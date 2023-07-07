News
U.S. Confirms Decision To Provide Cluster Munitions To Ukraine
The United States will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine to fulfill Kyiv's request to obtain the weapons for use only in defense of its territory, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said on July 7.
Sullivan told reporters at the White House that sending thousands of cluster munitions to Ukraine is the right decision for the United States as Kyiv seeks to push ahead with its counteroffensive against Russia's invasion.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
President Joe Biden approved the proposal to send the munitions as part of the next package of military aid after unanimous recommendation from his advisers, Sullivan said.
Cluster munitions are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, many of which do not explode.
They are controversial because the unexploded bomblets left on battlefields and in populated areas put civilians who encounter them at risk long after wars end.
Kyiv has promised to use the munitions carefully, Sullivan said, adding that the U.S. will send a version of the munition that has a reduced “dud rate,” meaning fewer of the bomblets fail to explode.
The Convention on Cluster Munitions, an international treaty signed in 2008, prohibits all use, production, transfer, and stockpiling of cluster munitions.
The agreement, which entered into force in 2010, has been implemented in 123 states, but not by the United States, Ukraine, or Russia.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Dodik Signs Controversial Law Blocking Publication Of Decisions By International Envoy To Bosnia
Milorad Dodik, the president of the Serb-dominated entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina, has signed into law controversial changes approved by the National Assembly of Republika Srpska that effectively allow it to disregard decisions made by the country's international envoy.
The move on July 7 by Dodik, who has led an increasingly inflammatory campaign for years to encourage support for his secessionist hopes, comes six days after Bosnia's international envoy, Christian Schmidt, canceled several controversial rulings that defy a peace deal which ended the country's civil war.
Under the 1995 Dayton accords, Schmidt has the power to impose laws as the final interpreter of the state constitution, though his decisions can be reviewed and questioned by the Constitutional Court of Bosnia, if the Office of the High Representative (OHR) approves.
The accords, which ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War, established an administrative system under which the Bosnian state remains partitioned between Republika Srpska (RS) and the Muslim Bosniak-Croat Federation, connected by a weak central government.
Ethnic Serbs of RS have for years resisted Bosnia's central authorities, with the entity’s assembly voting on June 27 to suspend recognition of any decisions by the Bosnia's multiethnic Constitutional Court.
The change in the law signed by Dodik removes the OHR from the list of authorities whose acts are published by the official gazette, which publishes the decisions passed by the highest authorities, including the high representative.
"The recent decisions taken by the Assembly of Republika Srpska represent a direct violation of the constitutional order of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and also of the Dayton peace agreement," Schmidt told journalists in Sarajevo on July 1.
Serbs in Republika Srpska, the predominantly Serbian entity of Bosnia, say they do not recognize Schmidt, who was appointed in 2021 as the high representative because the UN Security Council did not endorse his appointment. China and Russia disputed his appointment because he was not confirmed by the council, but other nations said it was not required.
The British Embassy has said it backed Schmidt's actions and expressed the joint support of the so-called Quint nations in Bosnia -- the United States, Britain, Germany, France, and Italy.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
UN Confirms 9,177 Civilian Deaths In Ukraine Since Start Of Russia's Invasion
The United Nations has confirmed the deaths of 9,177 civilians in Ukraine as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said on July 7 that 535 children are among the dead. The office has also confirmed 15,993 injuries, including 1,095 children, it said in a news release. The deaths and injuries were recorded in 1,504 settlements in Ukraine between the start of the invasion in February 2022 and June 30, 2023. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Court In Azerbaijan Sentences Two Armenians To Prison Over Border Crossing
A court in Azerbaijan has sentenced two Armenian soldiers to lengthy prison sentences for trespassing when they crossed into the country for allegedly attempting to supply a group of "saboteurs," a charge that has exacerbated already heightened tensions between the two countries.
On July 7, the Sumgait Court for Grave Crimes sentenced both Harutyun Hovakimian and Karen Ghazarian on July 7 to 11 years and six months in prison for the offenses, which prosecutors said included conspiracy to smuggle firearms and ammunition and "armed terrorism conspiracy."
Armenian officials say the men were "kidnapped" in May after delivering water and food to Armenian Army units guarding the border with Azerbaijan.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the predominantly Armenian-populated region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Decades of internationally mediated talks failed to result in a diplomatic solution, and the simmering conflict led to another war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides.
The six-week war in which Azerbaijan regained all the Armenian-controlled areas outside of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as chunks of territory inside the Soviet-era autonomous region, ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
Since then, officials have failed to reach a peace deal despite holding several rounds of talks.
In mid-December, Azerbaijani activists began obstructing a road known as the Lachin Corridor, the only route linking Armenia to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Yerevan says should be under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
Baku in April erected a checkpoint along the route, saying it was necessary to control the supply of arms being sent to the region and to end illegal mining operations. It said the road remained open to humanitarian aid, claims Armenia disputes.
Both sides blamed each other for fresh outbursts of violence in recent months.
