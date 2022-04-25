Zelenskiy Hosts Top U.S. Officials In First Wartime Visit To Kyiv

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are in Kyiv on their first visits to the Ukrainian capital since Russia launched its unprovoked war on Ukraine two months ago as intense fighting continues in the eastern part of the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to meet Blinken and Austin as he seeks more weapons to repel Russia’s invasion.

The trip would mark the highest-profile visit by U.S. officials to war-ravaged Ukraine and follow a series of visits by European leaders, including U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

The U.S. visit is an attempt by the Biden administration to “show personal support for Zelenskiy and Ukraine,” Bill Courtney, an analyst at the Washington-based RAND Corp and a former U.S. diplomat, told RFE/RL. The visit “suggests a level of confidence that Kyiv is safe enough for foreign leaders.”

Russian forces sought to capture Kyiv in the first weeks of the war, shelling parts of the capital and sending hundreds of thousands of residents fleeing the city. However, the Russian troops retreated after facing strong resistance.

The Kremlin is now refocusing its military campaign on capturing the Donbas in the east.

Ukraine has requested heavy artillery from the West for the new phase of the war, which will take place on the region’s vast flat fields.

In his daily video address late on April 23 , Zelenskiy said he was “expecting specific things and specific weapons” from the meeting with U.S. officials.

The Biden administration has already announced several billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine since the war began, including another $800 million on April 21.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears set on seizing as much Ukrainian territory as possible, having giving up on peace talks, the Financial Times reported April 24, citing three people briefed on conversations with the Russian president.

Putin told people involved in trying to end the conflict that he sees no prospects for a settlement, the paper said.

Russian forces have continued to press their attacks in the east, including on the besieged port city of Mariupol, the Ukrainian military said on April 24.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said the Russians fired on Ukrainian positions along the entire line of contact. It also said that the Russian military had intensified its offensive and assault operations in the Siverodonetsk, Kurakhiv, and Popasna directions.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Hayday said on April 24 that eight people were killed and two others were wounded in a Russian barrage a day earlier.

In the strategic Black Sea port of Odesa, government officials said a Russian missile strike hit a military facility and two residential buildings, killing at least five people and injuring 18, although the reports could not immediately be confirmed.

The Ukrainian presidential office said a three-month-old child was among those killed.

In the eastern Donetsk region, the governor said two children were killed on April 24 in shelling by Russian forces.

British military intelligence said on April 24 that Ukraine has repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in the Donbas this week.



In its latest analysis, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces did not appear to be pausing to refit or mass their troops as they redeployed and were likely to step up their offensives.

"Russian forces will likely increase the scale of ground offensive operations in the coming days, but it is too soon to tell how fast they will do so or how large those offensives will be," it said.

Senior Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on April 24 that Russian forces were continuously shelling Mariupol, a port city in the Donbas, and urged Moscow to agree to a "real Easter truce."

Russia has largely reduced Mariupol to rubble as it seeks to crush the last vestiges of resistance holed up at a massive local steel plant.

The United Nations Ukraine crisis coordinator, Amin Awad, called on April 24 for an "immediate stop" to fighting in Mariupol to allow the evacuation of trapped civilians in the battered city "today."

"The lives of tens of thousands, including women, children, and older people, are at stake in Mariupol," Awad said in a statement. "We need a pause in fighting right now to save lives. Awad said Orthodox Easter provided an opportunity to halt hostilities.

His call came after the latest of many attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol failed on April 23.

The UN statement said there was an estimated 100,000 civilians trapped in the city, about a quarter of the pre-war population.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on April 24 that it was "deeply alarmed" by the situation in Mariupol, calling for unimpeded access to help residents, including hundreds of wounded.

"Each day, each hour that passes has a terrible human cost," the ICRC said in a statement.

With reporting by AP, AFP and Reuters