In Major Speech, Biden To Call On 'Free World' To Stand Against Putin As Russia Signals Shift To Ukraine's Eastern Regions
U.S. President Joe Biden wraps up his European trip on March 26 with a major speech in the Polish capital, Warsaw, where he will also meet with President Andrzej Duda.
Biden will argue in his address that the "free world" opposes Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and that there is unity among major economies on the need to stop Vladimir Putin, the White House said.
Biden held three days of emergency meetings with allies of the Group of Seven (G7), the European Council, and NATO. He also visited with U.S. troops in Poland.
National-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden’s speech will cover “the stakes of this moment, the urgency of the challenge that lies ahead, what the conflict in Ukraine means for the world, and why it is so important that the free world sustain unity and resolve in the face of Russian aggression.”
Sullivan told reporters on March 25 that Biden will also talk about the “context and history of this conflict and where he sees it going from here” before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington.
Earlier in the day he is expected to have an opportunity to meet with Ukrainian refugees and U.S. humanitarian aid workers who are helping respond to the needs of those fleeing the conflict to Poland as he caps a trip seen as reassuring the NATO ally.
Poland is host to thousands of U.S. troops as part of a NATO battlegroup and has taken in more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Biden spent March 25 visiting U.S. troops near the Polish border with Ukraine amid signals from Moscow that the Kremlin has scaled back its goals in its attack on its neighbor to concentrate on capturing territory claimed by Russia-backed separatists.
Parts of Ukraine's eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, commonly known as the Donbas, came under the separatists' control after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
In a video address late March 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his troops' resistance had dealt Russia "powerful blows" and reiterated his call for urgent peace negotiations.
"Our defenders are leading the Russian leadership to a simple and logical idea: we must talk, talk meaningfully, urgently and fairly," Zelenskiy said.
A U.S. defense official who spoke with reporters at the Pentagon on the condition of anonymity said the Russian military is stepping its up air and ground attacks in the Donbas region but said the Russians have not made any significant advances so far.
The official also said Russia’s military advance on Kyiv appears to have halted as it turns its focus to fighting in the east of the country.
Russia's Defense Ministry seemed to confirm the shift when it announced on March 25 that the first phase of its military operation was complete and it would now focus on two eastern regions.
"The main objectives of the first stage of the operation have generally been accomplished," said Sergei Rudskoi, the deputy chief of the Russian armed forces' General Staff. Rudskoi added that this will allow Russian forces to focus on “the main goal, the liberation of the Donbas.”
After a month of fighting, Russia has yet to take a major city in Ukraine, and Ukrainian forces have recaptured some territory in pitched battles just outside of Kyiv.
One of the focuses of Moscow's invasion has been the southern port city of Mariupol, which lies between Russian-occupied Crimea and the eastern areas held by the separatists.
The heavy fighting has trapped tens of thousands of civilians in the besieged city with dwindling supplies.
Civilian targets around the city have been destroyed by Russian air strikes, including a theater where hundreds were sheltering.
On March 25, Mariupol officials gave their first estimate -- based on eyewitness accounts -- of the death toll from the strikes on the city's Drama Theater, saying some 300 civilians are thought to have been killed.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that there had not yet been a consensus in peace negotiations.
"Ukraine's position is clear: cease-fire, security guarantees, no compromises on territorial integrity. But Russia sticks to ultimatums," he said.
He added that Ukraine needs more sanctions and more military aid "to stimulate a more constructive approach."
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Ukrainian Refugee Children Connect With Teachers Via Online Lessons
Harry Potter Author Slams Putin After Russian President Includes Her In 'Cancel Culture' Rant
J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books, has responded to comments made on March 25 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who accused the West of trying to cancel Russia's rich musical and literary culture.
Rowling pushed back after Putin dragged her into a rant against efforts to “cancel’’ Russian culture as he spoke with leading cultural figures in a national television broadcast.
“Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics,” the British author said on Twitter. She also posted an article about jailed anti-corruption campaigner Aleksei Navalny.
Putin complained of the cancellation of a number of Russian cultural events in recent weeks, saying Rowling was also canceled “because she...did not please the fans of so-called gender freedoms," a referenced to a controversy sparked by her opinions on transgender issues.
"Today they are trying to cancel a whole thousand-year culture, our people," he said. "I am talking about the gradual discrimination against everything linked to Russia."
Valery Gergiev, general director of St. Petersburg's Mariinsky Theater, was among those who participated in the videoconference with Putin on March 25.
Gergiev was dismissed on March 1 as chief conductor of the philharmonic in Munich, Germany, and lost the chance to conduct at La Scala in Milan, Italy, after he failed to condemn Russia's invasion.
Spain’s Teatro Real opera house and London's Royal Opera House have canceled performances by Russia’s Bolshoi Ballet, and the philharmonic in Cardiff, Wales, dropped a concert of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's music from its program.
