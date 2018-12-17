Ukraine Church Head: We Need To Build 'Our Future Together'

The leader of the newly unified Orthodox Church of Ukraine says he believes that all Orthodox clergy in Ukraine "will gradually reach the understanding that there is no other outcome than being part of this united Ukrainian church and building our future together." Metropolitan Epifaniy spoke to RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service in Kyiv a day after his election as the church leader on December 15. The church is expected to receive a tomos, or decree of independence, from the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople on January 6.