Ukraine Cancels Visa Requirement For Australia, New Zealand, Several Arab States

Ukraine says it has canceled visa requirements for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

As of August 1, tourists from the six countries will no longer need a visa to visit Ukraine if their visits do not exceed 90 days.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed the decree on July 21.

Last month, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was looking into the possible cancellation of visa requirements for visitors from several countries, including China, in order to attract more tourists after restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus are lifted.

Last year, Ukraine introduced electronic visas for citizens of 52 countries, including China and Australia.

Citizens of all former Soviet republics, the United States, Canada, the European Union,and several countries in South America can enter Ukraine for up to 90 days without a visa.

Citizens of five former Soviet republics -- Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Uzbekistan -- can enter Ukraine without a visa for an indefinite stay.