“The notorious cancel culture has become a cancellation of culture. Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Rachmaninov are excluded from concert posters, and Russian writers and their books are also banned,’’ Putin said.
The last time such a campaign was carried out it was by the Nazis in Germany almost 90 years ago, he said, although no books by Russian writers have been banned.
Russia has also been barred from the Eurovision Song Contest and banned from participating in numerous sporting events.
Russia has denied attacking civilians in what it calls a "special military operation" launched against Ukraine on February 24, but Western powers say it has repeatedly hit civilian targets in what they call an unprovoked and unjustified invasion.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Armenian Deputy Seeks Answers From Russian Peacekeepers After Skirmish Kills Three Ethnic Armenian Soldiers
YEREVAN -- Armenia expects Russian peacekeepers to provide “clear answers” over the latest escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, where at least three ethnic Armenian soldiers were killed and several more wounded in clashes with Azerbaijani troops.
The ethnic Armenian soldiers were killed on March 25, authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh said, accusing Baku of violating a Russian-brokered cease-fire. Nagorno-Karabakh's military initially said two soldiers were killed and later raised the number of dead to three and 14 wounded.
Eduard Aghajanian, a member of the ruling Civil Contract faction in the Armenian parliament and chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, said “advancing Azerbaijani armed forces appeared behind the Russian peacekeepers’ backs.”
Aghajanian said areas in the east of Nagorno-Karabakh that Azerbaijani forces took control of as a result of their advance on March 24-25 were in the zone of Russian peacekeepers’ responsibility under the terms of the November 2020 cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan brokered by Moscow.
“Therefore, we expect clear answers from our Russian partners about the conditions in which this happened,” Aghajanian said at a news conference, adding that Yerevan also expects Azerbaijani forces to return to the positions from where they launched their advance and that the problem should be resolved “within the shortest possible time.”
He noted the use of attack drones, including Bayraktar TB-2s, in the skirmishes with Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian forces.
“We are talking about a very specific escalation,” he said, adding that Armenia’s questions are “first of all addressed to our Russian partners who, as we assume, should have excluded it in the area of their responsibility.”
Nagorno-Karabakh’s military said that the situation in the east of the region remained “extremely tense” on March 25.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of attempting “to mislead the international community” by what it described as disinformation about the situation.
It said in a statement on March 25 that the only way of ensuring peace and stability in the region was a full implementation of signed joint statements, “including a full withdrawal from the region of the remaining illegal Armenian armed groups and normalization of relations on the basis of international legal principles.”
Ethnic Armenian authorities in Stepanakert said Russian peacekeepers had so far been unsuccessful in trying to achieve the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from the area of their responsibility.
They added that they still hope that “decisive efforts by the Russian side” will make it possible to achieve the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani troops and Armenian civilians will be able to return to their homes.
Yerevan has accused Azerbaijan of deliberately leaving Karabakh's ethnic-Armenian population without natural gas supplies and on March 24 warned of a "humanitarian catastrophe" after gas supplies to the region were cut off following repair work.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry rejected the claim as "baseless," saying that severe weather conditions have caused the interruption of supplies.
Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a six-week war in 2020 over the long-contested enclave that claimed more than 6,500 lives.
The fighting ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Armenians ceded territories they had controlled for decades to Azerbaijan and Russia deployed a peacekeeping contingent to the enclave.
With reporting by RFE/RL correspondents Suren Musayelyan and Naira Nalbandyan in Yerevan and TASS
Siberian Activist's Car Destroyed In Arson Attack
KEMEREVO, Russia -- A car belonging to an activist and anti-corruption campaigner in the Siberian city of Kemerovo has been destroyed in an arson attack.
Maksim Uchvatov told RFE/RL that he believes the March 25 arson attack is linked with his investigation of corruption among local authorities.
"I regularly publish my investigations on corruption among local authorities, follow suspicious activities of the regional government, etc... But there has not been this kind of lawlessness before. All disputes were solved at least in legal ways. Not always in a just way, but never in this shocking way," Uchvatov said.
He also posted footage on YouTube taken from a security camera that shows a man approaching his car in the night. The man checks the car's license plates, pours some liquid on the automobile, and then sets it on fire.
Kemerovo law enforcement officials have yet to make any official comments on the matter.
Russian Military Official Shifts Rhetoric, Says Army Now Focusing On 'Liberation' Of Eastern Ukrainian Regions
Russia's Defense Ministry has indicated that it has scaled back its goals in Ukraine, announcing on March 25 that the first phase of its military operation was complete and it would now focus on two eastern regions claimed by Russia-backed separatists.
"The main objectives of the first stage of the operation have generally been accomplished," said Sergei Rudskoi, the deputy chief of the Russian armed forces' General Staff.
"The combat potential of the armed forces of Ukraine has been considerably reduced, which...makes it possible to focus our core efforts on achieving the main goal, the liberation of the Donbas."
Rudskoi provided the assessment in comments to reporters in Moscow as the war entered its second month.