Muslims Across Pakistan Hold Anti-Sweden Rallies To Denounce Burning Of Koran
Muslims in Pakistan were holding rallies on July 7 to observe a Day of the Sanctity of the Koran after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a call for anti-Sweden protests over last week’s burning of the Islamic holy book in Stockholm. A man identified in Swedish media as a Christian from Iraq burned a Koran outside a mosque. The biggest anti-Sweden rallies were expected in the eastern city of Lahore and in Karachi, the largest city in the country. In the capital, Islamabad, lawyers holding copies of the Koran protested in front of the Supreme Court, while worshippers outside mosques held small rallies, demanding the severing of diplomatic ties with Sweden. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Six People Killed In Blast At Russian Explosives Factory
Six people were killed in a blast at an explosives factory in the central Russian region of Samara, TASS reported, citing emergency services. Two people were injured in the explosion at the Promsintez plant in the city of Chapayevsk, Russian news agencies reported. They said the blast happened during the dismantling of a piece of pipe during repair work. Established in 1997, Promsintez is one of the main manufacturers of industrial explosives in Russia and the former Soviet Union. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Germany Opposes Sending Cluster Munitions To Ukraine
Germany opposes sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, its foreign minister said on July 7, a day after U.S. officials said Washington was planning to provide Kyiv with the weapons, widely denounced for killing and maiming civilians. Human rights organizations oppose such a move, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Germany, as one of 111 states party to the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), did. as well. The United States is not a party to the convention. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Japarov's Office Confirms Relative Of Kyrgyz President Detained On Suspicion Of Corruption
A spokesman for Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has confirmed that one of the president's relatives has been detained on suspicion of corruption. Yerbol Sultanbayev said in a Facebook post on July 7 that Ulan Japarov was taken into custody on suspicion of "involvement in corruption related to customs issues." Another official from the presidential press service said 32-year-old Ulan Japarov is the son of the president's cousin. The president has ordered all legal measures be taken against suspects in the case, the official added. Japarov says his government is battling corruption, though some critics say his actions have fallen short of his words. To read the original story by RFE/Rl's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
EU Takes Major Step Toward Boosting Ammunition Production To Help Ukraine
The European Union took a major step early on July 7 in approving plans to boost its anemic production of ammunition and missiles within the 27-nation bloc, to both defend itself and quickly help Ukraine in trying to push back the invasion by Russia. The EU presidency announced early on July 7 that the member states and the EU Parliament had reached a deal “to urgently mobilize” half a billion euros from its budget for an Act in Support of Ammunition Production. The deal follows up a decision by EU leaders in March to boost urgently needed ammunition deliveries to Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
UN Nuclear Agency Seeks More Access To Rooftops At Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant In Ukraine
Experts with the UN’s nuclear watchdog are pushing for more access to the rooftops of two reactors at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), where the Ukrainian military says Russian forces have planted explosives.
The director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on July 7 said that while its experts have gained some additional access to areas of the ZNPP, they still need more, including to the rooftops of reactor units three and four and parts of the turbine halls.
“Following our requests, our experts have gained some additional access at the site. So far, they have not seen any mines or explosives,” Rafael Grossi said in a statement, adding that he remains hopeful that the access will be granted soon.
Speaking in Japan, where Grossi was wrapping up a four-day visit on July 7, the director-general said he has been pushing for as much access as possible.
“I'm optimistic that we are going to be able to go up and see" the rooftops of the reactors, he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this week reiterated warnings that Russia is planning provocations at the Russian-occupied facility, and the Ukrainian military said on July 4 that explosive devices had been placed on the roof of the third and fourth power units.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called on July 7 for the IAEA to be granted "full access to inspect the plant and ensure nuclear safety and security."
Russia must not further endanger the safety of the ZNPP, Cleverly said on Twitter.
Grossi said the IAEA experts on site at the Russian-occupied plant -- the largest in Europe -- in recent days had inspected parts of the facility and continued to conduct regular walking inspections across the site. They were able on July 6 to check a wider section of the perimeter of the ZNPP’s large cooling pond than previously possible, he said.
This included a visit to the isolation gate separating the cooling pond from what remains of the Kakhovka reservoir after the destruction of the dam a month ago. The gate has been reinforced with counterweights and sand and there appeared to be no leakage of water from the pond, Grossi said.
Grossi, who has repeatedly sounded the alarm about the potential that shelling near the plant could cause damage, has stressed the importance of the IAEA team checking all parts of the ZNPP to monitor full compliance with principles for protecting it and preventing a nuclear accident.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Zelenskiy To Discuss NATO Membership, Expiring Grain Deal With Erdogan
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has continued to try and build support for Ukraine's invitation to join NATO ahead of the military alliance's summit next week, wedging a stop in Slovakia as he traveled from Prague to Istanbul to meet Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
As Zelenskiy met with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova and Prime Minister Ludovit Odor on July 7, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said leaders from the military alliance will reaffirm that Ukraine will join the group and unite on how to bring Kyiv closer to accession when they gather in Vilnius next week.
"For 500 days, Moscow has brought death and destruction to the heart of Europe," Stoltenberg told reporters at a news conference in Brussels ahead of the July 11-12 summit in the Lithuanian capital.
"Our summit will send a clear message: NATO stands united, and Russia's aggression will not pay."
Caputova's office said the two presidents would discuss the situation on the front lines of Ukraine's war and Kyiv's aspirations for the summit.
Earlier in the day, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said after a meeting with Zelenskiy that Ukraine's future lies in the European Union and NATO while pledging further support -- including military helicopters -- for Kyiv as it battles to repel Russian troops who launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022
"Ukraine is also fighting for us, for the security of the whole of Europe," Fiala said.
