Ukraine Begins Conscripting Reservists Age 18-60, But No General Mobilization Set
Ukraine has begun conscripting military reservists aged 18-60 for service of up to one year following a decree issued by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as the country faces the threat of a full-sale invasion by Russia.
In a televised address on February 22, Zelenskiy said he would implement a conscription of reservists but that he was not ordering a general mobilization of troops at this time.
"As the Supreme Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I issued a decree on the conscription of reservists during a special period," he said during the broadcast.
"We must increase the readiness of the Ukrainian Army for all possible changes in the operational situation," he added.
Zelenskiy added that he still sought a diplomatic way out of the current crisis, but he insisted that Ukraine would not cede any territory to Russia.
Separately, Ukraine said it was urging its citizens to avoid travel to Russia and for those in the country to leave immediately, citing a possible disruption of consular services in the face of rising tensions with Russia.
On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was recognizing two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states and that he would send Russia troops there, moves condemned by Kyiv, the UN, the West, and various countries.
Western leaders have said the moves this week are the first step in an eventual full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on February 23 that Russia was heading toward "pariah status" and that the Kremlin was laying the ground for an all-out assault.
British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said that Russia was “highly likely” to attack the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, a city of some 2.6 million people.
Zelenskiy has criticized foreign allies for pulling their embassies out of the capital and in many cases out of the country.
He also attacked Ukrainian businesses for departing the country.
"All of them must stay in Ukraine. Their enterprises are located on Ukrainian soil, which is protected by our military," he said.
With reporting by Reuters and RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service
U.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Off The Table Following Russia’s Actions In Ukraine
Chances for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine narrowed after the United States said a potential summit between President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was off the agenda after Moscow's latest aggression.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, in an expected development, told reporters on February 22 that a proposed meeting of the two leaders was off the board for now following Putin’s decision to recognize two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent states and to send troops there.
Psaki did not rule out an eventual meeting of the two, but she said Biden would not meet the Russian president unless Russia de-escalates the situation in Ukraine by pulling its troops back.
“We’re never going to completely close the door to diplomacy,” she told reporters.
However, she added that “diplomacy can’t succeed unless Russia changes course.”
That came hours after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that was planned for later this week.
“Now that we see the invasion is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time," Blinken said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington.
Despite his actions against Ukraine, Putin said on February 23 that his country was still ready to look for "diplomatic solutions" to the crisis, but he added that Russia’s interests were not negotiable.
"The interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are nonnegotiable for us," Putin said in a video address to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day holiday.
More Western nations slapped sanctions on Russia, following moves by the United States, the European Union, and Britain to punish Moscow for its actions in Ukraine as the world nervously awaited Putin’s next step in the tense region.
Australia said on February 23 that it would align with the United States and Britain by targeting two Russian banks and set travel bans on eight members of Putin’s Security Council.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison -- like leaders in the United States and Britain -- said the sanctions were the first batch in an arsenal of potential penalties that Australia can use against Russia.
Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also outlined measures against Russia on February 23, saying his government will ban the new issuance and distribution of Russian government bonds in Japan.
Japan will also ban travel by people linked to the two Ukrainian separatist regions and freeze their assets in the Asian country, Kishida said.
The moves come following Putin’s decision to recognize two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states and to send troops there, actions that were condemned by the West, the United Nations, and other countries and organizations.
Despite his actions, Putin said on February 23 that his country was ready to look for "diplomatic solutions" to the current crisis, but he stressed that Russia’s interests were not negotiable.
"Our country is always open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems," Putin said in a video address to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day holiday.
He added, though, that "the interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are nonnegotiable for us."
On February 22, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he has canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that was planned for later this week.
“Now that we see the invasion is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time," Blinken said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington.
The West has accused Putin of seeking a pretext for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine after Russia amassed more than 150,000 troops along the border, often blaming Kyiv for violence in the region.
“None of us will be fooled” by Putin's claims about Ukraine, Biden said in a speech to the nation on February 22 as he announced the “first tranche" of sanctions against Russia for its aggression.
"This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine," Biden said, referring to Putin's stated plans to send troops beyond the regions in eastern Ukraine that Russia-backed separatists claim to control.
Washington’s measures include blocking sanctions on two Russian banks and sanctions to block Moscow’s access to Western financial institutions.
Britain, the EU, and Canada announced similar sanctions against Moscow, with most saying more serious measures could be put in place should Russia conduct a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
In what could potentially be one of the most damaging actions, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country was putting the certifying process of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia on hold in reaction to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.
Scholz told reporters he had asked to suspend the review process by the German regulator for the $11 billion pipeline that is designed to deliver natural gas to Germany from Russia via the Baltic Sea.
The pipeline has long been opposed by the United States and some European countries who say it would increase Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.
Washington has also said it will cause economic harm to Ukraine, enabling Moscow to reroute gas exports around Ukraine, depriving the country of billions of dollars a year in transit fees.
South Korea said it was in consultations with U.S. officials about possible sanctions.
Meanwhile, China -- a Russian ally -- said it has never considered that sanctions are the best way to solve problems.
A Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Beijing hopes the relevant parties can resolve their issues through dialogue and remain calm and show restraint.
Those remarks came after Russia’s upper house of parliament voted unanimously on February 22 to grant Putin's request to use military force outside the country, a move further inflaming the crisis with Western countries.
The vote came after Putin sent a letter to the Federation Council asking to formalize a military deployment to regions in eastern Ukraine that Russia-backed separatists claim to control a day after Putin recognized their independence.
Putin later laid out conditions to end the crisis that has threatened to plunge Europe into war. These include Ukraine renouncing its ambition to join NATO and Western nations halting shipments to the country.
With reporting by AFP, AP, dpa, the BBC, and Reuters
U.S. Stocks Drop Amid Developments On Russia-Ukraine Crisis; Oil Soars To Highest Level Since 2014
Stocks closed lower in New York on February 22 as investors were on edge over developments in the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
The benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1 percent to 4,304.76 and is now more than 10 percent below its all-time high set in January.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4 percent and Nasdaq also lost more than 1.2 percent in trading on February 22.
The Dow and Nasdaq had been down more than 2 percent shortly before U.S. President Joe Biden announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia targeting Russian banks and sovereign debt.
As stock prices fell, crude oil futures reached their highest levels since 2014, reflecting fears that Russia's energy exports could be disrupted by any conflict. Brent crude futures settled up 1.5 percent at $96.84 per barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up 1.4 percent at $92.35.
Earlier in the day, European shares ended flat and the Russian stock exchange tumbled. Germany's DAX fell the most among major European indices. It is seen as more vulnerable due to the country's heavy reliance on Russian gas supplies.
The markets responded to concerns expressed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who said that the alliance believed Russia was still planning a big assault on Ukraine following Moscow's recognition of two separatist regions in the former Soviet republic's east.
Britain published a list of sanctions against Russian banks, and Germany froze the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, which would have significantly increased the flow of Russian gas.
Russia’s main stock index, the RTS, fell nearly 9 percent in early trading following losses in the previous three sessions for a total of about 25 percent of its value.
Elsewhere, stock markets were at least 1 percent lower on most exchanges in Europe and Asia as fear of a wider war and disruptions to the global economy emerged. U.S. futures prices also were down sharply.
Oil prices, on the other hand, surged as fears grew of new shortages and a possible loss of Russian supply should Western sanctions hit Moscow’s energy sector.
Crude prices -- already up more than 25 percent this year -- rose further on February 22, with Brent rising to near the $100 level for the first time since 2014, which will bring higher retail prices to gasoline pumps.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Blinken Cancels Meeting With Lavrov Over Russia's Actions Against Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he has canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that was planned for later this week.
Blinken had agreed to meet with Lavrov only if Russia did not invade Ukraine.
“Now that we see the invasion is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time," Blinken said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington.
"I consulted with our allies and partners; all agreed," Blinken said, adding that he sent Lavrov a letter on February 22 informing him he would no longer meet with him.
A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said earlier that Lavrov was still prepared to hold talks with Blinken following President Vladimir Putin’s order to send troops into regions held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine.
"Even during the most difficult moments...We say: We are ready for negotiations," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on February 22.
"So, our position remains the same. We are ready for a negotiating process," she said.
Lavrov and Blinken were scheduled to meet on February 24 in Geneva to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.
Putin on February 21 said he would recognize the independence bid of separatist leaders in two regions they held in Ukraine.
He also said he would send in Russian troops to serve as what he called “peacekeepers” -- a move condemned by the West and which the United States called “nonsense.”
President Joe Biden said the United States would impose the “first tranche" of sanctions on Russia for what he said was the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine.
The measures include blocking sanctions on two Russian banks and sanctions to block Moscow’s access to Western financial institutions, Biden said, declaring that Moscow's actions against Ukraine had violated international law.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and TASS
Power Station In Flames Amid Intensive Shelling Near Separatist Areas In Ukraine
Amid Increased Shelling, Anxiety Grows Near Horlivka In Eastern Ukraine
As Russia Recognizes Separatists, Ukrainian Soldiers Speak Of And Anticipate Escalation
Britain Wants Champions League Final Relocated Out Of Russia
The British government is leading calls for this year’s Champions League final to be moved out of Russia to punish the country for its intervention in Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russia should not be allowed to host the men’s football event, which is scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg on May 28.
"I think it inconceivable that major international football tournaments can take place in Russia after...the invasion of a sovereign country," Johnson told lawmakers on February 22.
“It’s absolutely vital in this critical moment that President Putin understands that what he is doing is going to be a disaster for Russia," Johnson told the House of Commons.
“He is going to end up with...a Russia that is more isolated, a Russia that has pariah status, no chance of holding football tournaments in a Russia that invades sovereign countries.”
Nadine Dorries, Britain's minister for sport, said that Britain would raise the issue with football authorities.
"I have serious concerns about the sporting events due to be held in Russia, such as the Champions League Final, and will discuss with the relevant governing bodies," Dorries said in a tweet.
