Britain To Send 6,000 Missiles To Aid Ukrainian Military, Says Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said late on March 23 that his country would send 6,000 more missiles and about $33 million in financial aid to Ukraine’s military, which is battling against a brutal invasion by Russian forces.
The missiles will consist of antitank and high-explosive weapons, Johnson said on the eve of a NATO and G7 summit in Brussels.
"The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defenses as they turn the tide in this fight," he said in a statement.
"We cannot and will not stand by while Russia grinds Ukraine's towns and cities into dust," Johnson said.
According to his office, Johnson will press Western allies at the Brussels summits to "step up a gear" in their responses to Moscow's actions.
He will urge the delivery of "enhanced defensive support to Ukraine and doubling down on economic sanctions,” according to his office.
The announcement comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens around the world to take to the streets to protest Russia's invasion of his country.
"Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," Zelensky said in a video address in English.
"Come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible and heard."
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
Russia To Expel U.S. Diplomats In Tit-For-Tat Retaliation For Earlier Move By Washington
The Kremlin says it is expelling a number of U.S. diplomats in reaction to Washington's move earlier this month to expel 12 Russian representatives to the United Nations based in the United States.
"On March 23, a note with the list of the American diplomats declared 'persona non grata' was handed to the head of the American diplomatic mission who was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the ministry said in a statement, without disclosing the number of people hit by the order.
On February 28, Washington ordered 12 members of Russia's diplomatic mission to the UN to leave the United States, accusing them of being “intelligence operatives” engaged in espionage.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. mission to the UN said the diplomats ordered to leave had "abused their privileges of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security."
The mission said the expulsions had been “in development for several months” and were in accordance with the United States’ agreement with the United Nations as host of the UN.
The diplomatic moves come as tensions are high and the United States and its allies consider additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Swimming Panel Investigates Rylov For Alleged Attendance At Moscow War Rally
The international swimming governing body says it has started an investigation of Olympic champion Yevgeny Rylov for his alleged appearance at a pro-war rally in Moscow last week.
Switzerland-based FINA said on March 23 that its disciplinary panel was investigating Rylov "for a potential violation of the FINA rules following his alleged participation in a pro-war rally at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow" on March 18.
It said the FINA board had asked the panel to expedite the proceedings involving Rylov.
FINA made the remarks as part of an announcement confirming that athletes from Russia and close ally Belarus would not take part in its World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, which are starting on June 18.
Russian cultural and sports groups and individuals have been barred from many international competitions following Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Belarus has also been hit after Russia used its territory to move troops into Ukraine.
“FINA maintains its strongest condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. FINA also wishes to reiterate its commitment to supporting the Ukraine Swimming, Diving and Artistic Swimming Federation as they prepare for upcoming competitions,” FINA said in its statement.
The March 18 Moscow sports rally featured Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking before a large crowd, many of whom were holding Russian national flags and patriotic posters to mark the eighth anniversary of the 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea.
Putin used the occasion to justify Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Based on reporting by AP and RFE/RL's Russian Service
UN General Assembly Vote On Ukraine Now Likely On March 24
The UN General Assembly will not likely vote on a resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine until March 24, delaying the expected vote by one day.
The delay was caused by the large number of speakers seeking to address the matter, diplomats said.
The text of the resolution, introduced by Ukraine, is clearly directed against Russia.
The General Assembly previously voted on Moscow’s actions, but Ukraine and its Western allies are seeking to get more than the 141 “yes” votes cast on March 2 to adopt a resolution that called out Russia's "aggression against Ukraine."
Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea, and Syria voted “no,” while 35 states, including China, abstained.
General Assembly resolutions are nonbinding and are mainly symbolic.
There is also a much more neutral text proposal from South Africa that does not mention Moscow as an aggressor despite its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russia failed on March 23 in its attempt to get its own humanitarian resolution on the Ukraine conflict passed in the UN Security Council.
Only China joined Russia to vote in favor of the text in the 15-member Security Council. The remaining 13 countries abstained.
Western countries have described the country's introduction of a humanitarian resolution as "cynical" and an "insult."
Based on reporting by dpa and AP
First Female U.S. Secretary Of State Madeleine Albright Dies At Age 84
Madeleine Albright, a native of Czechoslovakia who fled Nazi and communist persecution in Europe to become the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died at age 84.
Her family said on March 23 that she died of cancer, surrounded by family and friends.
Albright served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 1993 to 1997 before being named as secretary of state by Democratic President Bill Clinton. She served in the State Department post for the four years of Clinton’s second term.
As secretary of state, Albright was the highest-ranking woman ever in the U.S. government, although she was not in the line of succession to the presidency because she was foreign-born.