"We don't know when the war will end, but what we do know now is that we need to open the door to the European Union, to the North Atlantic Alliance, to the brave Ukrainian people," he added.
For his part, Zelenskiy said in Prague that Kyiv needed to make sure it was ready to start accession talks with European structures, while also noting that it needs long-range weapons to fight the Russian forces that have attacked his country.
"Without long-range weapons, it is difficult not only to carry out an offensive mission but also to conduct a defensive operation," he told a joint press conference with Fiala.
While many Western allies, including the United States and NATO, have been quick to pledge their full support for Ukraine for as long as it takes to win the battle against Russia, some division has been voiced on the speed at which Ukraine can be taken in to the EU and NATO, since it would move them even closer to the precipice of war with Russia.
Zelenskiy already visited Bulgaria on this trip, where he received assurances of support from Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and signed a declaration on Ukraine's integration into Western organizations, namely NATO and the EU.
WATCH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on NATO to send "a clear signal" about his nation's future membership in the military alliance less than a week ahead of a NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital.
But the visit to Sofia was somewhat overshadowed by President Rumen Radev's meeting with Zelenskiy, where the Bulgarian leader's choice of words appeared to irk the Ukrainian delegation.
Radev characterized the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine as a "conflict" instead of a war, while also saying there was "no military solution" to the situation.
“God forbid some tragedy should befall you and you should be in my place,” Zelenskiy said in response to Radev's commments.
“And if people with shared values do not help, what will you do? You would say: Putin, please grab Bulgarian territory?”
The talks in Istanbul are expected to focus on next week’s NATO summit, as well as a deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea that will expire on July 17.
Russia has so far not agreed to a renewal of the deal under which Ukraine has been allowed to ship grain to global markets, despite the war. Moscow has said it sees no grounds to renew the agreement beyond July 17 because of obstacles to its own exports of grain and fertilizers.
Turkey, which brokered the deal last year, has called for its extension.
WATCH: Russian forces on July 6 launched a deadly cruise missile attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
Speaking on July 5, Rebeca Grynspan, the head of the UN's trade and development agency, UNCTAD, said the UN is worried about the survival of the grain export deal, saying it could threaten food security for developing countries.
Zelenskiy’s tour continued as his country’s military reported 30 combat clashes in the east over the past 24 hours.
Separately, Ukrainian authorities said the number of dead after a Russian attack on the western city of Lviv that destroyed a residential apartment block has risen to 10 after a woman was found dead under the rubble. Forty-five people, including three children, were injured in the strike, which is being describing as the “heaviest attack” on the city’s civilian areas since Russia's full-scale invasion last year.
City officials declared two days of mourning in honor of the victims.
Meanwhile, the British Defense Ministry said in an update on the situation in Ukraine that the Russian Navy had established a new Azov Naval District, headquartered in the occupied Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
“The Azov Sea is a vital maritime area for Russia because it links its inland waterways to international maritime routes. In the context of the war, it also offers an alternative military resupply option should Russia’s over-land routes to southern Ukraine be disrupted,” the British Defense Ministry noted in its update on July 7.
It added that the Azov Naval District will likely focus on supporting logistical and counter-partisan tasks, freeing up the main Black Sea Fleet (BSF) to concentrate on long-range strike operations and projecting maritime power further abroad.
With reporting by AFP, Hurriyet, and Reuters
West Clashes With Russia And Iran At UN Over Uranium Enrichment, Drones
The United States and its Western allies clashed with Russia and Iran at the UN Security Council on July 6 over Tehran’s advancing uranium enrichment and its reported supply of combat drones to Moscow being used to attack Ukraine. The sharp exchanges came at the council's semiannual meeting on implementation of its resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major countries known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which the United States left in 2018. U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood accused both Iran and Russia of participating in the transfer of drones used in Ukraine without prior Security Council approval in violation of the 2015 resolution. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran Summons U.K. Envoy To Protest New Sanctions
Iran on July 6 summoned Britain's envoy in Tehran to protest what it called "destructive and interventionist actions" after London announced new sanctions, Iranian state media said. In response to the continued actions and statements, Britain's charge d'affaires was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, IRNA reported. The Foreign Ministry said Iran considered the statements and the recent sanctions “an illegal and interventionist action.” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly earlier announced the expansion of sanctions over alleged human rights violations and hostile actions against Iran's opponents on U.K. soil. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Belarus Dismantling Three Russian Training Grounds, Satellite Images Show
Belarus appears to be dismantling tent camps on Belarusian territory used to train Russian soldiers, raising questions about whether Moscow is in need of more troops at the front to halt Ukraine's large-scale counteroffensive.
New satellite imagery obtained by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service show the sudden disappearance of dozens of tents at three location that have recently been used as training grounds for mobilized Russian fighters.
The images were published amid speculation that Belarus might be constructing a new base for Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group.
After Russia’s Defense Ministry announced in September the mobilization of up to 300,000 troops, Moscow began sending some recruits to Belarus to train due to a lack of available training grounds at home.
Since October, thousands of Russian troops have undergone military exercises with heavy equipment at the three locations before being deployed to fight in Ukraine.
