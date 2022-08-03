Ukrainian Pensioner Who Took On Russian Column Shares Phone Video Of Destruction

Before Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, pensioner Valentyn Didkovskiy lived a quiet life in the city of Bucha, near Kyiv, sometimes volunteering to bring supplies to Ukrainian troops. But as a Russian armored column rolled past his house on February 27, he picked up a grenade launcher he had been given by his soldier buddies who recovered it from an invading personnel carrier. Didkovskiy, who trained in the Soviet Army in 1979, used the weapon to blow up a fuel truck, sending the invasion into chaos. He captured the destruction in a mobile-phone video showing burned and wrecked vehicles in the streets.