"We won’t allow President Putin to exploit events on the world stage to legitimize his illegal invasion of Ukraine."
European soccer’s governing body, UEFA, said it was closely monitoring the situation.
"In regards to 2022 UEFA Champions League final in St Petersburg, UEFA is constantly and closely monitoring the situation and any decision would be made in due course if necessary," UEFA told Reuters in a statement.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Russian Lawmakers Approve Putin Request To Use Military Force Outside Russia
Russia’s upper house of parliament has voted unanimously on February 22 to grant President Vladimir Putin's request to use military force outside the country, a move further inflaming a crisis with Western countries over Ukraine.
The vote came after Putin sent a letter to the Federation Council asking to formalize a military deployment to regions in eastern Ukraine that Russia-backed separatists claim to control a day after the Russian president had recognized their independence.
Putin later laid out conditions to end the crisis that has threatened to plunge Europe into war. These include Ukraine renouncing its ambition to join NATO and Western nations halting shipments to the country.
Speaking at a news conference, he also said a Ukraine peace agreement known as the Minsk accord aimed at ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine "does not exist" anymore and blamed Kyiv for killing it off.
The events came a day after Putin ignored Western warnings and said he would recognize the independence bids of Moscow-backed separatists who control parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.
Putin also said he would send troops to the regions to protect civilians from attack.
The executive orders that Putin issued on February 21 did not specify exactly what Moscow has recognized, but the Russian president said during his February 22 news conference that Russia recognizes the independence of Ukraine's separatist regions, including territory now controlled by Kyiv.
"We recognize them which means all their founding documents and constitutions, which say that their borders coincide with Luhansk and Donetsk regions at the time they were still part of Ukraine," Putin said.
The Ukrainian military currently controls of about two-thirds of the territory on its side of a line of contact, including the important port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov. The separatists hold the other third, including the two provincial capitals, Donetsk and Luhansk.
Russia still hopes the issues can be resolved through peaceful negotiations, Putin told the news conference, but added that "for the time being it is out of the question because combat activities are going on there and the situation is deteriorating.”
The European Union and the United States reacted by announcing strong sanctions against Moscow, calling Putin’s actions a violation of international law, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world is facing “the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years.”
Guterres called Russia’s declaration of the independence of separatist areas in the Donbas region a violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity. He agreed that Russia's unilateral actions represent “a death blow to the Minsk agreements,” which were signed in 2015 and were designed to set out a path to a peace settlement.
He also took exception to Russia describing its forces as peacekeepers, saying that when troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, “they are not impartial peacekeepers -- they are not peacekeepers at all” as Moscow has called them.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said war could still be averted as he welcomed Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to the Pentagon.
"Mr. Putin can still avoid a full-blown, tragic war of choice," Austin told Kuleba, adding: "We will continue to work closely with you."
Kuleba said his message was simple: a strong Ukraine "is the best deterrence of Russia."
Kuleba later met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department. He told a joint news conference afterward that Ukraine and Western countries can still stop Putin if they continue mounting pressure against him.
Blinken said Putin's speech recognizing two separatist regions in Ukraine and comments he made on February 22 were "deeply disturbing" and made clear that Putin views Ukraine as "subordinate."
The United States and its allies will continue to escalate sanctions if Russia further escalates its aggression toward Ukraine, Blinken said.
Earlier in Brussels, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Russia has not stopped planning for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"Every indication is that Russia is continuing to plan for a full-scale attack of Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a news conference. "We continue to call on Russia to step back...it's never too late not to attack," he added.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and RIA
Is War Now Inevitable Between Russia And Ukraine? Analysts Weigh In
More North Ossetians Handed Prison Terms Over 2020 COVID Protests
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia -- A court in Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don has handed prison terms to three individuals from the North Caucasus region of North Ossetia who took part in a massive rally in April 2020 against anti-coronavirus restrictions.
The Kirov district court said on February 22 that it found three men, whose identities were not disclosed, guilty of taking part in mass disorders and sentenced them to four years in prison each.
More sentences are expected to be announced against other people involved in the protests against measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus in North Ossetia.
On April 20, 2020, police in North Ossetia detained dozens of protesters when about 2,000 people gathered in the central square of the regional capital, Vladikavkaz, demanding the resignation of regional leader Vyacheslav Bitarov.
The rally was violently dispersed by police.
The protest was initiated online via social networks by North Ossetian opera singer Vadim Cheldiyev, who permanently resides in St. Petersburg.
Cheldiyev was detained in St. Petersburg after the rally in Vladikavkaz and brought to North Ossetia, where he was charged with spreading fake news about the coronavirus and assaulting police, which he vehemently denies.
Last year, 14 other participants in the 2020 protest were sentenced to prison terms between 3 1/2 and six years on charges of taking part in mass disorders.
More Candidates Seen As Loyal To Turkmen President Registered In Election
ASHGABAT -- Election officials in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan have registered three more presidential candidates known as being loyal to authoritarian President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov.
On February 11, Berdymukhammedov, 64, indicated at an extraordinary meeting of the upper chamber of parliament that he intends to step aside to allow power to be turned over to “young leaders.”
