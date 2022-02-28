Accessibility links

Ukrainian Civilians Take On Russian Invaders With Words And Deeds

Videos are emerging of extraordinary civil resistance by Ukrainians against Russian aggression in their country. A crowd in Berdyansk booed Russian troops. A female driver refused to show her documents to a Russian soldier at a checkpoint in the Sumy region, and subjected him to a bold verbal tirade. Residents of a village bordering Belarus informed their Belarusian neighbors over a loudspeaker that their troops would not be welcome in Ukraine.