He claimed that the initial goal of what Moscow calls a "military operation in Ukraine" was to take over Ukraine's eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, commonly known as the Donbas, parts of which came under Russia-backed separatists' control after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
Rudskoi said there had been two variants for Russian military operations prior to the start of the war in Ukraine.
The first was to limit the operation to the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk, he said. But in that case, Ukraine would be able to constantly send additional troops to the Donbas, so Rudskoi said the second variant envisioning “operations on the whole territory of Ukraine with implementation of measures of demilitarization and denazification had been chosen."
Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have said since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 that the goal of the wide-scale attack was to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and topple its democratically elected government.
Despite all attempts to take over Ukraine's major cities, including the capital, Kyiv, Russian armed forces have been unable to do so during one month of intensive fighting. Battlelines near Kyiv have remained frozen for weeks, with two main Russian armored columns stuck northwest and east of the capital.
Days before launching the attack against Ukraine, Russia recognized separatist-controlled districts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions that Moscow and the separatists call the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic, saying that the separatists' control must be extended throughout the two regions' entire territories.
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, AFP, and Reuters
Russia Blocks Lithuania's Delfi News Website After War Reports
Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked access within the country to the Lithuanian news website, Delfi, as the government continues to broaden its clampdown on independent media.
A group that promotes uncensored online media, Roskomsvoboda, said on March 25 that the central district court in the city of Kaliningrad had ruled to block Delfi almost three weeks earlier.
The site continued to operate, however, until Delfi posted an article on March 23 about losses suffered by Russian armed forces in the war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine. The story was quickly blocked by Roskomnadzor, and the entire site was inaccessible inside Russia by the following day.
Delfi is one of Lithuania’s leading news websites, offering news and developments in Lithuanian, Latvian, Estonian, Russian, and Polish.
Roskomnadzor has warned media outlets across the country that Russia's attack on Ukraine, which started on February 24, cannot be called a war or an invasion, and should only be referred to as a "special military operation."
The media watchdog has also blocked some social network platforms and websites of RFE/RL's Russian Service and several of its online projects in the Russian language, Current Time, Voice of America, New Ties, Taiga.Info, DOXA, Deustche Welle, and other media outlets as well.
In the highest profile move yet, a court in Moscow on March 21 labeled Meta Platforms as an “extremist organization," a move that effectively outlawed its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.
Several major international broadcasters have announced suspensions of their operations inside Russia, including the BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, and the German ARD and ZDF outlets.
The BBC and ARD have since reopened.
Road At Russian Embassy In Prague To Be Renamed Ukrainian Heroes Street
PRAGUE -- Authorities in the Czech capital, Prague, have approved a proposal to rename one of the streets that runs in front of the Russian Embassy to Ukrainian Heroes Street.
Prague municipal lawmakers said in a tweet on March 25 that the idea was approved by the city's topographical commission two days earlier. The street was previously named Korunovacni Street.
In addition, a railway bridge next to the site will be named after Vitaliy Skakun, a Ukrainian soldier who blew himself up to destroy a bridge in the Kherson region to block the progress of Russian troops on February 24, the day the Kremlin started its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posthumously gave Skakun the title of Hero of Ukraine.
The proposal to rename the bridge and the street now has to be approved by the city administration, which is expected in the coming days.
It's not the first time Prague officials have made a political statement to Russia around its embassy.
In 2020, they renamed a square next to the embassy after Boris Nemtsov, a former Russian deputy prime minister and outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin's government who was fatally shot in February 2015 near the Kremlin.
The same year, Prague's mayor named a promenade in a park behind the embassy after Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, who was also a critic of Putin.
Politkovskaya's dogged reporting exposed high-level corruption in Russia and rights abuses in its North Caucasus region of Chechnya. The New York-born journalist was shot dead near her Moscow apartment building on October 7, 2006.
Anti-War Protester Who Disrupted Russian News Program Charged With 'Discrediting' Army
A Russian TV news editor who protested Russia's invasion of Ukraine by interrupting a live news broadcast on Russian state television earlier in March has been charged with "discrediting" the armed forces.
Moscow’s Ostankino district court said on March 25 that it will examine the case against Marina Ovsyannikova on April 14, adding that the woman may face a fine of up to 50,000 rubles (more than $500) if found guilty.
Ovsyannikova appeared suddenly on March 14 behind the host of the Vremya news program on Russia's Channel One holding a poster reading “NO WAR” in English and “Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you” in Russian. The bottom line of the poster said “Russians against war” in English. She also shouted in Russian "Stop the war. No to war."
She could be seen and heard for several seconds before the channel switched to a different report.
Ovsyannikova could face harsher repercussions for her actions as a new law adopted and enforced in early March makes the distribution of "false information about Russian armed forces" punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
On March 14, the Ostankino district court found Ovsyannikova guilty of attempting to organize an unsanctioned protest and ordered her to pay a fine of 30,000 rubles (more than $300).