Most observers interpreted that as meaning that he is preparing to hand the reins of the country to his son, Serdar, who in September turned 40, the minimum age required to become president under the country's constitution.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov was officially registered earlier this month as a presidential candidate representing the ruling Democratic Party of Turkmenistan following the opening of the nomination process for the country's three registered political parties.
All three parties support Berdymukhammedov, who has been in power since 2007.
The Central Commission for Holding Elections and Referendums said on February 21 that three more candidates had been officially registered for the early presidential election scheduled for March 12.
The new candidates are Babamurat Meredov, nominated by the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, as well as two men proposed by "the initiative groups" -- regional sanitary official Maksatmurat Ovezgeldyev and energy official Kakageldy Saryev.
Over the weekend, the election officials announced that lawmaker Berdymammet Gurbanov and Perhat Begenjov, the director of a regional vocational school, both of whom do not represent any political party, had been officially registered as presidential candidates
A deputy governor of the southeastern region of Mary, Agajan Bekmuradov, nominated by the Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan, was registered a presidential candidate last week.
The poll is expected to be easily won by Serdar Berdymukhammedov.
Rumors have been swirling for a year that Berdymukhammedov will attempt to transfer power to his son.
Four exiled opposition activists and politicians -- Ahmet Rahmanov, Murat Gurbanov, Geldy Kyarizov, and Nurmuhammet Annaev -- have said they plan to take part in the presidential election.
It is unclear how they would be able to run in the presidential election as they would not be allowed to return to Turkmenistan.
According to rights groups and election monitors, Turkmenistan has never held free and fair elections since becoming an independent state following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Chechen Brothers Handed Lengthy Prison Terms Amid Outcry From Rights Groups
ACHKHOI-MARTAN, Russia -- A court in Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya has sentenced two brothers to lengthy prison terms amid demands from human rights groups to release them.
The Achkhoi-Martan district court on February 22 found 20-year-old Salekh Magamadov and 18-year-old Ismail Isayev guilty of complicity with illegal armed groups and sentenced them to eight and six years in prison, respectively.
The two brothers pleaded not guilty. Their defense lawyers said the court's ruling will be appealed.
One of the lawyers, Mark Alekseyev, said the court's decision was linked to the two brothers' sexual orientations and their involvement in the activities of the opposition Telegram channel Osal Nakh 95.
The charge against the two brothers stemmed from their providing food to a man who later was recognized as a member of an illegal armed group.
Amnesty International has called for the immediate release of the brothers, one of whom is gay and the other is gender-transitioning.
The two have been in a detention center in Chechnya's capital, Grozny, since February 2021.
In September, the Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center, which was recently ordered by Russian authorities to shut its doors, recognized the siblings as political prisoners and said their case was "marred with blatant violations."
In July 2020, the Russian LGBT Network helped Magamadov and Isayev move to the city of Nizhny Novgorod, from which they planned to leave Russia for an unspecified foreign country. But they were abducted from a flat provided by a local NGO and taken to Chechnya a year ago.
The volatile region's government and its leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, who has ruled Chechnya since 2007, are frequently accused by Russian and international activists of overseeing grave human rights abuses that include abductions, torture, and extrajudicial killings.
Pakistani PM Set To Travel To Moscow For Meetings With Putin
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to travel to Moscow this week for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a meeting set up prior to the most recent crisis in Ukraine.
Khan is set to arrive in Russia on February 23 and will travel with a high-level delegation for a two-day visit, the Southeast Asian nation’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on February 22.
“Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues," the statement said.
It said the two leaders “will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation" and other regional and global issues.
Among the issues the Foreign Ministry statement cited were Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan.
The visit comes as tensions flare between Moscow and the West over Putin’s decision to recognize the independence bids of Russia-backed separatists in two regions of eastern Ukraine and to send Russian troops there.
The statement did not mention the Ukraine crisis, but Khan has publicly opposed any military intervention, favoring diplomacy instead.
Khan told Newsweek Pakistan in an interview published on February 21 that "this visit was planned well before the emergence of the current phase of Ukrainian crisis....I received the invitation from President Putin much earlier."
Pakistan has attempted to maintain good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv in recent years.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Former Kazakh Defense Minister In Pretrial Detention Over Deadly January Unrest
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan's former defense minister, Murat Bektanov, who was detained last week over deadly unrest in January, has been placed in pretrial detention.
A court in Nur-Sultan ruled on February 2 that Bektanov, who was arrested on February 19, must stay in pretrial detention for at least two months.
Bektanov was charged with inaction during the unrest that shook the energy-rich Central Asian nation in early January.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev dismissed Bektanov on January 19, the same day the Kazakh parliament joined Toqaev's push to deprive influential former President Nursultan Nazarbaev of his lifetime posts atop the Kazakh Security Council and the Assembly of Kazakhstan's People.
Protests in the remote town of Zhanaozen early last month over a sudden fuel-price hike quickly spread across Kazakhstan and led to violent clashes in the country's largest city, Almaty, and elsewhere.