At Abuz-Lyasnouski in western Belarus where ground forces train, only about 15 tents remained as of July 4, down from 150 a month earlier, images from Planet Labs shows. The camp at that time could house about 3,000 troops.
The liquidation of the camp at Abuz-Lyasnouski, located about 160 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border, began no earlier than June 30, satellite images indicate.
Meanwhile, at the training grounds in Lepel in northern Belarus, only a few tents remained on July 4. Days earlier, there were 75 tents that could hold about 1,500 troops.
There was nothing left at the third camp in Repishcha in central Belarus, where artillery forces exercised. There had been 30 tents on that training ground on July 3.
The images indicate that the three largest training grounds in Belarus for Russia had been largely liquidated in a matter of days. At the same time, a new camp larger than those three combined has been going up in the village of Tsel, not far from Repishcha.
In Tsel, located 80 kilometers southeast of the capital, Minsk, Belarus has built 303 tents capable of holding up to 15,000 soldiers.
The satellite images indicate that work on the camp in Tsel began in earnest days after Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka allegedly agreed to allow Wagner mercenaries to settle inside the country following a failed mutiny.
However, Lukashenka said on July 5 that neither Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Wagner, nor his fighters are currently in Belarus.
Mikhailo Samus, director of the New Geopolitics Research Network, said it was too early to tell whether the closure of the camps indicated an end to the training of Russian mobilized men in Belarus.
He said that Moscow may have been able to expand its training capacity inside Russia and no longer needs the grounds in Belarus. However, Samus did not exclude that Russia may simply need all its available troops at the front now to halt the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
"Everything now depends on the situation at the front. If the Ukrainian Army continues its successful counteroffensive actions, then Russia may simply not have enough resources to transfer new military personnel to Belarus. They will throw all reserves to prevent a breakthrough of the front,” he told RFE/RL.
However, should the Ukrainian Army get bogged down, then Russia could potentially move men back into Belarus and launch an invasion of Ukraine from the north, Samus said.
Russia used Belarus as a launchpad for its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Many of the 30,000 Russian troops stationed in Belarus poured over the border into Ukraine, only to be beaten back.
When Russian troops reappeared en masse in Belarus in October 2022 following mobilization, it raised concerns that Moscow might again be preparing to invade from the north.
However, experts said at the time that Russia would need no less than 30,000 troops to attack again from Belarus. At its peak, the number of mobilized Russian soldiers in Belarus reached about 11,000.
Some experts speculated that Russia may have moved troops to Belarus to train in order to distract Ukraine from its successful autumn counteroffensive in which it regained some territory in the northeast and south.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 5 held a meeting to discuss strengthening the nation’s defense in the north, including along the border with Belarus.
Ukrainian officials said that the number of Russian troops inside Belarus has increased over the past month to between 3,000 and 5,000 from as low as 1,000. This could be tied to joint exercises expected to be held later this year.
Russia and Belarus said they plan to hold five military exercises in Belarus in the autumn within the framework of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, which also includes Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
Kyrgyz Opposition Party Members Arrested In Alleged 'Coup' Attempt
Kyrgyzstan on July 6 announced the arrest of 10 members of the country’s main opposition party, accusing its leaders of secretly preparing a coup. "Members of the Butun (United) Kyrgyzstan party were secretly preparing riots and large-scale unrest in the country to carry out a coup," the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) alleged. Butun Kyrgyzstan party leader Adakhan Madumarov called the arrests political persecution, saying the current administration is “intimidating all active Kyrgyz citizens who have their own views.” Mudumarov is under investigation over his role in signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009. To read the original story from the RFE/RL Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russians Reportedly Listed As Syrian Athletes At Arab Games
Russian athletes have reportedly appeared under false names in the list of competitors for Syria at the Arab Games in Algeria, but according to Russia's Sports Ministry there is no foul play. A Russian reporter, Sergei Lissin, said five female athletes were part of the Syrian team, although their international federations list them as Russian citizens. Lissin said two were competing in cycling and one each in athletics, badminton, and swimming. The Sports Ministry said some athletes were no longer part of Russian teams and that data on the Arab Games website was incorrect. Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from most international sports events since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Russia Expels Nine Finnish Diplomats In Tit-For-Tat Move
Russia said on July 6 it was expelling nine diplomats from Finland, Russia's neighbor and NATO's newest member, in a tit-for-tat measure. Finland said last month it was expelling nine Russian diplomats, accusing them of working on intelligence missions. Russia had also decided to close the Finnish Consulate in St. Petersburg, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, accusing Finland of pursuing a "confrontational" policy towards Moscow. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Zelenskiy Visits Sofia, Prague To Drive Home Messages On NATO Membership, Demand For More Arms
PRAGUE -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Prague on July 6 for a visit with senior Czech officials as Kyiv pushes for NATO membership and more weapons that can be deployed in its ongoing counteroffensive against Russian forces.
Zelenskiy arrived in the Czech capital from Bulgaria, another NATO country, where he received assurances of support from Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and signed a declaration on Ukraine's integration into Western organizations, namely NATO and the EU.
Zelenskiy said he would hold “substantive negotiations” while in Prague with President Petr Pavel, Prime Minister Petr Fiala, President of the Senate Milos Vystrcil, and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marketa Pekarova Adamova. He was also expected to meet with members of the government, parliament, and media.