Clinton said in a Twitter statement that Albright was "one of the finest Secretaries of State, an outstanding UN Ambassador, a brilliant professor, and an extraordinary human being."
Republican former President George W. Bush, who was often criticized by Albright, wrote on Twitter: “[Wife] Laura and I are heartbroken by the news of Madeleine Albright’s death. She lived out the American dream and helped others realize it.”
“She served with distinction as a foreign-born foreign minister who understood firsthand the importance of free societies for peace in our world. I respect her love of country and public service, and Laura and I are grateful to have called Madeline Albright our friend.”
Albright was awarded the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, by President Barack Obama in 2012.
As ambassador to the UN, Albright pressed for a tougher stance against ethnic Serbs in Bosnia-Herzegovina after Bosnian Serb military forces laid siege to the capital, Sarajevo, killing at least 10,000 soldiers and civilians.
As secretary of state, she played a key role in persuading Clinton to intervene militarily against Yugoslav and Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic over his treatment of Kosovo's ethnic-Albanian population in 1999.
Kosovar leaders praised Albright's contributions to the small Balkan country's independence.
President Vjosa Osmani described her as "a great friend of Kosovo."
"She gave us hope, when we didn't have it," Osmani said in a Facebook post, adding that the "people of Kosovo will remember her forever."
"She became our voice and our arm when we had neither a voice nor an arm. She recognized the pain of our people because she had experienced persecution herself since childhood," she said.
She was born near Prague in 1937 as Marie Jana Korbelova. Her family fled Czechoslovakia in 1939 as the Nazis took over the country, and spent the war years in London.
After the war, as communists took over much of Eastern Europe, her Czech diplomat father took the family to the United States.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
RFE/RL Freelance Correspondent Polina Efimova Detained In Russia
RFE/RL freelance correspondent Polina Efimova has been detained in the Russian city of Taganrog as she was talking to refugees from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which is under siege by Russian armed forces.
Efimova’s colleagues told the Novaya gazeta newspaper that she was detained when interviewing refugees from Mariupol in a bus near the Sports Palace in Taganrog on March 23.
According to her colleagues, police detained Efimova after she said that she did not have documents with her to prove that she was a journalist.
Mariupol, which had a population of 400,000 before the war, has been reduced to rubble, with thousands of civilians dead and many more seeking a route out of the city to safety amid constant bombardment by Russian forces.
For the past two weeks, Russia has attempted to encircle Mariupol, an important port on the Sea of Azov and the most contentious battleground in the war so far.
With reporting by Novaya gazeta and OVD-Info
U.S. Government Declares That Members Of Russian Forces Have Committed 'War Crimes' In Ukraine
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government has determined that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes during the country’s invasion of Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 23.
“Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement.
"Our assessment is based on a careful review of available information from public and intelligence sources," Blinken said.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"As with any alleged crime, a court of law with jurisdiction over the crime is ultimately responsible for determining criminal guilt in specific cases," he added.
The International Criminal Court in The Hague generally prosecutes alleged war crimes.
U.S. President Joe Biden had called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" when talking to journalists on March 16, sparking an angry reaction from Moscow.
The U.S. military accused Russian forces on March 21 of committing war crimes in their bloody invasion, while European and Ukrainian officials have also used the term in describing Russia’s actions.
In addition, Blinken himself had previously called Russia’s attacks on Ukraine “war crimes,” but this is the first official statement by the U.S. government declaring the assessment, headlined: “War Crimes by Russia’s Forces in Ukraine,” the statement said.
“Since launching his unprovoked and unjust war of choice, Russian President Vladimir Putin has unleashed unrelenting violence that has caused death and destruction across Ukraine,” the statement added.
“We’ve seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities. Russia’s forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers, and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded.”
Based on reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters
Two Tajik Men Killed While Fighting In Russian Army's Ranks In Ukraine Buried In Homeland
Two Tajik men who served in the Russian Army and were killed during Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine have been buried in Tajikistan.
Sources close to the government told RFE/RL on March 23 that, in all, the bodies of at least four Tajik men who were killed while fighting alongside Russian armed forces in Ukraine had been repatriated to Tajikistan.
RFE/RL's correspondents found out the identities of two Tajiks who were buried in recent days in Tajikistan's Khatlon and Sughd regions -- 50-year-old Saidakbar Saidov and 38-year-old Ramazon Murtazoev, who served in the Russian Army and were killed in Ukraine.
Many Tajiks have dual Tajik-Russian citizenship which is allowed by a special agreement between Dushanbe and Moscow.
Moscow has not provided an update on casualty figures since early in the invasion, when it said on March 2 that 498 soldiers had been killed.
