Aerial Footage Of Ukrainian Town Reveals Devastation After Russian Attack

Fires could still be seen smoldering in what used to be a row of high-rise apartment buildings on the main street of Borodyanka on March 3. The small town 50 kilometers northwest of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, came under Russian air strikes and artillery shelling the previous day. The exact number of victims is not yet known. Many local residents told RFE/RL that they plan to leave, given the extensive damage to the town's infrastructure and out of security concerns.