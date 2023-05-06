News
Ukraine Congratulates U.K. On Charles' Coronation, Thanks London For Support During War
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry congratulated the United Kingdom on the coronation of King Charles III and thanked the country for its crucial support during its war with Russia. In a Twitter post, the ministry said, “We'd like to thank our British friends for your friendship. We are grateful for your unwavering support and partnership, especially in the past year!” The post included a video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s meeting with British leaders. Charles was crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.
Funeral Held For Security Guard Killed In Mass Shooting At Serbian School
Funeral services were held on May 6 in Belgrade for Dragan Vlahovic, a security guard who was killed along with eight pupils at an elementary school near the Serbian capital three days ago. Police said a 13-year-old pupil, identified only as K.K., was being held after the shooting. The killings, followed the next day by a second mass shooting near the capital that killed eight people, shocked the people of the Balkan nation. President Aleksandar Vucic has promised tough new anti-gun measures in the wake of the killings. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Build A Stadium, FIFA Chief Urges Kyrgyzstan
FIFA President Gianni Infantino urged Kyrgyzstan on May 5 to build a national football stadium to host international games and address the lack of infrastructure. The former Soviet republic has no modern stadiums built to international standards that can host FIFA-level matches, and its national team's FIFA ranking has fluctuated between positions 201 and 75, currently standing at 96th. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Afghan Minister In Islamabad For Talks With Pakistan, China
Pakistan is hosting talks on May 6 with China and Taliban-led Afghanistan. The Taliban administration's interim foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who has long been subjected to a UN travel ban, asset freeze, and arms embargo, was granted an exemption to travel to Pakistan by a UN Security Council committee on May 1. The talks in Islamabad with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are expected to focus on regional security and economic issues. To read the original story by Radio Mashaal, click here.
Pro-Kremlin Writer And Political Activist Wounded In Car Bombing
The pro-Kremlin writer and political activist Zakhar Prilepin was wounded in a car bombing in the city of Nizhny Novgorod on May 6, the state-run TASS news agency reported.
According to reports, Prilepin’s driver died in the explosion which occurred in the region of Nizhny Novgorod, about 400 kilometers east of Moscow.
Once a left-wing dissident, Prilepin has become one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken supporters on the right and backers of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It is the third explosion involving prominent pro-Kremlin figures since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
In August 2022, a car bombing on the outskirts of Moscow killed Daria Dugina, the daughter of prominent Kremlin-connected far-right ideologue Aleksandr Dugin. Russian authorities alleged that Ukraine was behind the blast.
Last month, an explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg killed a popular military blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky. Officials once again blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies for orchestrating it.
TASS quoted Prilepin's spokespeople as saying that he was “OK.” No details were given about the extent of his injuries.
Quoting unnamed sources, Russian news outlet RBC reported that Prilepin was traveling back to Moscow on May 6 from Ukraine’s partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions and stopped in the Nizhny Novogorod region for a meal.
Police are investigating the incident, the report said.
Prilepin became a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014, after Putin illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. He was involved in the conflict in eastern Ukraine on the side of Russia-backed separatists. Last year, he was sanctioned by the European Union for his support of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
In 2020, he founded a political party, For the Truth, which Russian media reported was backed by the Kremlin. A year later, Prilepin's party merged with the nationalist A Just Russia party that has seats in the parliament.
A co-chair of the newly formed party, Prilepin won a seat in the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, in the 2021 election, but gave it up.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the United States and NATO were to blame for the alleged car bombing but did not provide any proof to back that claim.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Ukraine Says Kinzhal Hypersonic Missile Shot Down, Suggests Patriot Air-Defense System Used
Ukraine has claimed it has shot down a Russian hypersonic missile and suggested a U.S. Patriot air-defense missile system was used to do it. Writing on Telegram on May 6 , Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, said: “Yes, we have intercepted the ‘unmatched’ Kinzhal,’” adding the word “Patriot” and an emoji of the Ukrainian flag. The Kh-47 Kinzhal is a hypersonic ballistic missile. Ukraine has received at least two Patriot systems, one from the United States and one from Germany. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Swedish-Iranian Dissident Executed By Iran For Being 'Corrupt On Earth'
Iran has executed a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody accused of terrorism, state media reported on May 6.