He said he also would discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and the rebuilding of Ukraine.
Zelenskiy told reporters that slow weapons deliveries to Ukraine had delayed Kyiv's counteroffensive, allowing Russia to bolster its defenses in occupied areas.
Zelenskiy held meetings earlier in Sofia with government officials, including Denkov, Bulgaria’s new prime minister, who signaled a break from the previous caretaker government’s reluctance to provide lethal aid to Ukraine when he took power last month.
Denkov emphasized his country's support for Ukraine during Zelenskiy’s brief visit to the Bulgarian capital.
“Bulgaria is consistent in its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine because we are convinced that an independent and sovereign Ukraine is key for Euro-Atlantic security in the region,” Denkov said after talks with Zelenskiy.
“Russia should withdraw unconditionally within its internationally recognized borders and should bear its responsibility,” Denkov added.
Zelenskiy's visit coincided with a vote in the Bulgarian parliament backing a declaration of support for Ukraine to join NATO once the war is over.
Ihor Zhovkva, an adviser to Zelenskiy, said on Facebook that, with the declaration, Bulgaria became the 22nd state with which Ukraine formalized the support of its membership in NATO.
"The document clearly shows that Bulgaria supports Ukraine's membership in NATO as soon as conditions allow," Zhovkva said.
Zelenskiy also held talks with President Rumen Radev who has opposed sending military aid to Kyiv. Ahead of the closed-door meeting, Radev stood firm on his position and called for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.
"The security environment is alarming in our region as well. The conflict is expanding its spatial scope," Radev said, repeatedly referring to "the conflict," saying it is turning into a war of attrition and has no military solution.
Zelenskiy responded by saying he hopes the people of Bulgaria "understand that this is not a conflict, but a war. In a conflict, millions of people do not leave the country," he said.
He told Radev, whose country is home to a thriving arms industry, that there is a difference between opposing sending arms to Ukraine to prevent Bulgaria's own military from being weakened and supporting the strengthening of Ukraine.
"Whatever you have [left] will be insufficient for your army to fight Russia if it comes here," he said.
The Kremlin criticized Zelenskiy's visit to Bulgaria, saying the Ukrainian leader was trying to "drag" other countries into the conflict.
Both Zelenskiy and Radev also acknowledged the risks presented by the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which is occupied by Russian forces. Russian and Ukraine have recently accused each other of planning to attack the power plant.
WATCH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on NATO to send "a clear signal" about his nation's future membership in the military alliance less than a week ahead of a NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital. Zelenskiy made the comments at a July 6 news conference in Prague alongside Czech President Petr Pavel.
Zelenskiy called the seizure of the plant one of the ways Russia has attempted to blackmail Ukraine and its supporters, while Radev said the situation means the risk of radioactive contamination spreading in Europe is growing.
"The seizure of this plant is also not a conflict, but a war," Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy is expected to travel to Turkey on July 7 for the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion for talks with counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish state media reported.
The meeting is expected to focus on the Turkish- and UN-brokered deal with Russia to allow shipments of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports. Russia has hinted that it could block the deal, which is set to expire on July 17.
Zelenskiy also is expected to push Erdogan to give the green light to Sweden's membership in NATO ahead of the alliance's July 11-12 summit in Vilnius.
With reporting by AP
Lukashenka Claims Wagner Boss Prigozhin Is In Russia, Not Belarus
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian mercenary group Wagner -- who led a short-lived mutiny last month -- is in Russia and not in Belarus, the leader of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, claimed.
Speaking to reporters in Minsk on July 6, Lukashenka also said that Wagner fighters have remained at the camps where they had lived before the rebellion on June 24.
"As for Prigozhin, he is in St. Petersburg. He is not on the territory of Belarus,” Lukashenka said, without providing any evidence to support his claim.
The whereabouts of Prigozhin have remained unknown since his fighters briefly captured a southern Russian city and marched toward Moscow last month, representing the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power.
On June 27, Lukashenka said that Prigozhin was in Belarus.
Lukashenka, a Kremlin ally, helped broker a deal for Prigozhin to end the standoff in exchange for amnesty and security guarantees for himself and his troops. Under the deal, Prigozhin and his fighters were to be allowed to move to Belarus.
Lukashenka didn’t specify the location of the camps where the Wagner mercenaries are allegedly based, but they fought alongside Russian forces in eastern Ukraine before the mutiny.
Asked if Prigozhin and his mercenaries were relocating to Belarus, Lukashenka said that would depend on decisions by the Wagner chief and the Russian government.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was not tracking Prigozhin's movements.
Peskov told reporters on July 6 that no date had yet been set for a meeting between Putin and Lukashenka, adding that he could not yet confirm details of what would be on the agenda.
NATO is closely monitoring the movements of Wagner troops and Prigozhin, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on July 6.
"We have seen some preparations for hosting large groups of Wagner soldiers in Belarus," Stoltenberg said, speaking in Brussels. "So far, we haven't seen so many of them going to Belarus."
NATO also observed that Prigozhin was "moving a bit around," Stoltenberg said, without providing further details.
Lukashenka later on July 6 commented about nuclear warheads in Belarus.
