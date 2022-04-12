News
Ukraine Investigating Reports Of Chemical Weapons Attack, Russia Rejects Accusations
Ukraine said it was checking reports that Russia may have used chemical weapons amid heavy fighting in the port city of Mariupol as the United Kingdom warned of a “response” if the information is proven to be true.
Russia has denied the accusations, which follow serious warnings from Western countries of the potential use of a chemical or nuclear weapon in the Ukraine war.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said military authorities were investigating claims in Mariupol that an unspecified number of people were suffering respiratory and neurological illnesses after a drone attack.
"There is a theory that these could be phosphorous munitions," Malyar said in a television interview on April 12 that adding: "Official information will come later."
Phosphorus is not considered a chemical weapon, but rather an incendiary weapon that causes severe burning. It’s not technically illegal for militaries to use phosphorus, though targeting civilians with any weapon is banned under the Geneva Conventions.
Several other Ukrainian officials were quick to point out that the reports were yet to be confirmed.
The Interfax news agency reported on April 12 that pro-Russia separatist forces in the region also denied using any chemical weapons.
Malyar’s comments came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a general warning that officials were taking “with the utmost seriousness” growing fears that Russia could turn to chemical weapons.
Those fears have mounted as Russian forces encountered fierce Ukrainian resistance since the February 24 invasion, which has killed thousands, both civilian and military, and displaced millions.
In recent days, Russia has shifted its focus from the Kyiv region to the east of Ukraine, with a huge offensive expected there as thousands of troops, tanks, and heavy artillery equipment move toward the region.
James Heappy, Britain’s deputy defense minister, told Sky News on April 12 that London was also trying to verify the reports.
"If they are used at all, then [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin should know that all possible options are on the table in terms of how the West might respond," Heappey said.
"There are some things that are beyond the pale, and the use of chemical weapons will get a response," he added.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on April 11 that Washington was aware of the reports of possible chemical weapons use but could not confirm them.
Fighting has raged in Mariupol for weeks, creating a humanitarian crisis for the thousands of civilians said to be still trapped in the city.
The port is seen as key target for Moscow as its capture would help give Russia a land link between eastern Ukrainian areas controlled by Moscow-backed separatists and Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, Sky News, and Interfax.
Poland Arrests Russian Man On Espionage Charge
A prosecutor-general's office says it has arrested a Russian national on suspicion that he allegedly collected information about Poland's military units, their supplies, and staff members at the request of Russian intelligence.
The prosecutor’s office in the northern Polish city of Gdansk said on April 12 that the suspect, whose identity was not disclosed, has been placed in pretrial detention for three months. It gave no further details on the case.
A spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator for Intelligence Services, Stanislaw Zarin, said the suspect was apprehended on April 6 and faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of espionage.
According to the Portal Samorzadowy website, the suspect has lived in Poland for 18 years and owns a business in the country.
With reporting by Portal Samorzadowy
Orthodox Deacon Who Called For End To War In Ukraine Flees Russia
Russian Orthodox deacon Dmitry Bayev, who openly criticized President Vladimir Putin and the government for launching an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, has left the country for an unspecified destination amid pressure from security authorities.
Bayev told RFE/RL on April 12 that he left his job at the John the Baptist Church in the city of Kirov a day after Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on February 24.
He then placed several posts on the VKontakte social media network calling for an end to the war in Ukraine and for Putin to be brought to justice at an international court.
After that, police searched the 33-year-old deacon's apartment and the Investigative Committee launched a probe against him, accusing him of distributing false information about the use of Russia's armed forces, which, after recently adopted legislation signed by Putin, is a punishable offense that carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years.
Following that, Bayev says, he left the country along with his family.
In early March, hundreds of Russian Orthodox clerics called for an immediate stop to the war in Ukraine, but the church's leader, Patriarch Kirill, has openly supported the invasion and Putin.
EU Adds Airlines Licensed In Russia To Blacklist Over Safety Concerns
Twenty-one airlines licensed in Russia have been blacklisted by the European Union over safety concerns.
The EU's air safety blacklist, updated on April 11, includes companies that are not allowed to operate in the EU because they do not meet international safety standards, the European Union said in a news release.
"The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has allowed Russian airlines to operate hundreds of foreign-owned aircraft without a valid certificate of airworthiness," Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean said in a statement.
"The Russian airlines concerned have knowingly done so in breach of relevant international safety standards. This...poses an immediate safety threat," she said.
The EU list includes all major Russian air carriers, including Aeroflot, Pobeda, S7, Rossiya, UTair, and Ural Airlines.
EU airspace is already closed to almost all Russian aircraft under sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Valean said the decision was not another sanction against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine but a measure taken on the basis of technical and safety grounds.
The commission said that, after the addition of the 21 Russian airlines, the EU blacklist of carriers banned from EU skies now contained 117 companies. The list includes airlines from Iraq, Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Sudan.
Part of the EU sanctions against Russia prohibits the sale of spare parts and equipment for Russian airlines. According to EU data, three quarters of Russian commercial aircraft are built in the European Union, the United States, and Canada.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Pope Francis To Visit Kazakhstan In September
Pope Francis will visit Kazakhstan in September, the country's presidency and the Vatican said on April 11.
The pope "confirmed his official visit to Kazakhstan as well as his participation in the Seventh Congress of World and Traditional Religions" scheduled for September 14-15, the presidency said in a statement.
The Vatican press service said the pope confirmed his intention to visit the country during a videoconference.
