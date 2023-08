7 Dmytro preparing one of the vehicles for testing.



"Even if (a part) is just slightly worn out, we still replace it for another spare part," Dmytro told Reuters, "Why? Because the buggy is going on a mission, it has to function, it shouldn't stop driving and let its (crew) down, ever. This is the only correct way to construct and maintain these buggies. We take it very seriously, very seriously," he said.