"This is such a topic that it is inappropriate for any politician to think about," BelTA quoted him as saying. But he went on to say that a "certain number of nuclear warheads" were moved to Belarus and that they are "under reliable protection."
He added that Russian tactical nuclear weapons had been deployed on the territory of Belarus as a weapon of deterrence, not of attack, and warned that if another country acts "aggressively," the response "will be immediate."
Lukashenka also said that the details of the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons were prepared a month ago and said that by the end of the year all planned deliveries to Belarus will have been completed.
Since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has used Belarus -- with Lukashenka's approval -- as a staging area for the unprovoked attack.
Recent satellite images of three areas in Belarus used to train mobilized Russian soldiers indicate the camps have been dismantled. The images were provided by the company Planet Labs and published by RFE/RL's Belarus Service on July 5.
One image that the company said was taken on July 4 shows that rows of tents had been almost completely dismantled. The camp had existed in the location since the middle of October and was dismantled no earlier than June 30, the images indicate. The images taken of other camps indicate they were in the process of being dismantled.
At almost the same time, a tent camp in the village of Tsel in the Asipovichy district began to appear. There has been speculation that the activity may be connected with the arrival of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and the BBC
Seven Detained In Western Germany Over Suspected Terrorist Cell
Seven people have been detained in western Germany on suspicion of forming an Islamist terrorist cell, prosecutors said on July 6. They are also alleged to have supported the Islamic State extremist group. The men are from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan, according to prosecutors. Another man and his wife were reportedly arrested by Dutch authorities. The man is also suspected of belonging to the group. Prosecutors said the men entered the country together shortly after the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 with the aim of "carrying out high-profile Islamic State-style terror attacks in Germany."
U.S. Will Reportedly Provide Cluster Munitions To Ukraine
The United States has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on July 7 that they will be included in a new military aid package, according to news reports.
U.S. officials quoted in the reports on July 6 said the cluster munitions would be part of a new military assistance package to Ukraine worth about $800 million. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the move before the official announcement.
Asked about the reports, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said he was aware of them but said he had "nothing specific to announce."
News reports in recent days said President Joe Biden was actively considering the inclusion of the controversial munitions in a new package of weapons.
The administration has avoided providing cluster munitions thus far for fear of alienating allies, but debate has intensified in recent months.
On June 30, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the United States had been thinking about providing the munitions “for a long time,” noting that Ukraine has asked for cluster munitions, European countries have provided them, and Russians troops have used them on the battlefield.
Laura Cooper, a U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense focusing on Russia and Ukraine, has advocated in favor of sending cluster bombs to Ukraine, recently telling Congress that munitions “would be useful especially against dug-in Russian positions on the battlefield.”
Cluster munitions are bombs that are dropped from the air, releasing large numbers of small submunitions, or bomblets, over a wide swath of land.
These bombs have caused controversy for both their indiscriminate impact and the risk of unexploded ordnance. The UN reports that up to 40 percent of bombs don’t explode upon impact, and they remain a long-term risk to civilians after the war ends.
Additionally, due to the widespread area in which they land, the bombs do not distinguish between civilian and military targets.
Both Russian and Ukrainian forces have used cluster munitions in Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion, resulting in the death of Ukrainian civilians, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on July 6.
HRW along with 35 other organizations, including UNICEF USA and Amnesty International USA, signed a letter dated June 14 urging Biden not to provide cluster bombs to Ukraine.
The Convention on Cluster Munitions, an international treaty signed in 2008, prohibits all use, production, transfer, and stockpiling of cluster munitions. The agreement, which entered into force in 2010, has been implemented in 123 states, but not by the United States, Ukraine, or Russia.
With reporting by by Shelby Rayer in Washington, AP, and Reuters
Novaya Gazeta Journalist Diagnosed With Brain Injury, Multiple Fractures After Attack In Chechnya
Russian investigators have opened a criminal probe into an attack on award-winning journalist Yelena Milashina, who was badly beaten in Chechnya on July 4 along with lawyer, Aleksandr Nemov, while the two were on a trip to the Caucasus region.
Milashina, 45, who covers rights abuses in Chechnya for Russia's top independent newspaper, Novaya gazeta, received a brain injury, bruises, and up to 14 fractures in her hands in the beating, Novaya gazeta said on July 5 after she was examined in a Moscow clinic.
Milashina is conscious and in stable condition, Novaya gazeta Europe said, citing doctors. The condition of Nemov, who was stabbed in the leg, has not been reported.
The newspaper released pictures of Milashina showing both her hands bandaged. The attackers also shaved her head and doused green antiseptic on her face and head.
Milashina noted that the attackers grabbed her equipment but didn’t touch cash and other valuables that she and Nemov had with them, leaving her certain that the attack was directly related to their professional work in Chechnya.
She said in a video released by a human rights organization that she heard the attackers tell Nemov that he defends too many people in Chechnya.
The Investigative Committee said in a statement that it opened a criminal inquiry into intentional infliction of "moderate" bodily harm and "light" bodily harm.
Official investigations into rights abuses are very rare in Chechnya.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said investigators were carrying out their work and that it would take time for a full probe to be conducted.
Milashina and Nemov had traveled to Chechnya to attend the sentencing of Zarema Musayeva, the jailed mother of three self-exiled outspoken Chechen opposition activists -- Ibragim, Abubakar, and Baisangur Yangulbayev -- all of whom have fled the country, citing harassment by Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kremlin-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian Duma have publicly vowed to kill all members of the Yangulbayev family, calling them "terrorists."