Habib Chaab, a founder and former leader of a separatist group called the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), had been sentenced to death for being "corrupt on earth,” a capital offense under Iran’s strict Islamic laws.
Iranian officials accused Chaab of leading a "terrorist group" called Harakat al-Nidal and organizing and carrying out bombings and terrorist operations in the southwestern Khuzestan Province.
The group was blamed for a bomb attack on an annual military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in 2018 that killed at least two dozen people and injured scores more.
The execution was carried out in Tehran, state media reported, after the Iranian Supreme Court upheld the death sentence on March 21.
At the time of the court ruling Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom blasted the death sentence, saying it was "an inhumane and irreversible punishment and that Sweden, together with the rest of the EU, condemns its use in all circumstances.”
Chaab, also known as Habib Asyud, went missing during a visit to Turkey in October 2020.
A month after his disappearance, he was shown in a video on Iranian state television in which he claimed responsibility for launching an attack and working with Saudi intelligence services.
Former prisoners and rights groups say Iran systematically uses torture and forced, televised confessions against alleged criminals and political detainees.
Iran's foreign minister at the time of the Ahvaz attack, Mohammad Javad Zarif, later blamed that bombing on foreign enemies and their "U.S. masters."
Chaab's former wife, Hoda Havashemi, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda in January 2022 that she didn't believe he was involved in the Ahvaz bombing and feared he wouldn't get a fair trial.
She said Swedish authorities were not being granted access to Chaab. Iran does not recognize dual citizenship.
ASMLA is primarily based in the Netherlands and Denmark. Its leadership has been accused by Danish authorities of financing and promoting terrorism in Iran with Saudi Arabia's backing.
In late October 2018, the Danish intelligence service accused the Iranian intelligence service of plotting to assassinate at least one of the three leaders of the group's Danish branch, which Tehran denied.
In November 2017, a leader of the ASMLA was shot dead in The Hague in an attack that the Dutch government said was linked to Iran.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Talks On Black Sea Grain Fail To Reach Agreement On New Ship Authorizations
Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN were unable to reach an agreement on the continuation of Ukrainian grain exports from Black Sea ports, a UN spokesman said on May 5.
The parties failed to authorize any new ships under a deal allowing safe Black Sea exports of Ukrainian grain, though daily inspections of previously authorized ships continue.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the United Nations urged all parties to “continue discussions, overcome operational challenges and work towards the full implementation and continuation of the initiative.”
He said Guterres had forwarded to all parties a proposal for further actions aimed at improving and expanding the initiative, taking the positions of all parties into account.
The United Nations and Turkey brokered the grain export deal in July to help tackle a global food crisis worsened by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Under the deal, officials from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN make up a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul that implements inspections and other provisions of the deal.
The current extension of the deal expires on May 18, and Russia has said it will not extend the pact beyond that date unless its list of demands is met to remove obstacles such as restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance.
Russia told its JCC counterparts last month that it will not approve any new vessels to take part in the exports of Ukrainian grain unless their operators guarantee the transits will be completed by May 18, according to a letter quoted by Reuters.
Ukraine has been putting forward daily a list of ships to be authorized. Once approved those ships are then inspected by the JCC before traveling to a Black Sea port to collect Ukrainian grain and return to Turkish waters for a final inspection. The inspections provide assurance to Russia that no weapons are being shipped into Ukraine.
The agreement also provided for the lifting of restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products.
Top UN trade official Rebeca Grynspan met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin in Moscow on May 5 to discuss UN efforts to "to facilitate the unimpeded export of Russian food and fertilizer, including ammonia," Haq said.
