Normandy Group To Meet On Ukraine Conflict

The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Russia, and Ukraine are scheduled to meet in Berlin on June 11 to discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The issue of deploying a UN peacekeeping mission in the conflict zone is expected to be discussed at the meeting under the “Normandy format” negotiations.

All sides back a UN peacekeeping mission in eastern Ukraine, but they disagree on its mandate.

Germany and France want UN troops to be deployed in all areas controlled by Russia-backed rebels, including on the Ukraine-Russia border. Russia opposes this idea.

More than 10,300 people have been killed in fighting between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.

Efforts to institute a cease-fire in the conflict zone have largely failed.

The UN Security Council adopted a statement on June 6 encouraging all parties in Ukraine to recommit to a 2015 peace deal and expressing “grave concern” at deteriorating security in eastern Ukraine.

All 15 council members including Russia agreed on the presidential statement, which was an initiative of France and Germany. It was the first pronouncement by the UN Security Council on Ukraine since January 2017.

France's UN Ambassador Francois Delattre said Russia's agreement "is one of the reasons why the presidential statement is important ... and, of course, it makes a world of difference."

The 2015 peace agreement, signed in the Belarus capital of Minsk, has helped reduce hostilities, but UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the council on May 29 that "the relative calm that held in the early weeks of 2018 was followed in April and May by a sharp increase in the number of victims."

"The security situation on the ground remains volatile," she said. "The killing, destruction and immense suffering continues" and "eastern Ukraine is facing a serious humanitarian crisis."

The civilian death toll of the conflict has now exceeded 2,700, with as many as 9,000 injured, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

An estimated 1.6 million people remain internally displaced – the largest uprooted population in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world.

Over half a million civilians live within five kilometers of the 457-kilometer line which divides the opposing forces in eastern Ukraine, subjected to shelling, gunfire, landmines, and unexploded ordnance.

“The area around the Line of Contact is now the third most mine-contaminated area in the world,” DiCarlo said.

With reporting by Reuters and AP