That fine was not for her protest action in the television studio but for a video statement she recorded online before she entered the studio with the poster.
In the video statement, Ovsyannikova condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called on Russian citizens to stage rallies against the ongoing war.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called her protest "hooliganism" and Channel One's media manager, Kirill Kleimenov, called her "a traitor," but Ovsyannikova has been hailed elsewhere for her protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ovsyannikova's protest took place nearly three weeks into the war, which began when Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in what the Russian president called a special military operation.
State TV is the main source of news for many millions of Russians and closely follows the Kremlin line that Russia was forced to act to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and to defend Russian-speakers there against "genocide."
Ukraine and most countries have condemned Russia’s invasion of a democratic country and said its pretexts were false. They have imposed massive sanctions in response.
Russia Says 1,351 Of Its Soldiers Have Died In Ukraine, Well Below Western Estimates
Russia says 1,351 of its soldiers have died in the fighting in Ukraine, the first casualty update that Moscow has given in more than three weeks and a figure well below Western intelligence and Ukrainian estimates.
Senior military officials said in Moscow on March 25 that 3,850 Russian soldiers had been injured in the fighting, which began on February 24 when Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
Russian officials last gave an estimate on troop deaths from the fighting on March 2, when they said 498 soldiers had died.
The latest figure from Russia is markedly different than estimates by others.
A NATO official told AP on March 24 that the Russian death toll was likely between 7,000 and 14,000, although numbers from both sides are impossible to independently confirm.
That figure compares with a March 16 report in The New York Times which quoted officials as saying that conservative U.S. intelligence estimates put the death toll for Russian soldiers at around 7,000.
Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said in a tweet on March 23 that more than 15,000 Russian soldiers have died in the fighting.
Mariupol Officials Say About 300 Civilians Dead In Russian Strike On Theater
Authorities in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol say that according to eyewitness accounts, about 300 civilians died in a Russian air strike on a historic theater that was being used as a bomb shelter by hundreds of civilians.
Mariupol's city council wrote on Telegram on March 25 that although "no one wants to believe what happened, the words of those who were inside the building at the time of the terrorist act say otherwise."
Since the March 16 attack on the Mariupol Drama Theater, Ukrainian authorities have held back on giving any death toll, saying they were still trying to establish verified numbers but were being hampered by continued Russian shelling in nearby neighborhoods.
City authorities had written "deti" (children in Russian) in large letters on the ground in front and behind the theater, where, according to the authorities, up to 1,200 civilians were hiding when a Russian military plane bombed and destroyed the historic building.
"The Drama Theater in the heart of Mariupol has always been the city's calling card," the city council said in its post.
"Now there is no more drama. In its place appeared a new point of pain for the people of Mariupol, the ruins that became the last refuge for hundreds of innocent people."
The attack sparked outrage around the world and raised allegations that Russia was committing war crimes in its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Despite ample, concrete evidence of Russian attacks on civilian areas documented by reporters, including RFE/RL correspondents on the ground, Moscow denies targeting civilian areas.
Mariupol, which had a population of 400,000 before the war, has been reduced to rubble, with thousands of civilians dead and tens of thousands still seeking a route out of the city to safety as basic supplies dwindle.
Russian forces appear intent on cutting the city off from the Sea of Azov and link the Crimea Peninsula -- which was seized by Moscow in 2014 -- to territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
- By Mike Eckel
U.S. Accuses Three FSB Officers, Russian Ministry Programmer Of Hacking Nuclear, Energy Firms
U.S. authorities have accused three Russian intelligence officers of hacking U.S. nuclear companies and others for nearly six years, charging them and another man employed by the Russian Defense Ministry of computer conspiracy and other crimes.
The federal indictments, issued in 2021 but only unsealed on March 24, were the latest in a series of accusations and revelations showing the scope and skill of Russia's state-sponsored spies and hackers and their efforts to penetrate U.S. computer systems, private and public.
Prosecutors said three men working for a unit called Center 16 of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Russia's leading domestic intelligence agency, spent five years, 2012 to 2017, sending fake e-mails with infected attachments to energy companies in the United States.
Once opened or clicked on, the attachments, which sometimes were disguised as resumes from interested job seekers, would then allow the officers to insert harmful computer code, and then monitor internal computer systems.
"Russian state-sponsored hackers pose a serious and persistent threat to critical infrastructure both in the United States and around the world," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement announcing the indictments.
It wasn't immediately clear why the indictments were unsealed on March 24.
But U.S. authorities for more than a decade have gone after Russian hackers -- both from the private sector and state-sponsored -- seeking arrests in countries across the globe and demanding their extradition to the United States to stand trial.
The efforts have infuriated Moscow, which accuses the United States of hunting down Russian citizens around the world.
The issue of hackers working for Russian intelligence agencies came into sharp focus after the 2016 U.S. election, when, according to U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Russian agents hacked the computer systems of Democratic Party officials, stole e-mails, then leaked them in a bid to embarrass then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
The agency named by Mueller was Russia's military intelligence agency, known as the GRU. Another intelligence agency, known as the SVR, has also been identified in several high-profile hacking incidents, as well.