Talks between Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey are to continue next week when the countries’ deputy defense ministers meet to discuss the grain export agreement.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Forces Continue Assault Of Besieged Bakhmut, Kyiv Says 50 Attacks Repelled
Russian invading forces continued their assault on Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military reported on May 6, a day after the head of the Russian Wagner mercenary force threatened to pull his fighters out of the besieged Ukrainian city in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine that Russia has been trying to seize for months amid reportedly rising casualties.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
In its daily report on May 6, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said Ukrainian forces repelled some 50 attacks in Bakhmut and elsewhere in the Donetsk region, including Maryinka and Avdiyivka.
Russia also launched seven drone strikes at Ukraine overnight with Ukrainian air defenses destroying all of them, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said early on May 6.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said that Russian troops, spearheaded by mercenaries from the private Wagner group, are making every effort to capture Bakhmut by May 9, the date when Moscow celebrates its World War II Victory Day.
"To achieve this, they are bringing in Wagner forces from other battlefields who are being replaced with paratrooper assault units that are currently fighting in the Bakhmut direction," Malyar said on Telegram on May 5.
"The Russians are inclined towars symbolism and their key historic myth is May 9 and they really have established the objective of taking control of Bakhmut by this date," Malyar said separately on Ukrainian television.
Malyar's statement contradicted an apparent threat by Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who earlier on May 5 claimed he would withdraw his fighters from Bakhmut in what looked like an escalation of his ongoing feud with Russian Defense Ministry over supplies and support.
In a video posted by his press service on May 5, Prigozhin said he would pull out Wagner forces from Bakhmut by May 10 -- the day after the Kremlin’s planned World War II Victory Day commemorations.
"We were supposed to take Bakhmut by May 9, but pseudo-military bureaucrats, who knew about it, literally cut us off from artillery ammunition," Prigozhin said in the video, as he addressed the camera with a group of apparent Wagner soldiers in the background.
AFP reported on May 6 that Prigozhin had asked the Kremlin to allow him to relinquish his positions in Bakhmut to Kremlin-backed authoritarian Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov.
"I ask you to issue a combat order before 00:00 on May 10 concerning the transfer of the positions of the Wagner paramilitary units in Bakhmut and its periphery, to the units of the Akhmat battalion," Prigozhin said in a letter to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, referring to Chechen units under Kadyrov’s control.
Reuters quoted Kimberly Marten, a Russia specialist at Barnard College and Columbia University, as saying Prigozhin and the Wagner mercenaries are "essential elements of Russian military intelligence, so we don't believe anything he says."
"This is all smoke and mirrors, so we are just guessing," said Marten, who added that it would be dangerous for a military commander to "broadcast" battlefield moves in advance.
Earlier this week, the White House estimated that since December, Russia’s overall casualty tally in Ukraine --- killed and wounded – total at least 100,000. That includes 20,000 Russians killed in action, of which about half of that number were Wagner mercenaries.
“The majority of [that figure] were Russian convicts fighting in Bakhmut,” White House spokesman John Kirby said on May 2.
The Kremlin declined to comment on Prigozhin's remarks, as did the Defense Ministry.
In another video statement released on May 4, Prigozhin was shown standing next to dozens of corpses-- what he called "freshly killed Wagner fighters.” In an expletive-filled rant, he accused Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, the chairman of Russia’s General Staff, of complicity in their deaths, because he said Wagner’s forces aren’t getting enough ammunition.
UN In Afghanistan: Ban On Women Working For UN Seriously Impedes Work In Country
The United Nations in Afghanistan has reiterated its condemnation of a decision by the Taliban-led government to ban Afghan women from working for the UN, saying the move "seriously undermines our work, including our ability to reach all people in need."
The UN mission said in a statement from Kabul on May 5 that the decision is unlawful under international law, including the UN Charter and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women.
“We also reiterate the United Nations’ dismay over the relentless onslaught by the de facto authorities against the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan,” the statement said.
But the statement said that while lifting restrictions on the delivery of aid to Afghans is essential, the United Nations must remain focused on supporting the Afghan people.
“We cannot disengage despite the challenges,” the statement said.
The Taliban-led government last December barred Afghan women from working at NGOs, allegedly because they were not wearing the hijab correctly and were not observing gender segregation rules. In April, the government extended the ban to UN offices and agencies in Afghanistan.