The interfaith congress is aimed at promoting dialogue between religions. The first congress was held in 2003.
Kazakhstan, a majority Muslim country, is close to Russia, which is waging war in Ukraine against which the pontiff has spoken out several times.
Kazakhstan was rocked in January by deadly riots in which authorities say at least 230 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed.
Protests that broke out in town of Zhanaozen in Kazakhstan's southwest over a sudden fuel-price hike quickly spread across the country and led to violent clashes.
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev called on the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization to send troops in the wake of the protests, which were also directed at former President Nursultan Nazarbaev.
Since the protests, Nazarbaev and a growing number of those around him have lost their official posts, and Toqaev has said he will introduce political reforms.
Francis, 85, has never visited Central Asia since his election in 2013.
The head of the Roman Catholic Church is making several trips abroad in 2022, including Malta this month and Canada in July.
Based on reporting by AFP
Russian Forces Shift Toward Donbas; Conditions Dire In Besieged Mariupol
Russian forces continued moving toward eastern Ukraine ahead of a major planned offensive in the Donbas region, while conditions in Mariupol remained dire, with thousands of civilians reported dead and Russian forces inching toward full control of the port city.
Ukrainian commanders and Western officials say Russia has continued to shift its forces from areas north of Kyiv, and from Belarus, toward Kharkiv and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where fighting has been ongoing since 2014.
Officials expect Russia to mount a new offensive possibly with the goal of taking the remaining territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that are still controlled by Ukrainian government forces.
The death toll from the conflict, which erupted when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, remains unclear.
Ukrainian commanders said on April 12 that 19,500 Russian troops had been killed to date. The most recent official Russian Defense Ministry tally, in late March, was about 1,370.
U.S. officials say publicly that Russia has lost at least 10,000 troops, and privately, U.S. and Western officials put the figure closer to the Ukrainian estimate -- which would mean Russia has lost more troops in Ukraine than it did in the 10 years of the Soviet war in Afghanistan.
Ukraine has not released its own casualty figures, saying it is a state secret, but President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said publicly in mid-March that about 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed.
A U.S. Defense Department official said on April 11 that Russian forces were reinforcing around the Donbas region, including near the town of Izyum, which reportedly fell to Russian troops last week.
A Russian convoy including command and control vehicles, and infantry and helicopter support units, was seen heading for Izyum, the official said.
The official also said more than 60 Russian battalion tactical groups – each numbering between 800 and 1,000 troops – were believed to have deployed from Kherson in south central Ukraine, to the northeast through the Donbas, up to the Russian border.
Russia has also appointed a new general to take unified command of the Donbas offensive, a move Western officials said appeared to be aimed at resolving the confusion and missteps that plagued Russian forces in the first phase of the war.
Mariupol, a major port on the Sea of Azov, has been the site of an intense siege by Russian forces for weeks, and the city now resembles an apocalyptic landscape. Russian forces are fighting street-by-street combat with determined Ukrainian marines and the Azov Battalion.
On April 11, Myhaylo Podolyak, a top adviser to Zelenskiy, said in a post on Twitter that Ukrainian forces were "surrounded and blocked" in Mariupol.
Speaking to South Korea’s parliament on April 11, Zelenskiy said Russia had "completely destroyed Mariupol and burned it to ashes".
"Tens of thousands of Mariupol citizens must have been killed at least," he said according to a transcript from the president’s
office.
Mariupol's mayor, Vadym Boychenko, told the Associated Press that more than 10,000 civilians have been killed in the city, and corpses were "carpeted through the streets."
Ukrainian and Western officials also said they were investigating reports that a chemical weapon might have been used against Azov fighters and Ukrainian marines in Mariupol. British officials issued a stern warning that the confirmed use of chemical weapons by Russian forces would be met with an unspecified response.
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, has also suffered major damage, but remains under Ukrainian control. Oleh Synehubov, the head of the regional administration, said in a post on Telegram on April 11 that eight people were killed by shelling, but Ukrainian forces continued to defend the city.
Peace talks are all but stalled now, as Zelenskiy’s government rejects Russian ultimatums, and the Kremlin shifts its attention to the Donbas. European diplomats have sought, unsuccessfully so far, to try to nudge Russian President Vladimir Putin away from continued onslaught.
Speaking on April 12 during a visit to the Vostochny Cosmodrome in eastern Russia, Putin called the war and its military objectives "noble," and he predicted Russian forces would be successful.
"Its goals are absolutely clear and noble," Putin was quoted as saying.
Putin asserted again that Russia was forced to invade Ukraine, as a way to ensure Russia's security. Among other arguments, the Kremlin has said Ukraine joining NATO would be a critical threat to Russia. For its part, NATO has said Ukraine might join the alliance someday in the future, but not anytime soon.
The Russian leader also again asserted that Russian forces were helping people in Ukraine; an echo of another Kremlin argument that native Russian-speakers in Ukraine were somehow in danger.
"On the one hand, we are helping and saving people, and on the other, we are simply taking measures to ensure the security of Russia itself," Putin argued. "It's clear that we didn't have a choice. It was the right decision.
Zelenskiy warned that Russia would continue its war with impunity unless the European Union intensified pressure with tougher economic sanctions.
"They know they will go unpunished as Europe still prefers continued cooperation, trade, business as usual," he told Lithuania’s parliament.
While the EU has imposed five rounds of sanctions on Russia, including on Putin and his family, Zelenskiy called for Europe to "get rid" of Russian oil, stop importing Russia gas, and sanction all Russian banks.
