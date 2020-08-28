Ukraine Closes Border To Foreigners Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Ukrainian government has tightened lockdown measures, including closing its borders to foreigners, in an effort to contain the country's coronavirus outbreak.



The border closure that takes effect on August 28 was expected, but was moved up a day during an emergency session of parliament.

In addition, current quarantine measures were extended by two months, until October 31, and the division of the country into zones based on risk level will be maintained.



"The increase in cases in recent weeks has forced us to act more decisively," Prime Minister Denys Shmygal explained on August 27.



Foreigners who have permission to work in Ukraine and those transiting the country for less than a two-day stay will be allowed to enter. Foreign students and military personnel will also be allowed entry, as will members of foreign delegations an employees of international organizations.



As of August 28, Ukraine had registered just under 114,500 coronavirus infections, with more than 2,450 deaths.

It experienced a one-day high of new infections on August 27-28 with 2,438 cases.