The measure is being actively enforced by the country’s intelligence agency, which reports to the Taliban-led government’s leadership in Kandahar, although their chief spokesman says there are no obstacles for UN operations in Afghanistan.
The country’s Taliban rulers, who reclaimed power in August 2021, also have put other restrictions on females, including barring them from school beyond the sixth grade.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pledged on May 4 that the United Nations would stay in Afghanistan despite the difficulties, but he made a new attack on the "unprecedented" curbs on Afghan women's rights.
The UN chief spoke during a two-day meeting of in Doha, Qatar, of representatives from about 25 countries and international organizations, according to diplomats. The Taliban-led government was not represented at the talks.
Guterres said leading powers want new efforts to try to change the policies in Afghanistan, while noting that a $4.6 billion UN appeal is less than 7 percent funded.
According to UN data quoted by Reuters, the United States was the largest donor to the UN appeal last year, giving nearly $1.2 billion. The United States has given the most money to this year’s appeal: $75 million.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Richard Bennett also issued a statement on May 5 after spending a week in Afghanistan.
The statement said girls and women are systematically oppressed in Afghanistan and expressed deep concern about the deterioration of the human rights situation in the country.
The Taliban-led government has not responded to the comments.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Russian Theater Director Berkovich Sent To Pretrial Detention For Alleged Justification Of Terrorism
A Moscow court ruled on May 5 to send theater director Yevgenia Berkovich to pretrial detention until at least July 4 on suspicion of justification of terrorism in her production of the play Finist -- The Brave Falcon about Russian women who married Muslim men and moved to Syria. Berkovich pleaded not guilty, and her lawyers say they will appeal the ruling. Berkovich and the author of the play, Svetlana Petriichuk, were detained on May 4. The play, first performed in December 2020, won last year's Russia's Golden Mask national theater award. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pashinian Points To Lingering Differences Between Armenia, Azerbaijan After U.S.-Sponsored Peace Talks
PRAGUE -- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian still sees a "huge difference" between the wording of a draft peace agreement for Armenia and Azerbaijan and the two sides' positions despite reported progress in bilateral talks hosted by the United States this week.
In an exclusive interview with RFE/RL's Armenian Service on May 5, Pashinian said the key differences concern not only Nagorno-Karabakh but also territorial and security guarantees.
"We are still unable to reach agreement in the draft peace agreement on the wording that will give us confidence that Azerbaijan recognizes 29,800 square kilometers of Armenia" within its Soviet-era borders, he said.
Pashinian also highlighted the need for guarantees as "any agreement, even the most unambiguously written one, allows for interpretations."
Pashinian, who spoke with RFE/RL while on a two-day official visit to Prague, referred to the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations that was discussed by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, during the U.S.-sponsored talks.
A joint statement issued on May 4 at the conclusion of the talks said Mirzoyan and Bayramov and their teams "made progress in mutual understanding on some articles of the draft bilateral [peace agreement]" but noted that positions on a number of key issues remain different.
Despite U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's optimism that "with additional goodwill, flexibility, and compromise, an agreement is within reach," Pashinian assessed the progress as minimal.
"While the difference between the sides was one kilometer before, now it is 990 meters. It is progress, but there is still a huge difference," he said in the interview with RFE/RL.
Pashinian reiterated Armenia's position that the issue of the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh's Armenians should be discussed in a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert with international engagement.
"Otherwise, this topic and agenda can simply be forgotten by Azerbaijan," he said, adding that there are different interpretations in Yerevan and Baku on how to address the rights of Nagorno-Karabakh's Armenians.
He also said that both international and local mechanisms should be applied to such matters as the withdrawal of troops and the establishment of a demilitarized zone.
Pashinian said the discussion that started in Washington can continue in Moscow, denying claims there are differing "Western" and "Russian" drafts.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the predominantly Armenian-populated region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Decades of internationally mediated talks failed to result in a diplomatic solution, and the simmering conflict led to another war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides.