However, a NATO official told AP that the Russian death toll was likely to be between 7,000 and 14,000, although numbers on both sides are impossible to independently confirm.
Belarus Grants Refugee Status To U.S. Capitol Rioter Indicted In Washington
MINSK -- A U.S. citizen who took part in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., has been granted refugee status in Belarus.
In an interview with state-controlled media, Evan Neumann said he had received refugee status papers in the western city of Brest on March 22.
Neumann, 49, was detained by Belarusian border guards last August for illegally crossing into the country from Ukraine.
In December, a court in Washington indicted Neumann on 14 criminal counts, including assaulting police officers and other crimes related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said at the time that the FBI was investigating the case and that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Neumann told Belarusian media earlier that he stayed in Switzerland and Italy before heading to Ukraine for four months. He then decided to illegally cross into Belarus and seek political asylum after Ukraine's security services started showing an interest in him.
The United States has no extradition treaty with Belarus.
The attack on the Capitol attempted to halt a joint session of U.S. Congress that was in the process of certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory over incumbent Donald Trump in a November 2020 election. The siege followed a rally near the White House earlier that day at which Trump called on his supporters to march on the Capitol in a last-gasp attempt to overturn the election results.
The attempt failed as lawmakers reconvened after the riot to certify the results, ensuring Biden became the country's 46th president.
The indictment says that during the riot, Neumann shoved a metal barricade into a line of officers and struck the officers with the barricade and with his fist. In an interview with Belarus-1, Neumann rejected the charges, calling them "political persecution."
Since the riot, more than 700 people have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 220 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
With reporting by BelTA
Iranian Foreign Minister Says Nuclear Deal Closer 'Than Ever Before'
Iran's foreign minister says an agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear accord that Tehran signed with world powers is closer “than ever before.”
"If the U.S. acts pragmatically, we are ready to have foreign ministers of countries belonging to the nuclear deal's joint commission gather in Vienna to finalize the agreement," Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference during a visit to Damascus on March 23.
"We believe that today we are closer to an agreement in Vienna than ever before," he said.
"We have given our latest proposals to the U.S. through the European Union's Coordinator to reach a final deal. We reminded the Americans that we will not cross our red lines," Amirabdollahian said.
If an agreement is reached, it would mark the culmination of nearly a year of tough negotiations between Tehran and Western powers, although previous statements on both sides have suggested that a deal was imminent only to hit further snags.
An agreement had been close weeks earlier until Moscow demanded guarantees from the United States that sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine would not hurt its trade with Iran.
Inserting a bit of caution, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said on Twitter following Amirabdollahian’s statement that being "near the finish line is no guarantee to crossing that."
“It requires extra caution, much perseverance, additional creativity, and [a] balanced approach to take the last step. To finish the job, there are certain decisions that our Western interlocutors need to take.”
The comments come a day after the United States said it was up to Iran to make the hard decisions necessary to revive the landmark nuclear deal and ease its sanctions-ravaged economy.
"The onus is on Tehran to make decisions that it might consider difficult," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a briefing on March 22.
Price cautioned, though, that a return to the deal was neither certain nor imminent.
Iran signed the landmark deal with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and China in 2015. It allowed for the easing of sanctions in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear programs.
But then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in May 2018, saying the terms were not strict enough to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and also to punish Tehran for its putative support of extremist activity in the region. Trump also reimposed tough financial sanctions against Iran.
Iran has denied it is seeking nuclear weapons, saying the program is for civilian purposes, and it has rejected accusations of support for extremists.
However, after Washington pulled out, Iran has breached limits set in the deal and has insisted that the United States lift its sanctions before it returns to the accord.
Meanwhile, a group of Republican lawmakers in the United States sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to keep Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on the designated list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations.
Unconfirmed reports stated that the U.S. administration was considering removing the group from the list as part of compromises related to the nuclear talks.
“The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps is one of the most dangerous terrorist groups in the world today,” Representative Scott Franklin of Florida said.
“Through its sponsorship of terrorism, the IRGC is responsible for the deaths of countless innocent people and at least 600 U.S. troops. It has consistently sought the destruction of our partners and allies in the region, most notably Israel, and has been an obstacle to peace in the Middle East for decades.”
“The Biden administration simply cannot reward this terrorist regime with any sort of legitimacy from the U.S. government.”
The United States designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization in 2019.
With reporting Reuters, Fox, and RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarus Shuts Ukrainian Consulate In Brest, Expels Several Ukrainian Diplomats From Minsk
The Belarusian government has shut down Ukraine's Consulate General in the western city of Brest and ordered an unspecified number of Ukrainian diplomats to leave the Ukrainian Embassy in Minsk as Belarus continues to assist Russian armed forces in their attacks against Ukraine.
Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatol Hlaz said on March 23 that Ukraine's ambassador and four employees at the embassy in Minsk will be allowed to stay in the country, while the rest of the staff will be forced to leave.
Hlaz added that the move was made due to "Ukraine's numerous unfriendly actions" conducted for many years "to irresponsibly destroy interstate relations" with Belarus.
A day earlier, Belarus's security service (KGB) said in a statement that at least 10 employees at the Ukrainian Embassy, which accounts for almost half of the diplomatic mission's staff, were actually "staff members of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's main intelligence directorate" and allegedly "involved in recruiting agents and collecting classified data."
On March 19, Belarus recalled all of its embassy staff in Kyiv, which prompted speculation that Belarus was preparing to send its troops to Ukraine to help Russian armed forces.
Belarus has aided Russian President Vladimir Putin by allowing Belarusian territory to be used by Russians troops to launch attacks against Ukraine.
With reporting by BelTA
Zelenskiy Evokes Verdun In Speech To French Parliament, Urges Companies To Quit Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged French companies to leave Russia and stop sponsoring Moscow’s “war machine” as many other Western enterprises have done in the wake of the Kremlin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.
In a video address to the French parliament on March 24, Zelenskiy said that "French companies must quit the Russian market."
"Renault, Auchan, Leroy Merlin, and others must stop sponsoring the Russian war machine," he added.
The Ukrainian president has kept a high profile following Russia’s February 24 invasion and has spoken to several legislatures through video linkups, including to lawmakers in the United States, Britain, Germany, Italy, and Israel.
Seated at a desk wearing a khaki T-shirt, Zelenskiy told the French parliament that images of devastated Ukrainian cities such as Mariupol "recall the ruins of Verdun as in the photos of World War I that everyone has seen."
"The Russian Army makes no distinction between targets. They destroy residential areas, hospitals, schools, universities."
Automaker Renault, which is partly state-owned, suspended production at plants near Moscow last month but has since reportedly resumed production.
Major French retailers such as Auchan, Leroy Merlin, and sports group Decathlon have not followed a boycott of Russia by other top Western companies.
Zelenskiy is scheduled to address the Swedish parliament on March 24 and Danish lawmakers on March 25.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
NATO To Beef Up Eastern Flank With Four More Battle Groups -- Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the Western alliance will deploy four new battle groups across Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia as part of its response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
NATO already has battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.
"I expect leaders will agree to strengthen NATO's posture in all domains with major increases of forces in the eastern part of the alliance, on land, in the air, and at sea. The first step is the deployment of four new NATO battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia," Stoltenberg told journalists in Brussels on March 23.
"This means that we will have eight multinational NATO battle groups all along the Eastern flank from the Baltic to the Black Sea," Stoltenberg said ahead of an extraordinary NATO summit scheduled for March 24 that will also be attended by U.S. President Joe Biden.
"We face a new reality for our security, so we must reset our deterrence and defense for the longer term," he said.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Russia Says 'Unfriendly' Countries Will Have To Pay In Rubles For Gas Supplies
MOSCOW -- President Vladimir Putin says Russia will start forcing "unfriendly countries" -- including all European Union states -- to pay for their natural gas supplies in rubles.
Putin's March 23 statement comes as crippling international sanctions slapped on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine begin to hit hard, especially the local currency.
Putin said during his meeting with the government that Russia will implement the changes and stop accepting payments in currencies that have been "compromised" within one week. He did not say whether oil supplies would also be affected by the move.
The announcement means that European nations who have imposed sanctions on Russia, along with Britain, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United States, will have to buy rubles with their euros or U.S. dollars at rates fixed by Russia's central bank to pay for the natural gas delivered from Russia. The move would bolster the ruble by raising demand for it.
Last week, Putin signed a decree allowing Russian banks sanctioned by the West to carry out their obligations with regard to foreign currency deposits in rubles at the current exchange rate until September 1.
Russia's close ally, Kazakhstan, has already said it will use Russian rubles for the payment of customs fees in bilateral trade.
Biden, Stoltenberg Warn Of Threat Of Russia Using Chemical Weapons In Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden says the threat of Russia using chemical weapons against Ukraine was "real" as NATO head Jens Stoltenberg warned of "far-reaching consequences" if Moscow were to use armaments.
“I think it’s a real threat,” Biden said on March 23 as he left for Europe, where he will meet with NATO, Group of Seven, and European Union allies to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is in its fourth week amid fierce resistance by Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.
Several Western officials, including Stoltenberg, have repeatedly warned that Russia might use chemical weapons in Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime.