In 2017, two FSB officers were implicated in the hack of Yahoo and theft of nearly 1 billion e-mail accounts, one of the largest-ever such computer thefts.
In the new indictments, U.S. authorities accuse the three officers from the FSB's Center 16 of hacking hundreds of computers system from energy companies in the United States and other countries. Center 16, which is also known as Military Unit 71330, was dubbed by the nicknames "Berzerk Bear," "Dragonfly," and "Energetic Bear" by cyber-researchers who have tracked it for years.
According to the indictment, the three used spearphishing attacks that targeted more than 3,300 users at more than 500 U.S. and international companies. They also targeted U.S. government agencies such as the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
A separate indictment targeted a programmer who worked for an institute under the Russian Defense Ministry. That man, Yevgeny Gladkikh, allegedly used a type of highly powerful malware known as Triton to hack a petrochemical plant in 2017.
The indictment does not identify the plant, but the details in the indictment suggest the facility was in Saudi Arabia.
Researchers who have studied Russia's hacking community have warned that Russian intelligence agencies routinely seek to hire, or coerce, capable private-sector hackers into working for the state. In another case, the FSB's cyberunit hired a former hacker and made him an officer.
The FSB's Center 16 gained publicity in 2019 when a hacker group purportedly breached a Moscow research institute and said it found files showing that the institute had been hired by Center 16 to work on a project to "de-anonymize" the Tor browser.
Tor is an Internet privacy tool, originally funded by the U.S. government, that bounces Internet users' traffic through "relays" around the world, making it extremely hard for anyone to identify the source of the information or users' locations.
EU, U.S. Strike LNG Deal In Bid To Reduce Bloc's Dependence On Russian Gas
The European Union and the United States have struck a deal under which the bloc will receive at least 15 billion cubic meters of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) this year in an effort to wean itself off Russian gas imports.
The announcement came as U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the formation of a task force on March 25 to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian fossil fuels following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Today we've agreed on a joint game plan for that goal, while accelerating our progress towards a secure, clean energy future," Biden told a joint news conference with von der Leyen, adding their initiative would also seek to maximize the use of renewable energy and reduce energy demand.
"This initiative focuses on two core issues, one helping Europe to reduce its dependency on Russian gas as quickly as possible and secondly, reducing Europe's demand for gas overall," he said.
"We aim to reduce this dependency on Russian fossil fuels and get rid of it. This can only be achieved through...additional gas supplies, including LNG deliveries," von der Leyen said.
"Therefore, the U.S. commitment to provide the European Union with additional at least 15 billion cubic meters of LNG this year is a big step in this direction because this will replace the LNG supply we currently receive from Russia," she said.
Under the deal, both sides will aim to ramp up deliveries to 50 billion cubic meters per year by 2030.
The EU consumed an estimated 378 billion cubic meters of gas in 2020, 40 percent of which was supplied by Russia.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Said To Be In Serious Condition
Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin says Vladimir Zhirinovsky is alive, contradicting a report in local media that the 75-year-old firebrand politician had died.
Volodin was quoted by the state TASS news agency on March 25 as saying Zhirinovsky was in serious condition at a Moscow hospital, where he has been since early February after testing positive for COVID-19 and developing pneumonia.
"Zhirinovsky's condition is assessed as stable, doctors continue to provide all possible medical assistance in this situation," Russia's Ministry of Health added in a statement.
Zhirinovsky's Liberal Democratic Party also denied the report, saying it "categorically refuted" the "false" report.
Volodin's comments came minutes after the RIA Novosti state news agency quoted Senator Aleksandr Pronyushkin as saying in a post on Telegram that Zhirinovsky, whose political rise in the early 1990s frightened the West and underscored the fragility of democracy in the immediate post-Soviet period, had died at 10:45 a.m. local time after being in a coma the previous 24 hours.
Pronyushkin later deleted the Telegram post.
Ukraine Accuses Moscow Of Deporting Civilians To Russia
Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine's ombudswoman, has accused Moscow of forcibly removing hundreds of thousands of civilians from obliterated Ukrainian cities to Russia to put pressure on Kyiv to surrender.
Denisova said on March 25 that 402,000 people, including 84,000 children, had been taken against their will to Russia, where some may be used as "hostages" to press Ukraine to give up.
The Kremlin gave nearly identical numbers for those who have been relocated, but claimed that they wanted to go to Russia.
Ukraine's separatist-controlled eastern regions are predominantly Russian-speaking, and some people there have supported close ties to Moscow.
Russian Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said the roughly 400,000 people evacuated to Russia since the start of the invasion were from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting for control for nearly eight years.
Russian authorities say they are providing accommodation and dispensing payments to the evacuees.
But Donetsk region Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that "people are being forcibly moved into the territory of the aggressor state."