The six-week war in which Azerbaijan regained all the Armenian-controlled areas outside of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as chunks of territory inside the Soviet-era autonomous region ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
Tensions along the restive Armenian-Azerbaijani border and around Nagorno-Karabakh leading to sporadic fighting and loss of life have persisted despite the cease-fire and the presence of Russian troops.
They flared anew last month when Azerbaijan installed a road checkpoint at the start of the Lachin Corridor, the only route linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia says the checkpoint, set up on April 23, is a violation of the cease-fire. Azerbaijan insists it established it in response to what it says were Armenian military supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia denies that accusation.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Armenian Service
Poland Summons Russian Ambassador Over Assassination Comment
The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in protest on May 5 after a former Russian official suggested it would be acceptable to assassinate Poland's ambassador to Russia. Pavel Astakhov, Russia's children’s ombudsman from 2009-16, made the comment in a television interview after Polish authorities took over a school building in Warsaw that was serving the children of Russian diplomats and military leaders. Astakhov argued that murdering an ambassador in retaliation "for unfriendly actions...is within the framework of international law." To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iranian Activist Gholian Handed Two-Year Sentence For Comments About Khamenei
Iranian labor activist Sepideh Gholian has been handed a two-year prison sentence for chanting a slogan against Iran’s supreme leader shortly after her recent release from detention.
Gholian was released from prison on March 15. As she left the notorious Evin prison in Tehran, she shouted, "Khamenei, the tyrant, we will bury you in the ground," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A video of her comments was circulated on social media, and four hours after her release she was rearrested.
Mehdi Gholian, Sepideh's brother, said on his Instagram page that Sepideh was handed the two-year sentence and now faces another stint in prison before her life could return to normal after her previous incarceration.
"We received the news yesterday [May 4] that Sepideh has been sentenced to another two years in prison, which effectively means starting over what we thought had just ended," he said.
Iran's judiciary has not commented publicly on the sentence.
Gholian was originally arrested along with more than a dozen activists, protest organizers, and workers during the Haft Tappeh Sugar Factory strike in November 2018. While most were released on bond the next day, Gholian was imprisoned for a month.
Her release from prison in Ahvaz in December 2018 was short-lived as she was again arrested in January 2019 after Iranian state television aired footage in which it purported to show Gholian confessing to taking part in alleged Western-backed efforts to overthrow the government. She promptly countered those accusations on social media by saying she had been beaten and forced to make a false confession.
Her release in March 2023 was part of an amnesty granted by Khamenei to hundreds of prisoners.
Gholian declared during her incarceration that she does not recognize the legitimacy of the Islamic republic's "sham trials" and will not participate in any court proceedings as long as the government continues its oppressive policies against activists and dissenters.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into demonstrations, which officials across the country have since tried to quell with harsh measures.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyrgyz Journalist Hospitalized In Intensive Care After Attack
A journalist working for Yntymak (Solidarity) television and radio company in Kyrgyzstan’s southern city of Osh has been severely beaten and is in a local hospital's intensive care unit. Talgat Talantbek-Uulu's relatives told RFE/RL on May 5 that the 23-year-old reporter suffered a broken leg and a severe hand injury in the attack that took place two days earlier. Osh police said a man suspected of attacking Talantbek-Uulu was apprehended. In recent months, domestic and international rights watchdogs have raised concerns over the worsening situation for independent media and journalists in Kyrgyzstan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Kazakh Activist Gets Five Days In Jail For Violating Court's Ruling
A court in Almaty has sentenced Kazakh activist Alnur Ilyashev to five days in prison for violating a court-imposed ban on taking part in public gatherings. The court pronounced the sentence on May 4, three days after Ilyashev participated in a gathering of an unregistered group. In June 2020, Ilyashev was handed a parole-like sentence and banned from participating in public events for three years on a charge of distributing false materials that he rejected as politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russian Court Arrests Crimean Tatar Woman For Alleged Spying As She Traveled To Visit Ailing Father
A Moscow court on May 5 arrested a Ukrainian citizen, Crimean Tatar Lenie Umerova, for alleged spying. The 25-year-old Umerova was detained in December when she crossed the Russian-Georgian border on her way to Russia-annexed Crimea to visit her father, who had been diagnosed with cancer. Russian authorities kept her in an immigration center in the North Caucasus for three months after that. In March, a court ruled that she must be released, but she was detained again and spent another 45 days in jail on a charge of disobedience to police. On May 4, Umerova was transferred to Moscow. To read the original story by the RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iranian Activist Dies After An Attack That Teachers' Union Calls An 'Assassination'
An Iranian teacher and labor activist has died from injuries he suffered in an attack by unknown assailants in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council said on May 5 that Hossein Mahdipor, a sociology teacher and labor activist in the region, died from injuries he suffered in what it called "an assassination attempt" that occurred three days earlier.