After announcing his resignation in March 2019 and leaving Toqaev in his stead, Nazarbaev retained large political influence in the tightly controlled nation with almost limitless powers.
Much of the public anger in the unrest appeared to be directed at Nazarbaev.
The crisis prompted Toqaev to seek help from troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to quell the unrest.
Toqaev's moves since then appear aimed at ousting Nazarbaev's relatives and allies.
Before his dismissal last month, Bektanov had headed the Defense Ministry since August.
Scholz Says Germany Is Putting Nord Stream 2 On Hold, Following Putin's Actions On Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says his country is putting the certifying process for the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia on hold in reaction to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.
Scholz told reporters on February 22 that he had asked for the suspension of the review process by a German regulator for the $11 billion pipeline, which is designed to delivery natural gas to Germany from Russia via the Baltic Sea.
"That sounds technical, but it is the necessary administrative step so there can be no certification of the pipeline," he said. "And without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot begin operating."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the move.
"This is a morally, politically and practically correct step in the current circumstances. True leadership means tough decisions in difficult times. Germany’s move proves just that," Kuleba said on Twitter.
Kuleba also said he expressed his gratitude in a phone call with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in which they discussed EU sanctions against Russia and additional support for Ukraine.
"I also expressed my conviction that in this new reality Germany can do even more for peace in Ukraine and wider Europe," he said.
It was not immediately clear how long this would delay the start of operation of the pipeline or when the certification process might resume. A spokesperson for the European Commission assured Europeans that gas supplies for the EU were secure, saying storage sites were 30 percent full.
It was not immediately clear how long this would delay the start of operation of the pipeline or when the certification process might resume. The pipeline has been finished but has not begun operations as it awaited final certification.
The pipeline has long been opposed by the United States and some European countries, who say it would increase Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.
Washington has also said it will cause economic harm to Kyiv, enabling Moscow to reroute gas exports around Ukraine, depriving the country of billions of dollars a year in transit fees
Scholz said his government had decided to “reassess” the certification of the pipeline in light of the latest developments.
“That will certainly take time, if I may say so,” he said.
U.S. President Joe Biden has said that if Russia invades Ukraine, "then there will be no longer be a Nord Stream 2. I promise you, we will bring an end to it."
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki tweeted on February 22 that the United States has been in close consultations with Germany and welcomed the announcement halting the pipeline.
The president "made clear that if Russia invaded Ukraine, we would act with Germany to ensure Nord Stream 2 does not move forward," she wrote.
In comments earlier on February 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy demanded that the pipeline project be shut down in view of Russia’s move to recognize two separatist regions in his country as independent states and to send troops to the territory.
Zelenskiy said Russia must be punished for its actions with "immediate sanctions" that include "the complete stop of Nord Stream 2."
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP
Prosecution Witness Refuses To Testify Against Navalny At New Trial
A key witness called by prosecutors at the trial of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has refused to testify, calling the new case against the outspoken Kremlin critic "absurd."
Fyodor Gorozhanko, a former member of Navalny's team, said at the trial being held inside a penal colony in the Vladimir region, some 200 kilometers east of Moscow, that investigators imposed pressure on him and tried to instruct him what to say during the trial.
Gorozhanko made the statement on February 21 during the resumption of the trial on embezzlement charges that Navalny rejects as politically motivated.
Gorozhanko said that, before the start of the trial, an investigator handed him the text of his testimony to doublecheck if he remembered it by heart.
"Although I am a witness called by the prosecution, I am actually making a statement now as a defense witness. I consider all Navalny's actions legal and corresponding to the current legislation," Gorozhanko said, adding that the case against Navalny is absurd.
Some members of Navalny's team suspected that Gorozhanko had leaked the personal data of Navalny's supporters that were registered on a website of the jailed politician's supporters. The allegation has been rejected by Gorozhanko.
Gorozhanko suggested at the trial that investigators must have picked him as a key witness in the case thinking that he is at odds with his former colleagues and Navalny.
Moscow's Lefortovo district court resumed the trial on February 21 inside the Correctional Colony No. 2 in the town of Pokrov in the Vladimir region, where Navalny has spent the last year on a different charge after returning from abroad where he was recovering from a near-fatal poison attack that he blames on the Kremlin.
The trial that started on February 15 is looking into the new case against Navalny launched in December 2020 on allegations that the 45-year-old lawyer embezzled money from his now-defunct and banned Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). He is also accused of holding a Moscow court in contempt.
Investigators say Navalny is accused of taking $33,770 in donations that were given to his organizations and using them for his own personal benefit, accusations which the outspoken Kremlin critic and his supporters reject, calling them politically motivated.
The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, while Navalny also faces up to six months in prison for the contempt-of-court charge.
Within weeks of returning from his convalescence in Germany in January 2021, Navalny was handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole. His conviction is widely regarded as the result of a trumped-up, case with political motivations.
The Kremlin has denied any role in the poisoning, which along with Navalny's arrest sparked widespread condemnation and sanctions from the West.
Ukrainian President Seeks 'Clear, Effective' Support In Face Of Russian Actions
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Kyiv expects “clear” signs of support and action from its allies and not just words as his country faces the threat of invasion from Russia.
