Trudeau Arrives In Kyiv To Show Ukraine Support

Floodwaters receded slightly in some parts of southern Ukraine but surged in others overnight on June 9-10 as rescue efforts continued and a UN official warned of the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the breach this week of the Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian and Russian forces meanwhile battled in the southern Zaporizhzhya region where many analysts suggest a major Ukrainian counteroffensive got under way this week, and the deadly bombardment of Ukrainian cities continued overnight.

More than 10,000 residents of a region downstream from the major southern city of Kherson were said to have been cut off from the rest of Ukraine as flooding extended to the Inhulets River, a tributary of the Dnieper.

The head of the regional military administration in the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said via Telegram that 35 settlements have been flooded on the right bank of the Dnieper, and 3,763 houses are under water.

The breach of Kakhovka dam early this month is feared to be one of Europe's biggest environmental and industrial disasters in decades.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has said it intercepted telephone communications between Russian military personnel that "confirm" Russia's involvement in the destruction of the dam, which has been under Russian control since early in the invasion, but Moscow continues to deny responsibility.

On June 9, Norway's seismological institute (NORSAR) said it had detected a possible "explosion" around the time of the dam's breaching.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated under difficult wartime conditions and active shelling suspected of being carried out by Russian forces.

In the Russian-occupied town of Nova Kakhovka where the dam is located, Mayor Volodymyr Kovalenko told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on June 9 that water levels, whicjh rose as much as six meters after the breach, were beginning to fall. The town remains without electricity, he said.

The head of Kherson's regional council, Oleksandr Samoyilenka, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that evacuations from flooded cities were being carried out all day on June 9 and the situation remained "stable but difficult."

"The water is leaving, but it is leaving very slowly. If it arrived quickly and with great pressure, then it descends very slowly, its level decreases centimeter by centimeter," Samoyilenko said.

He said the most difficult situation was in a heavily populated district, Ostriv.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said an “extraordinary” 700,000 people are in need of drinking water in the area.

He also noted the Ukrainian region's significance in global food supplies and said a "viral" effect of the dam's destruction will be lower grain exports and higher prices for food around the world.

Reports of heavy fighting in eastern and southern Ukraine have fueled expectations that Kyiv might finally announce it has begun its long-awaited counteroffensive.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy avoided any such statement on June 9, saying merely that "We focus our attention on all directions where our actions are needed and where the enemy may suffer certain defeats.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the Ukrainian counteroffensive was under way but was being largely repelled.

RFE/RL cannot independently confirm reports of developments in areas of the heaviest fighting.

The Ukrainian General Staff said in its situation report early on June 10 that "heavy fighting continues" as the Russian side focused "its main efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts" in the east.

It cited Russian offensive operations in the area of Bakhmut, where months of intense fighting left Russian forces in control of much of the city.

The Ukrainian military suggested it was focusing its own offensive operations on the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson areas in the south, where some outsiders have speculated Kyiv might try to cut off a so-called land bridge connecting Russian-annexed Crimea with mainland Ukraine.

It said Russian forces were being kept "on the defensive" in Zaporizhzhya and Kherson.

Kyiv also claimed that Russian occupation forces were only allowing residents with Russian passports to evacuate flood-affected areas of the Kherson region. RFE/RL could not independently corroborate that accusation.

Air-alert sirens sounded in many parts of the country overnight, with Ukraine's southern command citing combat operations in the skies over Odesa and Mykolayiv.

Lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said two people were killed in an attack by Iranian-made kamikaze drones and another 12 people were injured in blasts following an air alert in the Black Sea port city of Odesa.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, and AP