Hours after the attack, Musayeva was found guilty of fraud and assaulting a law enforcement officer and sentenced to 5 1/2 years in a penal colony. Critics called the charges against her politically motivated.
International media advocates, rights groups, and the editor of Novaya gazeta voiced concern for Milashina.
"Milashina is in Moscow in hospital. Her condition is, frankly, difficult. She was really severely beaten," Dmitry Muratov, the editor in chief of the independent newspaper Novaya gazeta, told AFP.
The journalist said in the video that around 10 to 15 attackers had beaten her with plastic pipes.
She said that authorities routinely used such pipes to attack detainees in Chechnya, and that she had written about the practice before.
"It is a powerful weapon," she said in the video. "It really hurt."
Since 2000, Novaya gazeta has seen six of its journalists and contributors killed.
Muratov, co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, suspended the newspaper’s operations in March 2022 after receiving warnings from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor regarding its coverage of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Russian Attack On Lviv Apartment Building Kills At Least 10
At least 10 people have been killed in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Lviv, Ukrainian officials said, describing it as the “heaviest attack” on the city’s civilian areas since Russia's full-scale invasion last year.
The Interior Ministry said on July 6 that 42 people, including a child, were wounded in the nighttime attack, which destroyed the roof and the top two floors of a residential building.
Some 60 apartments and 50 cars were damaged in the cruise missiles strikes, according to city authorities. Emergency crews rescued seven people from the rubble and evacuated 64 others.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shared a video online that showed buildings with parts of their roofs and upper floors destroyed, windows smashed, and rescuers searching through the rubble for survivors.
He offered condolences to the families of the victims. "There definitely will be a response to the enemy. It will be a noticeable one,” he said.
Ukraine’s Air Force said it intercepted seven of the 10 Kalibr cruise missiles that Russian forces fired from Black Sea toward Lviv Province and its namesake regional capital at around 1 a.m. on July 6.
Located near Ukraine’s western border with Poland, Lviv is more than 500 kilometers from the front lines of the war in eastern and southern Ukraine, where Kyiv’s counteroffensive to dislodge Russian forces is in its early stages.
In an interview aired on July 5, Zelenskiy said the counteroffensive started later than he wanted because the West failed to supply needed weaponry early, allowing Russian forces more time to set up and fortify defenses.
WATCH: Russian forces on July 6 launched a deadly cruise missile attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. The strike, which destroyed a residential apartment block, is being called one of the "heaviest attacks" on the city's civilian areas.
Speaking in an interview with CNN, broadcast on July 5, Zelenskiy said that the delay added difficulties on the battlefield when the counterattack was finally launched last month.
His comments also come at a crucial point in the conflict after a short-lived armed rebellion by troops led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner private mercenary group on June 23.
“I’m grateful to the U.S. as the leaders of our support,” the Ukrainian leader said in the interview from the Ukrainian port city of Odesa.
“I wanted our counteroffensive to happen much earlier, because everyone understood that if the counteroffensive unfolds later, then a bigger part of our territory will be mined. We give our enemy the time and possibility to place more mines and prepare their defensive lines,” he added.
Since launching a counteroffensive earlier in June, Ukraine says it has reasserted control over clusters of villages in the southeast. But Kyiv has suggested that it still has not deployed the bulk of Ukraine's Western-trained forces and heavy equipment.
Zelenskiy again made an appeal for the advanced weaponry -- including F-16 fighter jets -- he says is needed to broaden the counteroffensive and push Russian forces back.
Kyiv has repeatedly said it needs Western aircraft to help it successfully counter the aerial dominance Moscow has established since launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
“In some directions, it will give us an opportunity to start the counteroffensive.... In some directions, we cannot even think of starting it, as we don’t have the relevant weapons. And throwing our people to be killed by Russian long-range weapons would be simply inhumane,” Zelenskiy said.
“It’s not even about the Ukrainian advantage in the sky over the Russians.... This is only about being equal. F-16s help not only those on the battlefield to move forward. It is simply very difficult without cover from the air,” he added.
The dust is still settling in Russia after Prigozhin, a Kremlin-connected restauranteur who built Russia’s most notorious private mercenary company and became a merciless critic of how Russia’s military waged war on Ukraine, led the Wagner march on Moscow that saw little opposition from the military and ordinary citizens.
Commenting on the attempted mutiny, Zelenskiy said he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin would move quickly to try to "consolidate his power" after the gravest challenge to his 23 years as Russia's preeminent leader.
“We see Putin’s reaction. It’s weak,” Zelenskiy said. “Firstly, we see he doesn’t control everything. Wagner’s moving deep into Russia and taking certain regions shows how easy it is to do. Putin doesn’t control the situation in the regions.... All that vertical power he used to have is just crumbling down."
Son Of Former Would-Be Belarusian Presidential Candidate Sentenced To Eight Years
The son of jailed Belarusian presidential hopeful Viktar Babaryka has been convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison on charges that he and other activists rejected as trumped up.
The Minsk District Court on July 5 sentenced Eduard Babaryka, 34, for “organizing mass riots” and “inciting hatred.”