“We expect clear and effective support steps from our partners. It is very important to see now who is our true friend and partner and who will continue to scare Russia with words," he said in a televised address late on February 21.
At a news briefing on February 22, Zelenskiy said he was considering a request from his Foreign Ministry to break diplomatic ties with Russia.
He also said that Western sanctions against Moscow should include “the complete stop of Nord Stream 2," a Russian-led gas pipeline due to deliver natural gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea.
The United States has opposed the pipeline, saying it will leave Europe too reliant on Russian energy supplies and cause economic harm to Ukraine, which it bypasses.
Zelenskiy's remarks came after Russian President Vladimir Putin defied UN and Western warnings and announced that he would recognize the independence bids of Russia-backed separatists in two regions of eastern Ukraine.
Putin also said he would send troops to the regions to protect civilians-- actions the West condemned and which the United States said were part of Moscow’s attempts to create a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine.
“Ukraine unequivocally qualifies the recent actions by the Russian Federation as a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state,” Zelenskiy said. “All responsibility for the consequences of these decisions lies on Russia's political leadership.”
“We are not afraid of anyone or anything," he added. "We don’t owe anyone anything. And we won’t give anything to anyone.”
"The recognition of independence of occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk might constitute a unilateral withdrawal from the Minks agreements," he said, referring to the 2015 accords designed to set out a path to a peace settlement.
Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 and seized the Crimea region. It has also backed the separatists in eastern Ukraine in a bloody war against the Kyiv government.
Zelenskiy vowed that the Ukrainian government would not react to Russian provocations but at the same time would not surrender any territory.
He said the country stands within its “internationally recognized borders. And they will remain like that despite everything, despite any statement or deeds by the Russian Federation.”
He also urged calm in the country, saying there was no reason for “chaotic behavior" or “sleepless nights.”
Zelenskiy has sent his foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, to Washington to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an effort to press for fresh U.S. sanctions against Moscow for its latest actions.
Ukraine’s defense minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, said in a message to the nation’s armed forces that Putin’s decision to recognize the separatist regions as independent states represented “another step toward the revival of the Soviet Union.... [And] with the new Warsaw Pact and the new Berlin Wall."
“There will be hardship. There will be losses. We will have to endure pain, overcome fear and despair," he added.
With reporting by dpa
U.S. Announces Sanctions Cutting Russia Off From Western Financial Institutions
The United States will impose its “first tranche" of sanctions on Russia in response to what U.S. President Joe Biden said was the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine.
The measures include blocking sanctions on two Russian banks and sanctions to block Moscow’s access to Western financial institutions, Biden said, declaring that Russia's actions had violated international law.
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims about Ukraine, Biden said in a speech to the nation on February 22, adding that more sanctions could be added if Moscow continues its aggression.
"This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine," Biden said, referring to Putin's stated plans to send troops beyond the regions in eastern Ukraine that Russia-backed separatists claim to control.
"He's setting up a rationale to take more territory by force," Biden said.
The two banks designated are Russia's Promsvyazbank, the bank of the armed forces, and Kremlin-controlled VEB bank, the nation's development bank. Together the two banks hold $80 billion in assets, a senior administration official said in a call with reporters after Biden announced the sanctions.
The United States also sanctioned Aleksandr Bortnikov, the head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB); Kremlin First Deputy Chief of Staff Sergei Kirienko; and Promsvyazbank CEO Pyotr Fradkov. Their families have also been sanctioned.
The official said that, if the invasion proceeds, Washington is ready to take further action on the largest Russian financial institutions, including Sberbank and VTB, which collectively hold almost $750 billion in assets or more than half of all assets held by Russian banks.
"This was the beginning of an invasion and this is the beginning of our response. If Putin escalates further, we will escalate further, using both financial sanctions and export controls," the senior administration official said.
Biden also said the United States would continue to supply "defensive" weapons to Ukraine and would send additional equipment and forces to the Baltics to bolster NATO forces there.
The president said the United States has no intention of fighting Russia but will defend NATO territory as it hopes to avert the worst-case scenario of a war in Europe.
"There is still time to avert the worst-case scenario that will bring untold suffering to millions of people if they move as suggested," he said. “I’m hoping diplomacy is still available.”
Biden’s speech came after the European Union unanimously agreed to impose its own initial set of sanctions against Russia over its recognition of the regions in eastern Ukraine and its decision to deploy troops there.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on February 22 that the foreign ministers of the EU nations "unanimously agreed on an initial sanctions package" during a meeting in Paris.
Le Drian told reporters that Russia had violated international law and breached its commitments.
The sanctions will affect members of Russia’s lower house of parliament and other individuals involved in approving the deployment of Russian troops to separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
The sanctions package will also affect Russia's financing of policies linked to Ukraine by limiting access to EU financial markets, he said, adding the package “will hurt Russia, and it will hurt a lot.”
Later on February 22, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced economic sanctions on Russia, calling Moscow's actions against Ukraine "completely unacceptable."
Trudeau said Canadians will be banned from engaging in purchases of Russian sovereign debt, and the country will apply additional sanctions on state-backed Russian banks and prevent any financial dealings with them.
The moves follow new sanctions imposed earlier against Moscow, including a delay in its Nord Stream 2 pipeline, in reaction to President Vladimir Putin’s move to recognize two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent states and to send troops to the territories.
Western leaders said Russia’s actions had increased the chances of a full-scale war in the middle of Europe as they moved to coordinate sanctions to punish Moscow while still attempting to persuade the Kremlin to stop short of an invasion of Ukraine.
The White House on February 22 began referring to Russian troop deployments in eastern Ukraine as an “invasion,” indicating that a red line had been crossed.
“We think this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, Russia’s latest invasion into Ukraine,” said Jon Finer, principal deputy national-security adviser. “An invasion is an invasion and that is what is under way.”
Britain said earlier that it would slap sanctions on five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals in what British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the “first barrage” of measures against Moscow for its actions against Ukraine.
He told Parliament that Britain still had an array of financial weapons to hit Moscow with should it intensify the crisis.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain will slap sanctions on five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals in what he called the “first barrage” of measures against Moscow for its actions against Ukraine.
"The U.K. and our allies will begin to impose the sanctions on Russia that we have already prepared using the new and unprecedented powers granted by this House to sanction Russian individuals and entities of strategic importance to the Kremlin," Johnson told Parliament on February 22.
Johnson told Parliament that Britain still had an array of financial weapons to hit Moscow with should it intensify the crisis.
"It is absolutely vital that we hold in reserve further powerful sanctions...in view of what President [Vladimir] Putin may do next," he said.
"We want to stop Russian companies from being able to raise funds in sterling or indeed in dollars.... We want them to stop raising funds on U.K. markets and we want to strip away the veil that conceals the ownership of property in this country," Johnson said.
He said that sanctions would hit Rossiya Bank, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank, and the Black Sea Bank.
Three Russian oligarchs with interests in energy and infrastructure -- Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg, and Igor Rotenberg -- will have their assets frozen and be banned from traveling to Britain, he said. The three have already been sanctioned by the United States.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country was putting the certifying process of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia via the Baltic Sea on hold in reaction to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.
It has amassed more than 150,000 troops along Ukraine’s border over recent months, raising fears of an imminent invasion of its neighbor.
Moscow had denied it was planning to invade Ukraine prior to Putin’s order on February 21 to send troops into the separatist areas, saying they were needed to keep the peace and protect civilians -- claims the West quickly dismissed.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP
Putin Orders Troops Into Ukraine; U.S. Calls Decision A 'Clear Attack On Sovereignty'
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian troops into two separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine in a military escalation that Western leaders have warned could lead to massive consequences for Moscow.
Putin signed the decrees ordering the troop deployment on February 21 after announcing his decision to recognize the independence of the two regions, a move that was swiftly condemned by Western leaders fearful of major conflict on the European continent.
The decrees went into effect immediately.
Putin’s escalatory steps come after he amassed more than 150,000 combat-ready forces on Ukraine's border, triggering months of intense diplomacy by the United States and Europe to deter the Russian leader from invading his smaller neighbor.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Putin’s decision to recognize the regions a “clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and said it “directly contradicts Russia’s claimed commitment to diplomacy.”
Putin's decision triggered another round of crisis calls among Western leaders.
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with European counterparts, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the allied response.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he will meet with Blinken in Washington on February 22, seeking to push Washington toward tough sanctions against Moscow.
The White House announced it was imposing sanctions on trade and investment on the two regions and said more measures, including further economic penalties, would be announced on February 22.
However, the White House did not slap any immediate sanctions on Russia. A senior U.S. administration official speaking on background said the White House would study Russia’s troops movements before making such a decision.
Russia had yet to move any of the 150,000 troops surrounding Ukraine into the two regions as of early morning on February 22.
Boundary Question
The separatist leaders claim all of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces as their borders, though they only control parts of them.
Putin did not state the boundaries of the two regions he was recognizing, a critical element that could determine whether the West imposes punishing sanctions on Russia.
The White House has repeatedly said it would slap severe economic penalties on Russia if it further invades Ukraine.
However, the senior U.S. official hinted that a deployment of Russian troops to the separatist-controlled regions might not be considered a further invasion, as Russian military personnel have been operating there for years.
Andrey Klimov, deputy chairman of Russia’s upper chamber of parliament, the Federation Council, said Moscow would be recognizing just the areas held by the separatists. Andrey Rudenko, a Russian deputy foreign minister, also told the RIA Novosti news agency that Moscow's recognition refers to the territories that separatists control in the two regions.
Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, on February 22 unanimously voted to approve friendship treaties with the territories. A vote in the upper chamber, the Federation Council, is also expected to take place on February 22.
Russia began to back separatists in eastern Ukraine following the overthrow of Kremlin-leaning President Viktor Yanukovych in February 2014, supplying them with money, weapons, and troops.
The uprising failed to gain wide traction and fighting between the separatists and government forces has since grinded into a low-intensity war that has killed more than 13,200 people over the past eight years.
