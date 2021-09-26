Ukrainian Boxer Usyk Wins World Heavyweight Title

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated his English opponent in a 12-round bout to win the WBA, IBF, and WBO world heavyweight titles.



Usyk came close to knocking out reigning champion Anthony Joshua in the final round of the September 25 match in London before 66,000 spectators.



In a unanimous decision, the judges declared the 34-year-old Usyk the winner. It was only the second defeat for Joshua in his career.



"Usyk is very fit, he's got great feet, he threw a lot of punches,” Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn said. "[Joshua] got beat by the better man on the night."



Following his victory, Usyk became only the third boxer in history to win world titles at cruiserweight and heavyweight.



Englishman David Haye and American Evander Holyfield are the other two who have achieved that feat.



Ursyk is now 19-0 with 13 knockouts in his professional career.



The 6-foot-3-inch Usyk, who was born and raised in Crimea, won the gold medal in the heavyweight competition at the 2012 Olympics in London.

With reporting by ESPN