Eduard Babaryka was a member of his father’s election campaign staff when the two were arrested two months before the August 2020 presidential vote and Viktar Babaryka was unable to officially get registered as a presidential candidate.
“I have not committed a single crime I am accused of," said Eduard Babaryka, who has been in custody since his arrest and was kept in handcuffs during the trial. "The investigation did not find a single piece of evidence of my guilt.”
Opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, wife of Syarhey Tsikhanouski, who supporters say was the actual winner of the August 2020 election, strongly condemned Eduard Babaryka’s sentencing as a “vile act of revenge” for supporting his father.
“This injustice can’t be allowed to stand,” Tsikhanouskaya said on Twitter.
The Vyasna (Spring) human rights group said that the time Eduard Babaryka spent in pretrial detention through December 14, 2021, on charges of evasion of taxes and fees will not count toward the eight-year sentence.
Prosecutors brought new criminal charges against him after the initial 18 months of pretrial detention on the tax evasion charges.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
According to the indictment, Eduard Babaryka allegedly helped Syarhey Tsikhanouski organize mass riots and incite enmity, state news agency BelTA reported.
Prosecutor Aleksandr Karol on June 28 asked the Minsk regional court to find Eduard Babaryka guilty of all charges, including tax evasion, money laundering, assisting in the organizing of mass disorder, and inciting hatred, and sentence him to 10 years, Vyasna reported.
Viktar Babaryka, the former head of the Russian-owned Belgazprombank, was sentenced in July 2021 to 14 years in prison on charges of bribe-taking and money laundering that he and his supporters have called political retribution for challenging authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Telegram channel Rabochy Rukh (Labor Movement) last month cited sources as saying that the elder Babaryka was rushed from a penal colony to a hospital in the northern city of Navapolatsk with a collapsed lung and signs of multiple beatings. His exact whereabouts have not been known since late April.
Lukashenka was declared the victor of the August 2020 election, triggering protests by tens of thousands of Belarusians who say the balloting was rigged. The demonstrations lasted for months as Belarusians demanded Lukashenka, in power since 1994, step down and hold fresh elections.
The August 2020 vote was rejected as fraudulent by the opposition and the West, and the country at Lukashenka's direction began to crack down on demonstrators, arresting thousands and pushing most leading opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters have been killed in the violence and rights organizations say there is credible evidence of torture being used against some of those detained.
Lukashenka denies voter fraud and has refused to negotiate with the opposition led by Tsikhanouskaya.
The European Union, United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 68, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the “falsification” of the vote and the postelection crackdown.
With reporting by AP
Navalny Raps 'Nonsense' Evidence Presented At His Trial, Earning Laughs In Courtroom
Jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny tweeted on July 5 that lyrics from popular Russian hip-hop artist Morgenshtern have been entered as evidence in his current closed-door trial in which he faces an additional three decades in prison on charges of “extremism.”
His tweets show a photo of the printed lyrics of Mongenshtern’s song Navalny Lyokha, which praises Navalny as “the best” and in which the rapper declares himself a member of the Lyokha gang. Lyokha is an affectionate shortening of Navalny’s first name.
The page of lyrics was stamped three times by court investigators and signed by the Russian prosecutor’s special investigator, indicating that the prosecution considered the song legitimate evidence of Navalny’s intent to violently overthrow President Vladimir Putin’s regime.
In response, Navalny said during the hearing that he asked his co-defendant, Daniel Kholodny, to give him a “fat beat” and that he rapped the song, seeking to highlight the absurdity of the so-called evidence. Navalny reported that the performance earned laughs from the secretary, bailiffs, and the judge.
“So that’s how my trial is going, with jokes and laughter,” Navalny tweeted. “We’ll laugh at all the nonsense the investigators stuffed into the case files, they’ll give me 15-20 years, and we’ll go our separate ways.”
Navalny and Kholodny face charges of creating an "extremist" group, making calls for "extremism," creating a nonprofit organization that violates citizens' rights, financing of "extremism," involving a minor in criminal activities, and rehabilitating Nazism.
The trial is seen as another attempt by the Kremlin to silence one of its most prominent critics amid a nationwide crackdown on civil society during the unprovoked war against Ukraine.
The rap incident is not the first controversy surrounding the trial, which began on June 6. Navalny's legal team and Kholodny, who is the technical director of the Navalny LIVE YouTube channel, initially requested the recusal of Judge Andrei Suvorov, saying the trial should be held in Moscow as they both are officially registered there, and that the trial is about allegations related to Moscow.
Suvorov rejected the motion and decided on June 19 that the trial will be held behind closed doors in a makeshift courtroom in a penal colony 260 kilometers east of Moscow.
Navalny said then that holding a closed-door trial in a maximum-security penal colony is like a "confession" by the Russian authorities.
Navalny is currently serving a combined 11 1/2-year prison sentence for prior charges. He was arrested in January 2021 upon his return to Russia from Germany, where he had been undergoing treatment for a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he says was ordered by Putin.
The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning, even though experts say only state actors have access to the military-grade nerve agent.
Morgenshtern also made headlines recently when a show in Kyrgyzstan was canceled for being a “bad influence” on young people. Morgenshtern was labeled a foreign agent by Russia in May 2022 after releasing music criticizing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington
