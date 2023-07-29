Ukraine Moves Official Christmas Day Holiday To December 25

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a law on July 28, moving the official Christmas Day holiday to December 25 from January 7, the day when the Russian Orthodox Church observes it. The explanatory note attached to the law said its goal was to “abandon the Russian heritage,” including that of “imposing the celebration of Christmas” on January 7, and cited Ukrainians' “relentless, successful struggle for their identity” and “the desire of all Ukrainians to live their lives with their own traditions, holidays,” fueled by Russia's 17-month-old aggression against the country. To read the original story by AP, click here.