Mahdipor, who was the administrator of a Telegram channel called Teachers' Demands, was attacked by unknown assailants on May 2, coinciding with Teacher's Day in Iran.
In condemning the attack, the council also warned of a rise in violence faced by people in Sistan-Baluchistan Province, which has been the epicenter of protests in Iran for months.
Almost 100 people were killed and hundreds injured by security forces in the province's main city, Zahedan, on September 30 amid unrest triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
Mahdipor was a well-known labor activist who advocated for the rights of teachers and workers in Iran and had been detained by security forces previously for his activities.
Judicial and disciplinary authorities in Sistan-Baluchistan have yet to provide any explanation or updates on the attack on Mahdipor.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, Amini's death in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Chief Of Memorial's Branch In Perm Detained At Moscow Airport On His Way To Turkey
The chief of the Memorial human right group's branch in the Russian city of Perm, Aleksandr Chernyshov, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on May 5 while he was boarding a plane to Istanbul. Memorial said the detention may be linked to a probe into Memorial's archive materials in Perm that the authorities ordered to be transferred to Moscow after the group was liquidated in February 2022. In March, police searched the homes of Memorial activists in Perm and questioned them regarding the whereabouts of the archives. The veteran human rights organization has been working as a nonregistered entity since its official closure. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Putin Invites Tajik Counterpart To Attend May 9 Victory Day Events In Moscow
Tajikistan's presidential press service said on May 5 that Russian President Vladimir Putin had invited his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, to attend events in Moscow on May 9 dedicated to the World War II Victory Day during a telephone conversation. Earlier reports said that Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov was the only foreign leader expected to attend the day's events in the Russian capital, which include a military parade on Moscow's Red Square.
Wagner Chief Threatens To Pull Forces Out Of Bakhmut, Escalating Feud With Russian Officials
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has threatened to pull out all of his mercenary forces from the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a dramatic escalation of his ongoing feud with the Russian Defense Ministry over supplies and support.
In a video posted by his press service on May 5, Prigozhin accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the country's top general of incompetent leadership and pledged to pull out Wagner forces from Bakhmut by May 10 -- the day after the Kremlin's planned World War II Victory Day commemorations.
"We were supposed to take Bakhmut by May 9, but pseudo-military bureaucrats who knew about it literally cut us off from artillery ammunition," Prigozhin said in the video, as he addressed the camera with a group of apparent Wagner soldiers in the background.
A lack of ammunition has led to "enormous" losses among his troops, Prigozhin said, and he lashed out at Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, chairman of Russia's General Staff, accusing them of being "incapable of managing the task you've been assigned."
WATCH: After being recruited from prisons to fight in the war in Ukraine, some mercenaries from the private Wagner Group are accused of having committed violent crimes in Russia, including murder.
Prigozhin's forces have been at the heart of a brutal eight-month effort to capture the city of Bakhmut, located in the eastern Donetsk region.
Fighting alongside regular Russian forces, Wagner troops have deployed tens of thousands of prison convicts as part of their assault.
It's unclear how many Wagner troops have been involved in the battle, but the city has been demolished in the process, with Russian forces making painstaking, incremental gains at the cost of huge troop losses.