“Europe must win this war. And we will win it together,” he said.
With reporting by Agence-France Presse
Biden Presses India Not To Increase Purchase Of Russian Oil
U.S. President Joe Biden has asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to accelerate purchases of Russian oil, saying doing so would not be in India's interest and could hamper the U.S. response to the war in Ukraine.
Biden, who is seeking to build a wider coalition of nations opposed to Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, told Modi during an hourlong video call on April 11 that India's position in the world would not be enhanced by relying on Russian energy sources.
“The president also made clear that he doesn’t believe it’s in India’s interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy or other commodities,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
Biden also told Modi that the U.S. could help India diversify its sources of energy, Psaki said, but did not did not disclose whether India had made any commitments on energy imports.
As the U.S. and other nations try to cut off Moscow's energy income, India has stepped up recently with a major purchase.
India also signaled restraint when it was among 58 countries that last week abstained from a U.S.-led effort to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations.
The call was characterized as “warm” and “candid,” but the White House could not say if India stood with the United States in fully condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the choice ultimately rested with Modi's government.
Biden opened the video conversation by emphasizing the defense partnership between the two countries and by saying that the United States and India are going to “continue our close consultation on how to manage the destabilizing effects of this Russian war" on food and other commodities.
“The root of our partnership is a deep connection between our people, ties of family, of friendship, and of shared values,” Biden said.
During the call Modi called the situation in Ukraine “very worrying” and noted that an Indian student lost his life during the war. He said he has spoken with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, appealing to both for peace.
Also on April 11, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met in person with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
Austin appealed to India to act together with fellow democracies, saying now more than ever “democracies must stand together to defend the values that we all share.”
Blinken and Jaishankar said India's defense modernization needs were a key topic that they discussed at length.
"Today we are able and willing to be a partner of choice with India across virtually every realm," Blinken said at a joint news conference following the talks.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Russian Opposition Activist Vladimir Kara-Murza Arrested In Moscow
Prominent Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza was arrested by Moscow police outside his home, a move that immediately drew concern from Western officials.
Kara-Murza faces charges of failing to follow the lawful orders of a security official, his lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov, said in a statement on April 11. Another activist, Ilya Yashin, said in a post on Twitter that Kara-Murza had been detained outside his Moscow home.
No further information was immediately available; Kara-Murza did not respond straight away to calls or messages.
A close associate of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Kara-Murza is best known for falling deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
The arrest comes amid a mounting crackdown by Russian authorities on opposition figures and any dissent to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which started on February 24.
Kara-Murza has built substantial support among U.S. lawmakers over the years, who have championed his case.
"The United States is troubled by Russian authorities' detention today in Moscow of prominent civil society leader Vladimir Kara-Murza," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in in a post on Twitter. "We are monitoring this situation closely and urge his immediate release."
The investigative group Bellingcat found that Kara-Murza had been followed by Russian security agents who were also allegedly involved in the poisoning of another opposition figure, Aleksei Navalny.
German Media Company Hires Journalist Who Protested Russian Invasion Of Ukraine In On-Air Broadcast
A Russian journalist who last month protested Russia's invasion of Ukraine by interrupting a live news broadcast on Russian state television has been hired by a German media company.
Marina Ovsyannikova has taken a job working as a freelance correspondent for Die Welt, the media group announced on April 11.
Ovsyannikova, 43, will report from Ukraine, Russia, and other places for the Die Welt newspaper and for the news outlet's TV channel.
Ovsyannikova burst onto the set of the Vremya news program on Russia's Channel One on March 14, holding a poster reading in part “Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you” in Russian. She also shouted in Russian "Stop the war. No to war."
Ovsyannikova, who was a producer with Channel One at the time of her protest, published her first opinion piece in Die Welt's online edition on April 11. Titled The Russians Are Afraid, the piece discussed the consequences of her protest.
While it triggered a wave of support worldwide, the Kremlin condemned her action. She has been charged with "discrediting" the armed forces.
She may face a fine of up to 50,000 rubles (more than $500) if found guilty and could face harsher repercussions for her actions under a new law that makes the distribution of "false information about Russian armed forces" punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Ulf Poschardt, editor in chief of the Welt Group and spokesman for the management of WeltN24 said Ovsyannikova had the courage to confront Russian viewers at a crucial moment with an "unembellished view" of reality.
“In doing so, she defended the most important journalistic ethics -- despite the threat of state repression. I am excited to be working with her,” Poschardt said.
Her job with Die Welt will afford her more visibility and therefore her security will improve, he told the dpa news agency.
Poschardt denied that Die Welt was trying to send a political signal to President Vladimir Putin by hiring Ovsyannikova.
"We do journalism, not politics," he said. "Good, courageous, incorruptible journalism is a threat to every autocrat and dictator. It is also a threat to those who narrow the corridor of opinion in open societies like ours."
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Seven Individuals In Balkan Countries, Accusing Them Of Corruption
The United States has imposed sanctions on seven people in four Balkan countries, accusing them of threatening the stability of the region through corruption, criminal activity, and other actions.
The U.S. Treasury Department on April 11 announced the sanctions in anews release naming the seven people -- two each from Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and North Macedonia, and one from Montenegro.