Denisova said those removed by Russian troops included a 92-year-old woman in Mariupol who was forced to go to Taganrog in southern Russia.
Ukrainian officials said that the Russians were taking people's passports and moving them to "filtration camps" in Ukraine's separatist-held east before sending them to various distant, economically depressed areas in Russia.
Among those taken, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry claimed, were 6,000 residents of Mariupol, the besieged port city in the country's southeast. Russian troops were confiscating identity documents from an additional 15,000 people in a section of Mariupol under their control, the ministry said.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Biden Lands In Polish City Close To Ukrainian Border As Russia Signals New Focus
U.S. President Joe Biden has visited U.S. troops near the Polish border with Ukraine amid signals from Moscow that the Kremlin has scaled back its goals in its unprovoked attack on its neighbor to concentrate on capturing territory claimed by Russia-backed separatists.
Biden shook hands with dozens of soldiers during the surprise visit on March 25 to the city of Rzeszow, less than 100 miles from a military base in the western Ukrainian city of Yavoriv, which was ravaged by Russian air strikes on March 13.
Poland is hosting thousands of U.S. troops stationed there as part of a NATO battlegroup and has taken in more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Biden arrived in Poland from Brussels, where he and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a deal under which the bloc will receive at least 15 billion cubic meters of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) this year amid Europe's efforts to wean itself off Russian gas imports.
The fighting has pushed almost 4 million civilians out of Ukraine, while tens of thousands of others are still stranded in cities without utilities and dwindling foods supplies.
After a month of fighting, Russia has yet to take a major city in Ukraine, and with Ukrainian forces recapturing some territory in pitched battles just outside of Kyiv, Moscow appeared to be recalibrating its plans.
Russia's Defense Ministry said on March 25 that the first phase of its operation -- which has been met with surprisingly stiff resistance, stalling advances in many parts of the country -- was mostly complete, and that it would now focus on "liberating" two eastern regions claimed by Russia-backed separatists.
It added that military operations would continue until Russian forces had completed the tasks that had been set, without elaborating.
Days before launching the attack, Russia recognized the separatist-controlled districts of Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine, which Moscow and the separatists call the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic.
One of the focuses of Moscow's invasion has been the southern port city of Mariupol, which lies between Russian-occupied Crimea and the eastern areas held by the separatists.
The heavy fighting has trapped tens of thousands of civilians in the besieged city with dwindling supplies.
Civilian targets around Mariupol have been destroyed by Russian air strikes, including a theater where hundreds were sheltering.
Mariupol officials on March 25 gave their first estimate -- based on eyewitness accounts -- of the death toll from the strikes on the city's Drama Theater, saying some 300 civilians are thought to have been killed.
Since the March 16 attack on the Mariupol Drama Theater, Ukrainian authorities had held back on giving any death toll, saying they were still trying to establish verified numbers but were being hampered by continued Russian shelling in nearby neighborhoods.
Mariupol's city council wrote on Telegram that although "no one wants to believe what happened, the words of those who were inside the building at the time of the terrorist act say otherwise."
Britain's Defense Ministry confirmed on March 25 that Ukraine has reoccupied towns and defensive positions up to 35 kilometers east of Kyiv, helped by Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines.
The ministry added that Ukrainian forces were "likely to continue to attempt to push Russian forces back" towards Hostomel Airfield northwest of Kyiv.
The ministry said that "logistic issues and Ukrainian resistance" were also slowing down Russian attempts to circumvent the southern city of Mykolayiv as they attempted to push toward the key port city of Odesa.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that there had not yet been a consensus in peace negotiations.
"Ukraine's position is clear: cease-fire, security guarantees, no compromises on territorial integrity. But Russia sticks to ultimatums," he said.
He added that Ukraine needs more sanctions and more military aid "to stimulate a more constructive approach."
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Pig's Head Left At Moscow Apartment Of Radio Station's Editor In Chief
MOSCOW -- The severed head of a pig has been left at the door of the apartment of the editor in chief of Russian radio station Ekho Moskvy, which has been shut down by the Russian authorities.
Aleksei Venediktov, who is Jewish, posted a photo of the pig's head lying in front of his apartment door on Telegram with the comment: "[And this is in] the country that defeated fascism. Why not a six-pointed star [of David] on the door of my apartment?"
The unknown vandals also stuck a sticker of the Ukrainian trident symbol emblazoned with the word "Judensau" (Jewish pig) in red letters on the apartment door and put the pig's head in a wig of curly white hair -- an apparent link to Venediktov's own hairstyle.
Ekho Moskvy, one of Russia's leading media outlets, was taken off the air on March 1 amid a Russian crackdown on independent media covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The popular radio station was shut down after the Prosecutor-General's Office demanded Russian authorities cut Ekho Moskvy for distributing what it called information that "calls for extremist activities, violence, and premeditated false information about Russian military personnel’s special operation" in Ukraine.