Earlier this week, the White House estimated that since December, Russia's overall casualty tally in Ukraine -- killed and wounded -- totals at least 100,000. That includes 20,000 Russians killed in action, of which about half of that number were Wagner mercenaries.
"The majority of [that figure] were Russian convicts fighting in Bakhmut," White House spokesman John Kirby said on May 2.
Prigozhin, along with other hard-line nationalists, has engaged in an increasingly public and increasingly bitter fight with Shoigu, Gerasimov, and other Russian commanders, accusing them of botching the overall Russian effort to defeat Ukraine.
The Wagner effort to take Bakhmut has also resulted in heavy Ukrainian casualties, and some Ukrainian soldiers have spoken out to question the decision to remain. Military experts have also questioned the strategic value of the city for Russia.
In the video, Prigozhin said the threatened withdrawal would not happen until May 10 so as "not to spoil" Victory Day. After that, he said, his troops will retreat from Bakhmut " to lick their wounds" and hand their positions over to Defense Ministry troops.
The Kremlin declined to comment on Prigozhin's remarks, as did the Defense Ministry.
In an another video statement released the day before, Prigozhin was shown standing next to dozens of corpses -- which he called "freshly killed Wagner fighters." In an expletive-filled rant, he accused Shoigu and Gerasimov of complicity in their deaths, because he said Wagner's forces weren't getting enough ammunition.
"They came here as volunteers and are dying here so that you could get fatter in your offices trimmed with mahogany," Prigozhin said addressing Shoigu and Gerasimov, calling them "bitches" and "sleazebags."
It was not possible to independently verify Prigozhin's claims. He has previously made similar comments and threats, however, which he later did not follow through on.
Prigozhin's comments also come as Ukraine is poised to launch what many predict will be a major counteroffensive against Russian positions, after a winter of failed Russian efforts to make major advances.
Open-source imagery, Western officials, and reporters on the ground have pointed to extensive new Russian defensive positions -- trenches, mine fields, anti-tank defenses -- in several part of Ukraine's south and east.
"We will wait until Russia's people will again need us, and I think that moment will come very soon," Prigozhin said.
Ukrainian, Russian Delegates Scuffle At Black Sea Conference In Istanbul
Ukrainian and Russian delegates scuffled at a Black Sea conference in the Turkish capital of Istanbul over the unfurling of a flag during an interview on May 4. Ukrainian delegate Oleksandr Marikovskiy posted footage on Facebook of the skirmish, which took place after he stepped behind a Russian delegate being interviewed on television. Marikovskiy was holding a Ukrainian flag, which another Russian delegate quickly ripped out of his hands. Marikovskiy fought back to retake the flag as conference officials intervened. No one appeared to be injured in the fray.
Russia Says New Drone Attack Causes Fire At Ilsky Oil Refinery
A suspected drone attack on the Ilsky oil refinery in southern Russia, the second in as many days, has caused a fire, TASS news agency reported on May 5, citing emergency services. Russia's RIA Novosti news agency also reported that there were no casualties following the incident, while the fire had been put out. Russia claims the attacks are by Ukrainian drones, though it has not produced evidence to back that up. Ukraine has not commented. The Ilsky refinery, near the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in the Krasnodar region, has a processing capacity of around 6.6 million tons per year. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Fight For Bakhmut Picks Up Ahead of May 9 Celebration In Russia
The Ukrainian military reported on May 5 that fresh Russian reinforcements were being brought into Bakhmut, a city in the Donetsk region where fighting has intensified. The region has been at the epicenter of Moscow's push in eastern Ukraine, while Russia continued the shelling of southern Ukraine.
On the battlefield in Bakhmut, Ukrainian defenders repelled 60 Russian assaults over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily report on May 5, in what marked an increase in the intensity of Russia's repeated attempts to take the city.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Fierce fighting was also reported in Maryinka, close to Bakhmut, where Russian forces attempted to improve their tactical positions, the General Staff said.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Russian troops -- spearheaded by mercenaries from the private Wagner group -- are making every effort to capture Bakhmut by May 9, the date when Moscow celebrates its World War II Victory Day.