“The people designated today constitute a serious threat to regional stability, institutional trust, and the aspirations of those seeking democratic and judicious governance in the Western Balkans,” said Brian E. Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
Among those sanctioned are Svetozar Marovic, former deputy president of the Montenegro Democratic Party of Socialists and former president of the Serbia and Montenegro common state. Marovic was arrested in 2015 by Montenegro authorities over suspected involvement in corruption relating to construction projects.
Marovic signed two plea deals in 2016 admitting to all the corruption charges against him but fled to Serbia before serving a sentence of multiple years in prison and returning more than $1 million to the state.
After the sanctions were announced, the U.S. Embassy in Podgorica called on Marovic to return to Montenegro and face justice.
"We hope today's actions will further galvanize [Montenegrin] authorities to tackle corruption. We know the public demands it," Ambassador Judy Rising Reinke said on Twitter.
The Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on Aqif Rakipi, a former member of parliament from Albania; Ylli Ndroqi, a media owner whose assets were seized by the Albanian government; and Bosnian officials Asim Sarajlic and Gordana Tadic.
Rakipi has long been involved in organized crime and has been a “destabilizing influence on political processes in Albania,” the department said, alleging that organized crime groups in Albania have offered money, gifts, or promises of jobs or concessions in return for votes for their preferred political party.
Rakipi lost his seat in Albania’s parliament in 2018 after prosecutors confirmed his role in criminal activity under an alias.
Ndroqi used media outlets formerly under his control to extort and blackmail Albanian citizens and facilitated bribes on behalf of an entity seeking to do business in Albania, Treasury said without specifying the entity.
Sarajlic is a member of the Bosnian parliament and was until recently a high-ranking official in the Party of Democratic Action (SDA). Sarajlic has been indicted for abuse of office and influence peddling, and has abused his position in relation to BH Telecom, a large state-owned enterprise, the Treasury Department said.
Tadic was removed from her position as chief prosecutor following her failure to assign cases to prosecutors using an automated case distribution system designed to prevent decisions based on personal or political reasons. In addition, she reportedly used her position to promote her own personal and familial interests, Treasury said.
Tadic told RFE/RL's Balkan Service that she had not been informed about the sanctions and that she was surprised and disappointed.
"What kind of corruption? I don't know where [the allegations] came from," she said. "I work honestly," she added.
The Treasury Department also sanctioned Nikola Gruevski, the former prime minister of North Macedonia, and Sasho Mijalkov, the former chief of counterintelligence.
Gruevski has been convicted and remains a suspect in numerous cases of corruption and has been accused of abuse of money laundering and other offenses related to his time as prime minister from 2006 to 2016, the Treasury Department said.
"He has continuously evaded capture for his 2018 conviction by a court in North Macedonia on corruption related charges, which represents a serious setback for accountability for corruption and corruption-related activities in North Macedonia." the department said.
The Treasury Department’s actions freeze any U.S. assets of the designated individuals and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.
In a separate statement on April 11, the U.S. State Department sanctioned Gruevski, Mijalkov, and Tadic, also accusing them of various corruption-related activities, and banned them from entering the United States.
After a meeting in Berlin with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for Western Balkan countries' efforts to join the EU to be accelerated.
"My impression is that we are living in a new era and it also has to do with the Russian aggression" in Ukraine, Scholz said at a joint news conference with Rama.
The need to seek common positions within the EU has been reinforced, he said, and that is why "the moment is favorable for the advancement" of the Western Balkans' accession process, he added.
With reporting by Reuters
Explosion Caused By Gas Leak Kills Six In Apartment Block In Moscow Region
Six people, including three children, have been killed and five injured after an explosion caused by a gas leak destroyed two upper levels of a five-story apartment block in the city of Stupino, south of Moscow.
The Moscow regional directorate of the Emergency Ministry said initially that two people, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed by the explosion, which took place on April 11, adding that the blast forced the evacuation of 60 people, including 10 children.
The directorate said hours later that rescue teams recovered four more bodies from the debris.
Moscow regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov said the damaged building's restoration may take up to eight months if experts deem it is possible to be repaired. If not, it will be demolished.
Gas explosions occur with some frequency in Russia due to aging pipelines and infrastructure, as well as lax safety standards.
Based on reporting by RIA Novosti, TASS and Interfax
EU Warns Of Possible Food Crisis Sparked By Russia's War On Ukraine
The European Union has warned that Russia's war against Ukraine is putting the world on the brink of a food crisis as the Ukrainian economy, based in large part on agriculture, collapses.
A day after the World Bank said that Ukraine’s economy will shrink by nearly half this year, the EU’s top diplomat said on April 11 that Russia’s bombing of fields and the blocking of ports keeping ships from leaving with grain is sending shockwaves well beyond the country’s borders at a time when the global economy is already struggling to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
"They are causing scarcity. They are bombing Ukrainian cities and provoking hunger in the world. They are provoking hunger in our world," Josep Borrell told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.
Borrell’s warning adds to concerns raised by a World Bank report released on April 10 that said economic output in Ukraine is expected to contract by 45 percent, with the final extent of the country's economic decline ultimately depending on the "duration and intensity of the war."
"The Russian invasion is delivering a massive blow to Ukraine’s economy and it has inflicted enormous damage to infrastructure,” said Anna Bjerde, World Bank vice president for the Europe and Central Asia region.
Russia launched its war against Ukraine on February 24. Since then, it has been hit with waves of sanctions from the West, crippling its economy and isolating it from most of the world, both diplomatically and economically.
The World Bank forecasts that Russia’s economy will contract by 11 percent this year due to the crushing sanctions.
Russia has destroyed Mariupol, a key Ukrainian port on the Sea of Azov, and severely damaged other major cities, including Kharkiv, the second-largest by population.
It has also bombed airports and rail lines while many bridges have been blown up, compounding the long-term damage being inflicted on Ukraine’s economy.
Meanwhile, more than 10 million Ukrainians, or nearly a quarter of the population, are believed to have left their homes to escape the fighting, including more than 4 million who have sought shelter in other countries.
“The war is causing severe damage to the economies of Ukraine and the rest of emerging and developing Europe and Central Asia, but the impacts are reverberating far beyond the region to every corner of the globe. The poorest and most vulnerable will be hit hardest,” Bjerde said, noting that Russia and Ukraine combined supply over 25 percent of world wheat exports.
“Countries in the region were already bracing for a sharp slowdown in 2022 due to a global deceleration in growth and trade, continued COVID-19 disruptions, inflationary pressures, debt sustainability concerns, and rising interest rates. The war in Ukraine has compounded these challenges, with the economic impacts being felt through multiple channels, including commodity and financial markets, trade and migration links, remittances, and investor confidence,” she added.
Britain Sanctions Bosnian Serb Politicians For Pushing 'De Facto Secession' Of Republika Srpska
Britain has announced sanctions against Bosnian Serb politicians Milorad Dodik and Zeljka Cvijanovic, accusing them of attempting to undermine the legitimacy of Bosnia-Herzegovina by pushing policies that amount to a "de facto secession."
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss cited the policies on April 11 and asserted that the pair had been "encouraged" by Russian President Vladimir Putin's example.
"These two politicians are deliberately undermining the hard-won peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Encouraged by Putin, their reckless behavior threatens stability and security across the Western Balkans," she said.
"With these tough sanctions we are showing that the enemies of peace will be held to account," Truss added.
Dodik and Cvijanovic -- the first to be targeted under London's Bosnia sanctions regime -- now face British travel bans and any assets or property they hold in the United Kingdom will be frozen.
Britain says that Dodik and Cvijanovic "have used their positions of authority to push for de facto secession of Republika Srpska...in direct contravention of the country's constitution."
Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, has been trying to separate the entity's military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government, actions that contravene the 1995 Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian wars.
Dodik launched the action using “divisive, dangerous, nationalist rhetoric, disrupting domestic and regional peace and inciting ethnic hatred and genocide denial," Britain said.
Before Dodik moved to launch the Serb withdrawal from Bosnia’s joint army in December, he traveled to Moscow, stoking the appearance that the move had the backing of Russia.
Cvijanovic, the president of the Republika Srpska entity, "publicly praised war criminals and denied the genocide in Srebrenica" in submitting draft laws in Republika Srpska that sought to transfer state competencies to the entity level, Britain said.
In response Dodik said that Republika Srpska would speed up the procedure to break contact and cooperation with the British ambassador to Bosnia.
He told a session of the Republika Srpska National Assembly that he did not care about the sanctions, had no property in Britain, and had not been there for 10 years.
He then read a statement from the British Embassy repeating Truss’s comments and stating that Dodik and Cvijanovic have acted in direct violation of the Dayton accords. After reading the statement he said, "Imagine all that nonsense."
Cvijanovic also said during the parliamentary session that she does not have property or accounts in Britain and is not personally hurt by the sanctions.
The Dayton accords created two highly autonomous entities -- Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation -- that share some joint institutions. The country is governed and administered along ethnic lines established by the agreement, with a weak and often dysfunctional central government.
Dodik is under U.S. sanctions over corruption and threatening the stability and territorial integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Ukraine Exhumes Bucha Victims For Forensic Tests, Reburial
Amnesty Calls On Russian Authorities To Open Trial Of Former Journalist Safronov
MOSCOW -- Amnesty International has called on Russian authorities to open to the public the ongoing trial of Ivan Safronov, a prominent former Russian journalist accused of high treason in a case widely considered to be politically motivated.
In a statement on April 11, Amnesty expressed concern over the increasing number of trials in the country involving charges of high treason and called on authorities to release the 31-year-old Safronov, who faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
"Especially concerning is the status of secrecy of such cases that is labeled to all the materials, due to which lawyers are forced to sign papers barring them from making the details of the cases public," the rights group said.
The Moscow City Court began Safronov's trial on April 4 on a charge that he passed secret information about Russian arms sales in the Middle East to NATO member the Czech Republic in 2017.
Safronov, who covered the defense industry for the newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti, is also a former adviser to the head of Russia's space agency Roskosmos, Dmitry Rogozin.
Safronov has repeatedly denied the accusations and his supporters have held pickets in Moscow and other cities demanding his release.
Human rights organizations have issued statements demanding Safronov’s release and expressing concerns over an intensifying crackdown on dissent in Russia.
Commission Repeats Claim That Russian Plot Caused 2010 Crash That Killed Top Polish Officials
A Polish government special commission has again claimed that a Russian assassination plan was behind the plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski and senior members of his administration in 2010.
The commission’s latest report once more alleges that explosives planted on the Soviet-made Tu-154M plane caused the crash on April 10, 2010, in the western Russian city of Smolensk.
In addition to Kaczynski, the crash took the lives of his wife and more than 90 government and armed forces officials as well as many prominent Poles.
Their deaths were the result of an “act of unlawful interference by the Russian side,” the commission's head Antoni Macierewicz told a news conference on April 11.
He denied that any mistakes were made by the Polish crew despite bad weather at the time of the crash.
Two earlier reports by Polish and Russian experts on aviation incidents said the crash in dense fog at the Smolensk airport, which did not have sophisticated aviation equipment, was the result of human error. They found no proof of foul play.
But many Poles, including top members of the conservative Law and Justice Party (PiS), have questioned the results of the investigation conducted by the previous centrist government.
The latest report repeats many previous allegations made by the commission, which was appointed by the current government, and drums up hostility toward Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, now in its eighth week.
Lech Kaczynski’s twin brother, Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, addressing a crowd of several thousand people in front of the presidential palace on April 10, recalled his brother's policies that were hostile to Moscow and again pointed the finger at Moscow.
Russia has categorically rejected any responsibility for the crash.
Based on reporting by AP and AFP
Kyrgyz Ex-President Again Removed From Courtroom For 'Disrupting Order'
BISHKEK -- Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev has been removed from the courtroom for the second time in three days after he began disrupting proceedings during his trial on a charge of attempting to seize power amid anti-government protests in October 2020.
As a hearing at the Birinchi Mai district court on April 11 resumed, Atambaev shouted "shame!" He also began kicking the glass walls of his defendant's enclosure and again stated that his poor state of health precluded him from being in the courtroom.
After people present in the courtroom started expressing support for the former president, the judge ordered the bailiffs to remove Atambaev from the room.
The judge already had to remove Atambaev on April 8 for "deliberately disrupting order in the courtroom" after the former president started kicking the glass enclosure, saying that he could not be in the courtroom due to his medical condition.
Earlier last week, Atambaev said he felt sick, and the trial was adjourned after an ambulance arrived at the court to take the former president to receive medical care.
On April 5, Atambaev said he felt better but refused to testify at the trial.
The charge against Atambaev stems from his participation in anti-government rallies in October 2020 that were sparked by controversial parliamentary elections seen by many as rigged.
In the wake of the protests, Atambaev, who was then serving an 11-year prison term he was handed earlier that year for his role in the illegal release of a notorious crime boss, Aziz Batukaev, in 2013, was shortly released and along with several other politicians joined the protests. He was later rearrested.
The 65-year-old Atambaev, who denies any wrongdoing, was arrested in August 2019 after he surrendered to police following a deadly two-day standoff between security forces and his supporters.
The move to detain Atambaev was sparked by his refusal to obey three summons to appear at the Interior Ministry for questioning about Batukaev’s release.
The standoff between security forces and his supporters resulted in the death of a top security officer and more than 170 injuries -- 79 of them sustained by law enforcement officers.
Atambaev's other trial linked to the 2019 violence is currently taking place as well. He and 13 others are charged with murder, attempted murder, threatening or assaulting representatives of authorities, hostage taking, and the forcible seizure of power.
Austrian Leader Pessimistic After Talks With Putin Amid Preparations For Major Russian Assault In Southeast
A fresh diplomatic effort by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer offered little hope of a de-escalation of the war in Ukraine, where officials say Russia is poised to unleash a massive offensive as Moscow shifts its focus to seizing territory from its neighbor's eastern regions.
Austria's leader told reporters after meeting with President Vladimir Putin on April 11 that he was pessimistic about the success of negotiations and described Putin as having "massively entered into a logic of war."
"I generally have no optimistic impression that I can report to you from this conversation with President Putin," said Nehammer, the first EU leader to meet Putin face-to-face since the war began. "The offensive [in eastern Ukraine] is evidently being prepared on a massive scale."
Russia is believed to be preparing for a potentially decisive showdown that experts say could start within days with a full-scale offensive. The goal is believed to be connecting occupied Crimea with territory in the southeast occupied by Moscow-backed separatist in the area known as the Donbas.
"We forecast that active combat will begin in these areas in the nearest time," Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said.
A key city in the region, Mariupol, once home to more than 400,000 people, has been under assault since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
If Russia finally captures it, it could link troops advancing from the east with those in Crimea and shift their focus to a new attempt to encircle Ukrainian forces in the east.
Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, insisted Mariupol's defenders were still holding out.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address to South Korean lawmakers that Mariupol has been destroyed and tens of thousands people have been killed there. The number has not been independently confirmed.
A separatist leader in Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, told Russia's RIA news agency that more than 5,000 people may have been killed in Mariupol. He said Ukrainian forces were responsible.
The number of people leaving the city has fallen because Russian forces had slowed pre-departure checks, Petro Andryushchenko, an aide to the mayor of Mariupol, said on Telegram.
Zelenskiy said late on April 11 in a video message to the nation thatUkraine could unblock Mariupol if it received enough heavy weapons.
"Unfortunately, we are not getting as much as we need to end this war sooner. To completely destroy the enemy on our land, and to fulfill those tasks that are obvious to...our people. In particular, to unblock Mariupol," he said. "If we got planes and enough heavy armored vehicles, the necessary artillery, we could do it."
Weekend strikes hampered evacuations in and around another major city, Kharkiv, close to Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia, which has been under bombardment for weeks.
Authorities in Kharkiv warned people not to go near what they said were landmines being dropped on the city. Security forces cordoned off an area as they cleared a number of the small devices scattered on residential streets.
Earlier, authorities issued a warning that Russian forces had been dropping what they said were parachute bombs on Kharkiv.
U.S. President Joe Biden held a video call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11 to ask him not to accelerate purchases of Russian oil.
