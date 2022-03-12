Ukrainian Pianist Plays A Final Rendition of Chopin In The Ruins Of Her House

A Ukrainian pianist has been filmed playing a final rendition of Chopin in the ruins of her house after it was badly damaged by Russian shelling. In a video recorded by her daughter, Iryna Manyukina is seen playing the piano in their home in Bila Tserkva, some 80 kilometers from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on March 5. A Russian shell exploded just a few meters from the house, but no one from the family was injured. The family has since left the damaged home.