"Any use of chemical weapons would totally change the nature of the conflict, it would be a blatant violation of international law, and would have far-reaching consequences," Stoltenberg said in Brussels on March 23.
Earlier this month, Russia requested a meeting of the 15-member UN Security Council to address Moscow's allegations of U.S. “biological activities” in Ukraine -- a charge made without any evidence and denied by both Washington and Kyiv.
The U.S. envoy to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Washington was "deeply concerned" that Russia likely called the session as a "false flag effort" aimed at laying the groundwork for its own use of biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine.
"Russia has a track record of falsely accusing other countries of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating,” Thomas-Greenfield said on March 11.
"We have serious concerns that Russia may be planning to use chemical or biological agents against the Ukrainian people,” Thomas-Greenfield said.
Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Pretrial Restrictions Imposed On Former RFE/RL Freelance Correspondent
KEMEROVO, Russia -- A court in Siberia has imposed pretrial restrictions on journalist Andrei Novashov, a former freelance correspondent for RFE/RL’s Siberia.Realities, and charged him with distributing "false information" about Russia's armed forces by reposting another journalist’s article online.
Novashov's lawyer, Maria Yankina, told RFE/RL that a court in the city of Kemerovo ruled on March 23 that her client cannot use the Internet, make phone calls, or attend public events while an investigation into his activities continues.
Yankina said that she cannot disclose any other information about her client as she signed a document keeping her from discussing details of the case.
Novashov has gone incommunicado since police searched his home on March 21.
The investigators launched a probe against Novashov using a new law that envisions a penalty of up to 15 years in prison for distributing "false" information about the operations of the Russian armed forces. The legislation was endorsed by President Vladimir Putin on March 5.
The case against Novashov stems from his reposting an article by journalist Viktoria Ivleva, who used Ukrainian sources to describe the brutal attack by Russian armed forces on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, where thousands of civilians have been killed or remain trapped inside the city with no utilities and dwindling food supplies.
According to the Telegram channel Setevyye Svobody, investigators proposed that Novashov publicly apologize to the Russian armed forces for reposting the report, but he refused to do so.
A day earlier, RFE/RL President Jamie Fly condemned legal attacks on Novashov and other journalists associated with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Russia, vowing that the “systematic harassment” will not stop the independent news organization from covering events in the country.
EU Envoy Says Criminalizing Insults May Harm Freedom Of Expression In Armenia
Criminalizing defamation or insult could have a chilling impact on the right to freedom of expression in Armenia, the head of the European Union’s delegation to the country told RFE/RL.
Amendments to the Armenian Criminal Code adopted by parliament last summer made insulting government officials and public figures an offense punishable with hefty fines or prison sentences of up to three months.
The opposition and human rights activists have criticized the measure, calling it an infringement of free speech.
Asked whether the EU delegation to Armenia shares local and international concerns regarding the legislation, Andrea Wiktorin told RFE/RL's Armenian Service that the delegation is closely monitoring the situation and “does its own legal analyses” together with colleagues in Brussels.
In written responses to the Armenian Service's questions, Wiktorin stressed that a law which interferes with freedom of expression “must be narrowly and precisely circumscribed so that it is legally predictable and certain.”
Wiktorin stressed that Armenia is a member of the Council of Europe and should therefore abide by the continental human rights body's rules.
“Most importantly, the question is whether the law is implemented in a democratic and nonarbitrary manner, on the basis of objective criteria, subject to independent judicial control, where the judges consider the proportionality of the sanction," Wiktorin said.
The EU diplomat said also that the delegation had “a general consultation” with Armenian Prosecutor-General Artak Davtian earlier this month.
“We talked about a number of issues and had a very profound and detailed discussion. I am convinced he takes the issue very seriously,” Wiktorin said.
Armenian authorities have defended the controversial law. Speaking after his March 3 meeting with Wiktorin, Davtian said the law is necessary for “reducing or neutralizing the scale and impact of hate speech.”
Several international organizations, including the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, have called on Armenia to decriminalize “grave insults" while U.S. democracy watchdog Freedom House has repeatedly said the passing and enforcement of the controversial law highlights a “clear degradation of democratic norms” in Armenia.
Armenia’s Constitutional Court on March 22 began considering the constitutionality of the legislation following a claim lodged by the country’s ombudsman. The court said the examination of the claim proceeds in writing.
Noted Post-Soviet Reformer Chubais Quits Post As Putin's Envoy, Reportedly Leaves Russia
Well-known post-Soviet reformer Anatoly Chubais has left his post as Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy for stable development, a move that could signal the highest-profile protest inside the Kremlin against Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Kremlin on March 24 confirmed that Chubais had stepped down “on his own accord” following reports by Bloomberg and Reuters quoting Kremlin sources as saying that Chubais -- who was responsible for relations with international organizations -- had left the country.