Biden, who is seeking to build a wider coalition of nations opposed to Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, told Modi during an hourlong video call on April 11 that India's position in the world would not be enhanced by relying on Russian energy sources.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Russia was responsible for the escalating global food crisis because of its bombing of wheat stocks and preventing ships from carrying grain abroad.
And the World Trade Organization cautioned separately that the war could almost halve global trade growth this year.
The United Nations on April 11 heard accounts of rape and violence by Russian forces.
Kateryna Cherepakha, president of La Strada-Ukraine, said the rights group's emergency hotlines had received calls accusing Russian soldiers of nine cases of rape, involving 12 women and girls.
"This is just the tip of the iceberg," she told the UN Security Council, according to Reuters. "We know and see -- and we want you to hear our voices -- that violence and rape is used now as a weapon of war by Russian invaders in Ukraine."
Russia's deputy UN ambassador denied the allegations and accused Ukraine and allies of "a clear intention to present Russian soldiers as sadists and rapists."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Kazakh Activist Imprisoned For Links With Banned Opposition Groups Handed Early Release
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan has allowed the early release of an opposition activist who was sentenced to five years in prison in October on extremism-related charges that he and his supporters have rejected.
Qairat Qylyshev's lawyer, Shynquat Baizhanov, told RFE/RL on April 11 that the decision by the Qapshaghai city court will take force in 10 days unless the ruling is appealed by prosecutors. Details of the ruling were not immediately disclosed.
Qylyshev and three other opposition activists were sentenced to five years in prison in October after a court found them guilty of having links with the banned Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) and the Koshe party.
During their trial, the defendants claimed they only participated in peaceful protests and exercised their constitutionally protected rights.
Many activists across the Central Asian nation have been handed lengthy prison terms or parole-like restricted freedom sentences in recent years for their involvement in the activities of DVK and the Koshe party and for taking part in the rallies organized by the two groups.
DVK is led by Mukhtar Ablyazov, the fugitive former head of Kazakhstan’s BTA Bank and an outspoken critic of the Kazakh government. Kazakh authorities labeled DVK extremist and banned the group in March 2018.
Human Rights Watch earlier this year criticized the Kazakh government for using anti-extremism laws as a tool to persecute critics and civic activists. Several hundred people have been prosecuted for membership of the Koshe party.
The Kazakh authorities have insisted there are no political prisoners in the Central Asian country.
Runoff To Be Held In De Facto Presidential Election In Georgia's Breakaway Region Of South Ossetia
TSKHINVALI, Georgia -- None of five presidential candidates in a vote in Georgia’s South Ossetia cleared the 50 percent mark in an election to lead the breakaway region that Tbilisi and the West do not recognize.
Emilia Gagiyeva, the de facto chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of the region, said on April 11 that with 95 percent of the vote counted, incumbent de facto President Anatoly Bibilov received 33.5 percent, while his main rival, the leader of the Nykhas party, Alan Gagloyev, got 36.9 percent.
Gagiyeva said the two will compete in a runoff that will be held no later than 15 days after final results of the weekend election are announced.
According to Gagiyeva, almost 75 percent of voters turned out to cast ballots.
The United States, the European Union, and Georgia called the April 10 vote illegitimate and said they would not recognize the results.
Russia recognized South Ossetia and another region, Abkhazia, as independent countries after fighting a brief war against Georgia in 2008. Moscow maintains thousands of troops in both regions.
With reporting by Interpressnews
Latvia Detains Belarusian National On Espionage Charge
Latvian authorities say they detained a Belarusian citizen on an espionage charge in mid-February, saying that he allegedly collected information on Latvia's military facilities for Belarusian intelligence.
The State Security Service (SSD) made the arrest on February 15, although authorities only announced it publicly on April 11.
The SSD said it had obtained evidence showing the person gathered information about buildings used by the National Armed Forces, as well as other critical infrastructure.
The person is suspected of covertly filming and photographing the installations for Belarus's special services.
The report comes after Poland said on April 6 that it had arrested two Belarusian citizens on suspicion of collecting classified data related to Polish military infrastructure and facilities.
Russian Ruble Falls Sharply As Moscow Scraps Some Capital Controls
The Russian ruble has weakened sharply after the country’s central bank decided to relax some of the temporary capital control measures aimed at limiting a drop in the currency brought on by crippling sanctions imposed by the international community on Moscow for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The central bank announced late on April 8 that it would scrap a 12 percent commission for buying foreign currency through brokerages from April 11.
The bank also said it will lift a temporary ban on selling foreign exchange cash to individuals from April 18.
The ruble fell to 82.09 against the U.S. dollar at the market opening on the Moscow Exchange on April 11, from 71 rubles on April 8, which was its strongest level since November 11.
As of 10:30 a.m. local time, the ruble was 5 percent weaker on the day at 80 rubles to the dollar and 4.4 percent down against the euro at 86.4 rubles.
The main support for the ruble in the face of the measures has been from the mandatory conversion of 80 percent of foreign exchange revenues by export-focused companies, as well as from high interest rates, even though the central bank unexpectedly cut its key rate from 20 percent to 17 percent last week.
The measures to support the ruble were taken when its value plunged to record lows just days after Russia invaded Ukraine as markets assessed the impact of Western sanctions on Moscow.
Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS
Zelenskiy Again Appeals For Help As Russia Intensifies Attacks On Eastern Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says his country needs more help from abroad if it is to survive the unprovoked war launched against it by Russia as Moscow intensifies its assault on eastern Ukraine.
