clear: cease-fire, security guarantees, no compromises on territorial integrity. But Russia sticks to ultimatums," he said.

He added that Ukraine needs more sanctions and more military aid "to stimulate a more constructive approach."

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters