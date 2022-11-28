Pentagon Mulling Cheap, Precision Strike Weapon For Ukraine As Arms Makers Wrestle With Demand

Ukrainian forces fought pitched battles in the east, repelling waves of attacks in Donetsk, Ukraine's General Staff of the armed forces said on November 28, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Russia was "planning new strikes" on his country's power grid, calling on Ukrainians to be prepared to endure more electricity shortages amid dropping temperatures.

"We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down."

In Kyiv, where snow fell and temperatures dropped, people continued to struggle with disruptions to the electricity supply and central heating caused by the waves of Russian air strikes.

City authorities said work was almost completed to restore electricity, water, and heat after waves of Russian strikes, but warned that high consumption levels meant some blackouts had been imposed.

Zelenskiy on November 27 criticized Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, saying he had not done enough to help beleaguered residents. Klitschko rejected the criticism, saying it was out of place amid Russia's military campaign.

In the south, much of the city of Kherson -- recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces from Russian occupiers -- remained without electrical power as authorities worked to get the grid operational again.

Officials said only about 5 percent of the population has been reconnected and was receiving electricity.

The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update on November 28 that Kherson continues to suffer daily bombardments by Russian artillery.

"The city is vulnerable because it remains in range of most of Russia’s artillery systems, now firing from the east bank of the Dnieper River, from the rear of newly consolidated defensive lines," British intelligence said.

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces continued to shell civilian areas across the country, hitting a dozen settlements in Donetsk, including the main targets of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, and several villages in the Nikopol district of the central Dnipropetrovsk region.

The General Staff accused Russian troops of shelling civilian areas and then attempting to shift responsibility on Kyiv's military.

On the battlefield in the east, the Ukrainian military repelled 10 Russian attacks in Donetsk region, the General Staff said.

Russian forces had launched several failed attacks on the town of Soledar, near Bakhmut, and had taken heavy losses in a separate push towards Avdiyivka, Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov told Reuters.

The claim could not be independently verified.

The Russia-installed administration of the southern region city of Enerhodar near Zaporizhzhya, where Europe's largest nuclear power plant is located, said the plant remains under Russian control, after a senior Ukrainian official suggested Russian forces were preparing to leave.

"The media are actively spreading fakes that Russia is allegedly planning to withdraw from Enerhodar and leave the [nuclear plant]. This information is not true," the administration said on Telegram on November 28.

Petro Kotin, the head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy firm, said on November 27 that there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to leave the nuclear power plant, which they seized in March soon after their invasion.

Repeated shelling around the plant has spurred fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

With reporting by Reuters and AP