Roskomnadzor has warned media outlets across the country that Russia's invasion of Ukraine cannot be called war or an invasion, and should instead be referred to as a "special military operation in Ukraine."
On March 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into effect a law that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who distribute "false news" about the Russian army.
Ukraine Expels Belarusian Diplomats In Tit-For-Tat Move
KYIV -- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has demanded that Belarus cut the number of diplomats at its embassy in Kyiv to five.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko told RFE/RL on March 24 that the move was made in response to a similar move announced by Minsk the day before.
The Belarusian government said on March 23 that it shut down Ukraine's Consulate-General in the western city of Brest and ordered an unspecified number of Ukrainian diplomats to leave the embassy in Minsk as Belarus continues to assist the Russian armed forces in their attacks against Ukraine.
Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatol Hlaz said then that Ukraine's ambassador and four employees at the embassy in Minsk will be allowed to stay in the country, while the rest of the staff will be forced to leave.
Hlaz added that the move was made due to "Ukraine's numerous unfriendly actions" conducted for many years "to irresponsibly destroy interstate relations" with Belarus.
On March 23, Belarus's security service, the KGB, said in a statement that at least 10 employees at the Ukrainian Embassy -- almost half the staff -- were actually "staff members of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's main intelligence directorate" and allegedly were "involved in recruiting agents and collected classified data."
On March 19, Belarus recalled all of its embassy staff in Kyiv, which prompted speculation that Belarus was preparing to send troops to Ukraine to help Russian forces.
Belarus aided Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine by allowing Belarusian territory to be used by Russian troops to launch attacks.
Biden Says Putin Didn't Expect 'Cohesion' Among Western Allies
U.S. President Joe Biden says President Vladimir Putin miscalculated Western resolve before launching Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and didn't think Western countries would remain unified in their use of sanctions and support for arming Ukrainian forces.
Biden told reporters at a news conference in Brussels that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had built greater unity within NATO, the European Union, and the Group of Seven economies.
"NATO has never, never been more united than it is today. Putin is getting exactly the opposite of what he intended to have as a consequence of going into Ukraine," Biden said after a meeting with NATO leaders.
Putin "didn't think we could sustain this cohesion," Biden said.
NATO countries and other allies have imposed harsh sanctions against Russia, crippling the ruble and the Russian economy. So far, however, the European Union has not gone as far as the United States and banned oil and natural gas from Russia.
Biden also said NATO would respond if Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine and that he thought Russia should be removed from the Group of 20 major economies.
Biden said the nature of NATO's response to any use of chemical weapons "would depend on the nature of the use."
Biden said the topic of Russia's membership in the G20 was raised during his meetings with world leaders in Brussels.
"My answer is yes, depends on the G20," Biden said, when asked if Russia should be removed from the group.
Biden also said that if countries such as Indonesia and others do not agree with removing Russia from the G20, then in his view, Ukraine should be allowed to attend the meetings.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Kazakh Activist Sentenced For Supporting Banned Opposition Groups
ORAL, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan has sentenced an activist to three years of restricted freedom for openly supporting the banned Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement and its associate, the unregistered Koshe (Street) party, amid an ongoing crackdown on supporters of the two opposition groups.
A court in the northwestern city of Oral handed the parole-like sentence to Murat Sapiev on March 24 after finding him guilty of organizing and taking part in unsanctioned rallies for the DVK and Koshe party in 2020-21.
The court also banned Sapiev from involvement in public and political activities for five years.
Sapiev rejected the charges, saying he used his right to express his thoughts and opinions. His lawyer said no decision had been made on an appeal.
Many activists across the Central Asian country have been handed lengthy prison terms or restricted-freedom sentences in recent years for their involvement in the activities of DVK and Koshe and for taking part in rallies organized by the two groups.
The DVK is led by Mukhtar Ablyazov, the fugitive former head of Kazakhstan's BTA Bank and an outspoken critic of the government. Kazakh authorities labeled DVK extremist and banned the group in March 2018.
Human rights groups have said Kazakhstan's law on public gatherings contradicts international standards, as it requires preliminary permission from authorities to hold rallies and envisions prosecution for organizing and participating in unsanctioned rallies even though the constitution guarantees its citizens the right of free assembly.
The Kazakh authorities have insisted there are no political prisoners in the country.
UN General Assembly Overwhelmingly Approves Resolution Demanding Protection Of Civilians In Ukraine
The UN General Assembly has adopted a nonbinding resolution demanding the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and an immediate halt to the war.
The resolution, approved on March 24 at UN headquarters in New York, was favored by 140 countries in the 193-member assembly. Four countries -- Syria, Belarus, North Korea, and Eritrea -- joined Russia in voting against, while 38 countries abstained.
The resolution "demands an immediate cessation of the hostilities by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, in particular of any attacks against civilians and civilian objects."
It also demands the protection of civilians, medical personnel, aid workers, and journalists.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has blasted Russia's "absurd war," which has killed thousands of people, destroyed countless homes, buildings, and infrastructure, and created millions of refugees.
