Ukrainian Crews Search For Survivors Of Devastating Russian Attack On Apartment Block

Ukrainian rescue crews continued to search through the ruins of a five-story apartment block after Russian rockets blasted the building in the eastern Donetsk region, killing at least 15 people, while Ukraine’s military command warned that the Kremlin’s forces are preparing to intensify attacks in the east of the country.

Officials fear dozens of people could still be trapped in the rubble of the apartment building in the town of Chasiv Yar as Russian forces step up their assault on the Donetsk region after taking most of Luhansk in fierce battles over recent weeks.

"During the rescue operation, 15 bodies were found at the scene and five people were pulled out of the rubble" alive in the town of Chasiv Yar, emergency services officials said on Facebook on July 11.



Earlier, Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that at least 30 others “are under the rubble" of the building after it was hit by a Russian Uragan missile.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attack on Chasiv Yar has prompted him to including the topic of war crimes on his schedule in the coming week.



"Since the beginning of this invasion, Ukrainian law enforcement officers have been doing everything necessary to record the crimes of the occupiers and to collect evidence," he said in a video message on July 10.



He said the negotiations he plans will "contribute to the punishment of Russian war criminals."



Kyrylenko said the attack took place late on July 9. Chasiv Yar is a town of about 12,000 inhabitants about 20 kilometers southeast of Kramatorsk, a city that recently has been a target of Russian forces.



Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukraine's president, said the strike was "another terrorist attack" and that Russia should be designated as a "state sponsor of terrorism" as a result.



The rocket assault on Chasiv Yar is the latest in a recent burst of high-casualty Russian attacks on civilian structures in Ukraine.



Russia -- which says it is conducting a "special military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine -- denies targeting civilians in the war. There was no comment on Chasiv Yar at a Russian Defense Ministry briefing on July 10.



The Donetsk and Luhansk regions make up Ukraine’s Donbas area, which has become the focus of Russian forces after they failed to take the capital, Kyiv, in the opening days following their February 24 invasion.



Russian forces have also captured large swathes of territory in the south of Ukraine, linking those areas with the Crimea Peninsula, which it illegally seized and annexed in 2014.



The Ukrainian military's General Staff said early on July 11 that the Russian military is continuing to shell Ukrainian settlements in the east of the country.



"In the Donetsk direction, there are signs of preparation of enemy units for the intensification of hostilities in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions,” it said in its daily update.



"Another hostile attempt of the invaders' offensive in the direction of Marinka completely failed. Under the fire of our soldiers, the invaders shamefully ran back," the summary stated.



The claims could not be independently verified.



The General Staff also said attacks were reported in several cities and towns in southern Ukraine.



Serhiy Khlan, deputy chief of the Kherson regional council in exile, said Ukrainian troops struck a Russian military unit in the southern city of Kherson, setting it on fire.



Serhiy Bratchuk, the head of the Odesa regional administration, said on Telegram that Ukrainian armed forces "struck the occupiers' base in the Kherson region."



Russian air-defense systems were activated in Kherson on July 10, TASS reported, adding that four explosions were heard and smoke was seen in the central part of the city.



Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged civilians to evacuate the city and the Kherson region.



"It's clear there will be fighting, there will be artillery shelling...and we therefore urge [people] to evacuate urgently," she said on July 10 on national television.



The Kherson region includes the city of Kherson, which before the war had a population of nearly 300,000. It is not known how many of the city's residents remained after Ukraine lost control of most of the Kherson region in the early weeks of the war.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on July 10 that U.S. long-range multiple-launch rocket systems have already made a "huge difference" on the battlefield.



Ukraine currently has nine of the high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and similar systems provided by the United States and allies, Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said earlier this week.



The United States announced on July 8 that it would be sending four more. It said that would bring the number of HIMARS sent by the United States to 12.



Meanwhile, Reznikov told Britain’s Times newspaper that Kyiv is massing a force of 1 million troops equipped with the newly provided Western weapons in preparation for an offensive to reclaim territory in the south.



Reznikov said Zelenskiy had ordered the military to retake coastal areas that are crucial to the country’s economy but which are now occupied by Russian forces.



“We understand that, politically, it is very necessary for our country,” he was quoted as saying. “The president has given the order to the supreme military chief to draw up plans.”

With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and UNIAN