Russia's state news agency TASS earlier quoted a source as saying that Chubais had left his position but did not confirm whether he was still in Russia or not.
No reason was given for Chubais's departure. He is the highest-profile official on Putin's team to resign since Russia launched its attack against Ukraine on February 24.
The 66-year-old Chubais was first deputy prime minister, finance minister, and chief of the presidential office when Boris Yeltsin was Russia's first president following the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Chubais was a key reformer and an ideologue of the privatization program in Russia in the early 1990s.
Since the start of the war, many Western countries have implemented crippling sanctions on Russia and those close to Putin.
Based on reporting by Reuters, Bloomberg, RIA Novosti, and TASS
Russian Journalist Flees Country Amid Pressure From Officials
Award-winning Russian journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva, a freelance contributor to RFE/RLs North.Realities project, has left her native country for Latvia amid a pressure campaign by authorities over her activities as a journalist.
Prokopyeva wrote on Facebook late on March 22 that she had left the Russian city of Pskov and is currently in Riga.
"There is no way to shut me up now. And I will return. As soon as it is possible," Prokopyeva wrote, adding that it was a very difficult decision for her to leave Russia.
On March 18, police forced their way into Prokopyeva's home, knocked her on the floor, and handcuffed her as she lay face down on the ground. She was taken to a police station for questioning in a case about allegedly spreading lies about the region's governor.
That same day, police searched the residences of several other journalists and opposition politicians as part of the probe, which stemmed from a lawsuit filed by Pskov Governor Mikhail Vedernikov after an anonymous report on Telegram earlier in March criticized him for lambasting independent media and praising Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. He made the comments as he spoke about several soldiers from Pskov who had died in the war.
Many journalists and activists have left Russia since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Russian authorities have ordered local media and bloggers to only publish information provided by official sources about the ongoing war in Ukraine. As part of the guidelines, the conflict cannot be referred to as a war or an invasion, and instead must be called a "special military operation."
In 2020, Prokopyeva won the International Press Freedom award from the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.
Just days before she was announced as the winner, a Russian court found her guilty of “justifying terrorism” and ordered her to pay a hefty fine in a controversial case widely criticized as an attack on freedom of speech.
On March 22, RFE/RL President Jamie Fly condemned legal attacks on journalists associated with RFE/RL in Russia, vowing that the “systematic harassment” will not stop the news organization from covering events in the country.
“The Kremlin’s systematic harassment of Yulia Paramonova, Andrei Novashov, and Svetlana Prokopyeva for their work as journalists for RFE/RL is deplorable,” he said in a statement on March 22. “We will not be prevented from providing the Russian people with the truth at a moment they need it more than ever.”
Poland Orders Expulsion Of 45 Russian Embassy, Trade Mission Staff As Threat To Country, NATO
Poland has ordered the expulsion of 45 Russian Embassy and trade mission staff members, accusing them of working for Moscow's secret services and describing them as a danger to the country's and NATO's security.
Poland's Internal Security Agency said on March 23 that it had asked the Foreign Ministry to urgently remove the Russians from the country.
“These are people who...operate using their diplomatic status, but in reality conduct intelligence activities against Poland,” said Stanislaw Zaryn, the state security spokesman.
Officials said Russian Ambassador Sergei Andreev was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and given a note informing him of the expulsion of 45 employees of the embassy and Russia’s trade mission.
Andreev, who was not among those being expelled, denied the named individuals were involved in spying, telling reporters they “were carrying out normal diplomatic and trade activity.”
He said Russia has the right to respond in a like manner.
Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said that “Russia has been waging a barbaric war against Ukraine for over three weeks. We and other Western countries are treated as a key enemy.”
“Further tolerating this type of illegal activity by Russian services would create a particular threat to Poland’s security, but also to our NATO and European Union allies, with whom we coordinate all such activities,” he said.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Battles Rage In Mariupol As Western Allies Prepare For Emergency Session To Plan Next Steps
Tensions remained high and fighting raged in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol as NATO allies prepared to meet to map out the next steps in efforts to stop Russia’s assault on Ukraine following the U.S. government’s official declaration of “war crimes” being carried out by some of Moscow’s invading forces.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on March 23 that “today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine."
“Since launching his unprovoked and unjust war of choice, Russian President Vladimir Putin has unleashed unrelenting violence that has caused death and destruction across Ukraine,” he said, particularly pointing to attacks on civilian sites in Mariupol.
U.S. President Joe Biden and the Pentagon, along with European and Ukrainian leaders, have made similar references in recent days in reaction to Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, but this was the first time Washington had made the allegations in official remarks.