General Assembly resolutions are nonbinding, but they carry political weight. There was a round of applause in the assembly after the resolution was adopted. The vote was the second time the 193-member General Assembly has overwhelmingly isolated Russia.
A similar nonbinding resolution on March 2 demanded Moscow immediately cease its use of force. That resolution was backed by 141 countries.
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield described the vote on March 24 as an "astounding success," telling reporters, "There's really no difference between 141 and 140."
She said the latest resolution built on the March 2 vote and appealed to "the one person with the ability to stop the violence. And that's Vladimir Putin."
The resolution criticizes Russia for creating a "dire" humanitarian situation after Moscow invaded its neighbor one month ago in what it calls a "special military operation" to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure.
Ukraine and Western allies have accused Moscow of attacking civilians indiscriminately and targeting facilities such as hospitals and buildings used as shelters. Moscow denies attacking civilians.
Ukraine put forward the new resolution on March 23. The text was originally prepared by France and Mexico at an emergency session of the General Assembly.
A competing text by South Africa, which did not mention Russia by name, received only 50 votes and was therefore not adopted. Russia had appealed for countries to support that text, arguing that the resolution drafted by Ukraine and allies had been "politicized."
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
EU Leaders Call Putin's Rubles-For-Gas Plan Breach Of Contract
Several leaders from European Union members have scoffed at Russia's demand that some "unfriendly" countries will be forced to pay for its natural gas and oil in rubles, saying the move is a breach of contract.
In a move seen aimed at bolstering Russia's beleaguered currency in the face of crippling economic and financial penalties over its invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will no longer accept payments in dollars or euros, what he called "compromised currencies" from countries that have imposed the sanctions.
While Putin did not name any countries, it is understood the policy would target Britain, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United States, and members of the European Union.
"This would be a unilateral decision and a clear breach of contract, and it would be an attempt to circumvent the sanctions," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the start of an EU summit in Brussels on March 24.
"We will not allow our sanctions to be circumvented...the time when energy could be used to blackmail us is over," she added.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, prompting the sanctions and global condemnation.
The sanctions have sent the Russian currency into freefall, while cutting Russia out of international money transfers and freezing its foreign currency abroad.
Putin gave the government and central bank one week to figure out the details on moving operations into the ruble, with energy giant Gazprom charged with making the corresponding changes to contracts.
Russian gas accounts for around 40 percent of Europe's total consumption. Daily EU gas imports from Russia this year have varied between 200 million euros to 800 million euros.
"This is basically a breach of contract, this is important to understand," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said of Putin's move.
Added Slovenian Prime Minister Janesz Jansa, "I don't think anybody in Europe knows what rubles look like, nobody will pay in rubles."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Moscow's demands "humiliating" and warned countries potentially affected by the move not to give in.
"If any EU country bows to Putin's humiliating demands to pay for oil and gas in rubles, it will be like helping Ukraine with one hand and helping Russians kill Ukrainians with the other. I urge relevant countries to make a wise and responsible choice," he said on Twitter.
Russia Expels Montenegrin Diplomat In Tit-For-Tat Move
Russia's Foreign Ministry says it has officially informed Montenegro that it is expelling one of the country's diplomats in Moscow.
"This measure is a response to the decision of the Montenegrin side, adopted on March 4, this year, to declare a diplomat of the Russian Embassy in Podgorica persona non grata," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 24.
Earlier this month, the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata, noting that the decision had been made at the behest of the national security agency.
That announcement came after media reports in Montenegro alleged that two members of the Russia Foreign Intelligence Service had met in February with a senior official from the ruling pro-Serbian Democratic Front in the city of Danilovgrad.
Relations between Russia and Montenegro have been complicated for years.
In 2014 Montenegro imposed sanctions against Russia, joining European Union members, after Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea region.
In 2016, Montenegro accused Russia of sponsoring a failed coup attempt, allegedly designed to stop Montenegro from joining NATO.
Based on Reporting by TASS, Interfax, and Balkan Insight
Kyrgyz Activist Fined For Protesting Against Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
BISHKEK -- Noted Kyrgyz human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova has been fined for publicly protesting against Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek on March 24 ordered Abdirasulova to pay a 3,000-som ($30) fine after finding her guilty of disobeying police orders as she protested in front of the Russian Embassy in Bishkek.
Abdirasulova pleaded not guilty.
Earlier the same day, the court sentenced lawyer Nurbek Toktakunov to five days in jail for contempt of court.
Toktakunov defended Abdirasulova and two other activists, Dinara Oshurakhunova and Ondurush Toktonasyrov, who were fined two days before for refusing to follow police instructions.
The three activists were detained on March 17 in front of the Russian Embassy in Bishkek, where they were protesting the war in Ukraine.
They were charged with minor hooliganism and disobedience to police and released from custody hours later.
Russia Says 1,351 Of Its Soldiers Have Died In Ukraine, Well Below Western Estimates