Speaking to South Korean lawmakers via video link on April 11, Zelenskiy said Russia will not stop the invasion it launched in late February unless it is forced to do so by the international community.
He added that Russia is now concentrating tens of thousands of troops for its next offensive on the eastern part of the country, after destroying massive amounts of infrastructure around Ukraine, including at least 300 health-care facilities.
Russian forces continue to push their offensive to establish control over the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, a key target whose capture would link up areas of Russian control to the west and east.
"Mariupol has been destroyed. There are tens of thousands of dead, but even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive," Zelenskiy said in his address to South Korean lawmakers. Zelenskiy's figures could not be confirmed.
Zelenskiy said late on April 11 in a video message to the nation that Ukraine could unblock Mariupol if it received enough heavy weapons.
"Unfortunately, we are not getting as much as we need to end this war sooner. To completely destroy the enemy on our land, and to fulfill those tasks that are obvious to...our people. In particular, to unblock Mariupol," he said. "If we got planes and enough heavy armored vehicles, the necessary artillery, we could do it."
Britain’s Defense Ministry said on April 11 that Russian forces continued shelling into the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, while Ukrainian forced repelled several assaults, destroying Russian tanks, vehicles, and artillery equipment.
In the face of the ratcheting up of operations by Moscow, the international community continues to seek a cease-fire.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says he held "direct, open, and hard" talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
A statement from Nehammer's office said the meeting in the Russian capital on April 11, which lasted just over an hour, was not "a visit of friendship."
"I mentioned the serious war crimes in Bucha and other locations and stressed that all those responsible have to be brought to justice," Nehammer said in the statement.
Nehammer’s statement said the Austrian chancellor also told Putin "very clearly" that Western sanctions against Russia "will remain and be intensified as long as people keep dying in Ukraine."
He also warned of the "urgent" need for humanitarian corridors "to bring water and food into besieged towns and (to) remove women, children and the injured."
Meanwhile, foreign ministers from the EU are meeting in Luxembourg with International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan over possible war crimes being committed by Russian troops. Moscow says it has not targeted civilians, but evidence is mounting of atrocities committed in several areas of the country.
Speaking as he arrived for the meeting, the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, told reporters that "sanctions are always on the table."
Zelenskiy said that at least 300 health-care facilities alone have been hit by Russian attacks, while international outrage continues as more video appears from the town of Bucha, where hundreds of bodies, many with their hands bound and with signs of torture, were found after the Russian retreat. Russia has falsely claimed the scenes in Bucha were staged.
Adding to the fury, a Russian air strike last week on a train station in Kramatorsk that was crowded with civilians looking to flee the fighting killed dozens.
About one-quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people have been forced from their homes, cities turned into rubble, and thousands of people killed or injured -- many of them civilians.
Maxar Technologies on April 10 published satellite images showing a Russian military convoy stretching some 13 kilometers headed south in Ukraine toward the Donbas region as the Kremlin concentrates its fighting capacity in the east.
The convoy may be headed toward Izyum, a town in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region that Russian forces control. Izyum is located near the border with the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where some of the most intense fighting has been taking place.
Russia is refocusing its military attack on the Donbas, which encompasses Ukraine’s eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, after facing setbacks in other areas of the country, including Kyiv and Sumy.
Ahead of the expected offensive, the Kremlin tapped Army General Aleksandr Dvornikov, who commands Russia’s forces in the southern military district, to lead the war in Ukraine.
Putin may now be trying to concentrate forces to take control of the Donbas and declare victory by early May, ahead of a national holiday that celebrates the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, according to U.S. officials.
His decision to appoint Dvornikov, 60, as the new commander of the Ukraine campaign may be a further indication Russia plans a large-scale offensive in the east, analysts said.
The general has a notorious reputation for his conduct of the war in Syria, where Russia bombed civilian districts. Putin awarded Dvornikov the Hero of Russia medal, one of the country’s highest awards, for his work in Syria.
French Bank Societe Generale To End Its Activities In Russia
French banking group Societe Generale has said it is ending its activities in Russia and selling its stake in Russia's Rosbank and the Russian lender’s insurance subsidiaries.
Societe Generale said in a statement on April 11 that its withdrawal from Russia would cost the bank $3.4 billion.
The statement said that the transaction to transfer Societe Generale’s 99 percent stake in Rosbank to Interros Capital, a Russian business linked to oligarch Vladimir Potanin, requires regulatory approval.
"With this agreement…the group would exit in an effective and orderly manner from Russia, ensuring continuity for its employees and clients,” the bank said.
Moscow’s unprovoked war in Ukraine has triggered a barrage of harsh sanctions from the United States, Europe, and Britain, prompting Western companies to sell their Russian assets and exit the country.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kazakhstan Lifts Land Border Restrictions With Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan has lifted restrictions at its land borders with Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, ending unprecedented curbs on nonessential travelers in place since March 2020 to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
The restrictions were lifted as of April 11 for Kazakh and foreign citizens, as well as for individuals without citizenship, for crossing Kazakhstan’s state border with these three countries, authorities said.
The decision was taken by Kazakhstan’s state agency for the prevention of the coronavirus on April 6.
The reopening of land border crossings is welcome news for millions of migrant workers from Central Asia who travel to Russia for seasonal work. When the restrictions were in place, the migrants had to pay for costly air tickets to travel to Russia.
Russia lifted coronavirus-related restrictions at its land border crossings with Kazakhstan as of March 30.
Based on reporting by tengrinews.kz and TASS