Blinken issued the statement while traveling with Biden, who landed in Brussels late on March 23 ahead an extraordinary session with NATO allies on March 24, with the White House saying it will use the occasion to announce more sanctions against Moscow.
On the same day, the European Union will hold a summit to discuss Ukraine, while the heads of the G7 group of wealthy nations are also scheduled to meet in the Belgian capital.
Biden is due to give a news conference after the March 24 meeting, then head to Poland for talks with leaders in that country, which has taken on the bulk of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the fighting.
Fierce fighting continued for Ukraine's besieged port of Mariupol and around Kyiv, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy kept up his high-profile campaign to press the international community to step up support for his beleaguered country in its battle against a brutal Russian invasion.
Zelenskiy chided the United Nations on March 24 for its failure to prevent Moscow’s unprovoked attack, even as the General Assembly prepared to vote on a new resolution condemning Russia’s actions and calling for humanitarian help to avoid further catastrophe.
Zelenskiy also kept up his video-linkup tour of global legislatures, evoking memories of World War I Verdun to the French parliament amid the relentless Russian devastation of the strategic port city of Mariupol.
Nearly a month after Russia invaded its neighbor, pitched battles across Ukraine have pushed almost 4 million civilians out of the country and left tens of thousands stranded in cities without utilities and dwindling foods supplies, creating what the Red Cross has called “apocalyptic” conditions.
Speaking to Japan’s parliament on March 23, Zelenskiy criticized the UN’s lack of response to Moscow’s invasion, attributing it in large part to the world body’s fundamental setup, which allowed Security Council permanent member Russia to block any true condemnation or action over its invasion of Ukraine.
"Neither the United Nations nor the UN Security Council have functioned. Reforms are needed," the Ukrainian leader told Japanese lawmakers in an address via video link.
"We need a tool to preemptively ensure global security. Existing international organizations are not functioning for this purpose, so we need to develop a new, preemptive tool that can actually stop invasions," Zelenskiy added.
WATCH: As Russian forces continue to pound the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, an estimated 300,000 trapped residents are struggling to survive. Food is running low and there is no running water or electricity in the besieged city, which been encircled by Russian forces.
The UN General Assembly was preparing to meet on March 23 to discuss the war in Ukraine and a draft humanitarian resolution written by Kyiv. Unlike in the Security Council -- where Russia, along with other permanent members, holds veto power -- no one country can block a resolution in the General Assembly.
NATO, the United States, and most other Western allies have said they will not send troops to Ukraine, but instead have launched a series of crippling sanctions on Russia’s economy and those around Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Leaders from the security alliance, including U.S. President Joe Biden, will come together on March 24 in Brussels for an extraordinary meeting, with the White House saying it will use the occasion to announce more sanctions against Moscow.
On the same day, the European Union will hold a summit to discuss Ukraine, while the heads of the G7 group of wealthy nations are also scheduled to meet in the Belgian capital.
Despite the sanctions and diplomatic pressure being exerted on Moscow, the Red Cross says the situation is becoming dire in some parts of Ukraine.
Mariupol, which had a population of 400,000 before the war, has been reduced to rubble, with thousands of civilians dead and many more seeking a route out of the city to safety.
International Committee of the Red Cross President Peter Maurer was in Moscow on March 23 to press officials to allow the flow of humanitarian aid into hard hit areas.
"The devastation caused by the conflict in recent weeks…has been vast,” Maurer said. “There are practical steps guided by international humanitarian law that the parties must take to limit the suffering.”
Russian forces have struggled with tougher-than-expected Ukrainian resistance throughout the country, both by the military and ordinary citizens.
Moscow has not provided an update to casualty figures since early in the invasion, when it said on March 2 that 498 soldiers had been killed.
However, a NATO official told AP that the Russian death toll was likely to be between 7,000 and 14,000, although numbers on both sides are impossible to independently confirm.
Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said in a tweet on March 23 that more than 15,000 Russian soldiers have died in the fighting.
For the past two weeks, Russia has attempted to encircle Mariupol, an important port on the Sea of Azov and the most contentious battleground in the war so far.
A senior U.S. defense official told AP that Russia’s ground forces appear to be digging in and setting up defensive positions about 15-20 kilometers outside Kyiv.
The official said those troops no longer appear to be attempting to advance into the capital amid fierce Ukrainian resistance.
Instead, the official said, Russian troops are focusing more on eastern regions, specifically around separatist-held parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk, in a possible bid to cut off Ukrainian troops in those areas and prevent them from moving back west.