"To achieve this, they are bringing in Wagner forces from other battlefields who are being replaced with paratrooper assault units that are currently fighting in the Bakhmut direction," Malyar said on Telegram.
"The Russians are inclined toward symbolism, and their key historic myth is May 9. They really have established the objective of taking control of Bakhmut by this date," Malyar said separately on Ukrainian television.
Malyar's statement contradicted an apparent threat by Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who earlier on May 5 claimed he would withdraw his fighters from Bakhmut in what looked like an escalation of his ongoing feud with the Russian Defense Ministry over supplies and support.
In a video posted by his press service on May 5, Prigozhin said he would pull out Wagner forces from Bakhmut by May 10 -- the day after the Kremlin’s planned World War II Victory Day commemorations.
"We were supposed to take Bakhmut by May 9, but pseudo-military bureaucrats, who knew about it, literally cut us off from artillery ammunition," Prigozhin said in the video, as he addressed the camera with a group of apparent Wagner soldiers in the background.
Later on May 5, the Russian-installed head of the Zaporizhzhya region ordered the evacuation from Russian-held frontline areas in southern Ukraine.
"In the past few days, the enemy has stepped up shelling of settlements close to the front line," Yevgeny Balitsky wrote on social media. "I have therefore made a decision to evacuate first of all children and parents, elderly people, disabled people, and hospital patients."
The "temporary evacuation" order affects 18 places, including the town of Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is located.
WATCH: The village of Bohoyavlenka in Ukraine's Donetsk region is located 10 kilometers from the front line. Of 1,500 people who lived here before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, only 234 remain. But residents can still be found planting potatoes, beets, and zucchini.
Meanwhile, Russia bombed the southern city of Kherson again on May 5, regional officials said, causing injuries and infrastructure damage.
Earlier in the day, heavy artillery fire destroyed civilian and energy infrastructure in Nikopol, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.
"The occupiers targeted the homes of the townspeople. Ten private houses, a building, gas furnaces, and electricity networks were destroyed," Lukashuk wrote on Telegram.
Russia has stepped up its strikes on southern Ukraine in recent days, targeting mostly the liberated areas of the Kherson region, where at least 23 civilians were killed by shelling this week.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
Dozens Of Countries Reaffirm Opposition To Russian, Belarusian Athletes' Participation As Neutrals
The ministers in charge of sports from dozens of countries in Europe, North America, and Asia issued a statement on May 4 saying they continue to oppose the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus as neutrals in international sports competitions.
The sports ministers agreed to the statement after considering recommendations by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on March 28 to allow individual Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part in international competitions without displaying national symbols.
“We maintain that the Russian state, which has broken the Olympic Truce twice, must not be allowed to use sport to legitimize its barbaric and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, nor should the Belarusian state be able to use sport to legitimize its complicity in Russia’s war of aggression,” the sports ministers or their equivalents in the 36 countries said in a statement.
The IOC's recommendations in March were condemned by Ukraine, which has raised the possibility of boycotting the Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Youth and Sports said a day after the recommendations were announced that Ukraine has "consistently advocated and will continue to insist" that given Russia's aggression in Ukraine and the assistance that Belarus has provided in the war effort, Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be present at international sports arenas.
The IOC's board said that the recommendations, which do not concern the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in the 2024 Paris Olympics, would be monitored.
The recommendations bar teams from the two countries, athletes who actively support the war, and athletes who are "contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military."
The statement from the 36 sports ministers or their equivalents said that some concerns they had raised had been addressed by the IOC, but substantial issues remain, including potential military connections of athletes, state funding, the definition of teams, and enforcement mechanisms.
The statement said the countries also are closely watching the implementation of the IOC recommendations and that "if these issues are not addressed, we would expect the IOC to reconsider its approach.”
The countries said their position “is not one of discrimination against individuals on the basis of their passport" and reaffirmed that they respect the rights of all athletes to be treated without discrimination in accordance with the Olympic Charter.
The countries whose sports representatives signed the statement are Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