In the northern city of Chernihiv, Current Time reporter Oleksandr Kotenko said that people are struggling to make ends meet beneath the constant bombardment. Current Time is the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
“There has been no electricity, water, gas for more than two weeks. In some places, people cook food on the street. There was no connection for a week. Yesterday it was restored. But you can’t charge phones, so people don’t know what’s going on in the city," he said.
Amid the fierce resistance encountered by Russian forces, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to exclude the use of nuclear weapons, but said Russia would only do that if it were facing an "existential threat."
After Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Putin announced on February 28 that he had put the country's strategic nuclear forces on high alert in a move that triggered global alarm.
"We have a concept of domestic security, and it's public. You can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used," Peskov told CNN on March 22. "So if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used in accordance with our concept."
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby called Moscow's rhetoric on potential use of nuclear weapons "dangerous."
"It's not the way a responsible nuclear power should act," he told reporters, but added that Pentagon officials "haven't seen anything that would lead us to conclude that we need to change our strategic deterrent posture."
On-and-off talks between the two sides have continued, with little or no progress reported.
In a video address early on March 23, Zelenskiy told Ukrainians that negotiations with Russia were tough and sometimes confrontational, but he added that "step by step, we are moving forward."
The humanitarian crisis continued unabated in Ukraine, with the United Nations estimating that more than 3.6 million have fled across Ukraine's borders to neighboring countries, the bulk of them arriving in NATO and European Union member Poland.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
German Parliament Honors 96-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Killed In Kharkiv
The German parliament on March 22 honored Boris Romanchenko, who survived several Nazi concentration camps during World War II but lost his life during an attack last week in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
Romanchenko, who was vice president of the International Buchenwald-Dora Committee, was 96 years old when he was killed in a Russian bombing attack on his apartment block.
Opening a session of parliament, deputy speaker Katrin Goering-Eckardt said Romanchenko was taken to Dortmund, Germany, as a forced laborer in 1942 and was sent to concentration camps after an escape attempt a year later.
“His death reminds us that Germany has a special historical responsibility toward Ukraine,” Goering-Eckardt said.
“Boris Romanchenko is one of thousands of dead in Ukraine. Every single life that has been taken reminds us to do everything we can to stop this cruel war that violates international law and to help people in and from Ukraine.”
The Buchenwald concentration camp memorial said on March 21 that Romanchenko, who survived Buchenwald as well as camps at Peenemunde, Dora, and Bergen-Belsen, was killed on March 18 during the fourth week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address: "Just imagine how much he went through!”
“He survived Buchenwald, Dora, Peenemunde and Bergen-Belson, the conveyors of death created by the Nazis. And he was killed by a Russian shell that hit an ordinary Kharkiv high-rise.’”
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that in killing Romanchenko, Russian President Vladimir "Putin managed to 'accomplish' what even Hitler couldn't."
Based on reporting by AP
Macron Speaks Separately With Zelenskiy, Putin But Reports ‘No Agreement’ Reached
French President Emmanuel Macron held separate calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about the conditions needed for a potential cease-fire, the French presidency said.
A statement on March 22 said that “no agreement” was reached but that Macron “remains convinced of the need to continue his efforts” and that he “stands alongside Ukraine” in its battle against the Russian invasion.
The Elysee Palace said Macron’s conversation with Putin dealt with "security conditions for substantial issues" but did not give further details.
Russia confirmed that Putin and Macron had a call in which they exchanged views about the situation in Ukraine and the talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators. It did not provide further details.
Macron has been the most active among Western leaders in conducting phone conversations with Putin and Zelenskiy since Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
He has joined Western partners in supporting Kyiv and in placing tough sanctions on the Russian government and many entities and individuals.
Macron visited both Moscow and Kyiv in early February as tensions built but before Russia’s military moved against Ukraine.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Mexico Criticizes U.S. For Slow Efforts In Central America While Speeding Aid To Ukraine
Mexico has criticized the United States for being able to make quick moves to aid Ukraine while allowing investment in Central America to stall over bureaucratic issues.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news conference on March 22 that Washington “has just authorized resources [for Ukraine], and that is fine because it is its policy to protect Ukraine.”
“But that was approved by the U.S. Congress in I think two days, and the support for the Central American brothers is already for four years and it's not approved," he said.
"The relationship is very good,” he said of Mexico’s ties with the United States. “But there is also a lot of bureaucracy there.”
Lopez Obrador has long pressed U.S. leaders to boost investment in Central America to help tackle the causes of migration.
U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged at least $4 billion to promote development in the region and in southern Mexico, from where many immigrants leave in hopes of eventually crossing into the United States.
Washington has dedicated billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine as it has battled an unprovoked invasion by Russian forces over the past four weeks.
Based on reporting by Reuters