Ukraine and Russia have signed two agreements, known as the Minsk accords, that lay out a path to a peace settlement but have disagreed on their interpretation.
Russia wants the two regions to have vast autonomy, including veto power over Ukraine’s foreign policy decisions, such as joining NATO, something Kyiv rejects.
After years of little progress on a peace settlement, Putin began in October to mass troops, machinery, and weapons on Ukraine’s border in an attempt to coerce Kyiv and its Western backers to accept its security demands.
In his televised speech announcing the recognition of the two regions, Putin listed a litany of alleged grievances against the leadership in Kyiv, as well as NATO and the West.
Meanwhile, Russia said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was still prepared to hold talks with Blinken.
"Even during the most difficult moments...we say: We are ready for negotiations," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on February 22. "So, our position remains the same. We are ready for a negotiating process."
There was no immediate comment from the U.S. side on the planned meeting.
Lavrov and Blinken were scheduled to meet on February 24 in Geneva to discuss the crisis in Ukraine. U.S. officials said the meeting would only take place if Russia did not invade Ukraine.
Two Kazakh Men Convicted For Actions During January Unrest
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Two men have been sentenced for crimes allegedly committed during the mass anti-government protests that engulfed Kazakhstan in January.
The Almaly district court in Almaty, the largest Kazakh city, found Baqyt Ontai and Ozhet Zheniskhan guility of "theft or extortion of weapons" and sentenced each of them to five years in prison.
They are reportedly the first convictions from the massive unrest that broke out in dozens of cities across Kazakhstan in early January against a fuel-price increase and poor social conditions. At least 227 people were killed as the protests turned violent and were brutally put down by Kazakh security forces.
Aqmaral Baiseitova, Ontai's mother, said police came to her home on January 13 and took her son away.
"I haven't seen my son since then," she said. "Three days later [his court-appointed lawyer] told me he had been charged with stealing weapons.
The men's lawyer, Kuralai Kaliaskarova, said the defendants "fully admitted their guilt and said that they stole weapons from the Alpamys store and hid them in the mountains."
Thousands of people were detained by officials after the January protests, which Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said were caused by thousands of "terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have thus far provided no evidence.
Several protests have been held by the family and friends of those detained calling for their release as well as an official listing of the names of those killed. Most of the thousands detained have since been released. Many of them say they were beaten or tortured while in detention.
Abducted Kyrgyz Educator Says He Was Tortured In Turkey
BISHKEK -- A Turkish-Kyrgyz educator who was abducted by Turkish agents in Kyrgyzstan says he was tortured after he was transferred to Turkey.
Orhan Inandi, who headed the Turkish-language Sapat school system in Kyrgyzstan before he was abducted by Turkish agents in Bishkek in June, told his lawyer he was repeatedly beaten while blindfolded after he was brought to Turkey so that he would to confess to terrorism charges.
"He said after he was taken to Turkey that he was tortured for 37 days," his lawyer, Halil Ibrahim Yilmaz, told RFE/RL on February 21. "He had no chance to talk about it [while in custody]."
Turkish media and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later stated that Inandi had confessed to crimes.
But Yilmaz said in early October that Inandi had retracted his confession, made under duress, and stated he had "no ties to any of the terrorist organizations. I worked in the field of education and youth training and did not commit any illegal actions."
Turkish officials have called Inandi a top Central Asian leader of the Gulen movement, which is led by U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former close friend of Erdogan before falling out of favor and becoming a rival.
Turkey considers the movement, known as Hizmet in Turkish, to be a terrorist organization, though it is mainly involved in educational activities and promoting civil society. Its schools in Kyrgyzstan are considered prestigious and have been attended by thousands of people, many of them now serving in government.
Turkey blames Gulen supporters for an attempted coup in 2016 that killed some 250 people. Turkey arrested tens of thousands of people while purging the civil service and military of people suspected of being loyal to Gulen. It has also had many so-called Gulenists living abroad extradited to face charges in Turkey.
Inandi, 54, had lived in Kyrgyzstan since 1995 and holds dual Turkish-Kyrgyz citizenship.
Yilmaz said Inandi is in need of medical attention and still suffers from a broken arm that occurred during his abduction.
Inandi is being held in a pretrial detention center in Ankara and is scheduled to have a court hearing on April 14. He faces charges of "managing a terrorist organization," with prosecutors seeking a 22-year prison sentence.
Hundreds of people demonstrated in Kyrgyzstan after his disappearance and abduction last year. Many accused Kyrgyz officials of complicity in the kidnapping.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said such charges were absurd and that Bishkek would demand the quick return of Inandi to his family in Kyrgyzstan. He blamed local authorities for allowing the abduction to take place.
The UN Committee Against Torture said in November that the Kyrgyz state was responsible for Inandi's kidnapping.
Rights Group Demands Release Of LGBTI Siblings From Chechen Detention Center
Amnesty International has called for the immediate release of two Chechen siblings who face possible 8 1/2-year prison sentences for what the rights group describes as false accusations of "aiding illegal armed groups."
It says a verdict is expected in the Achkhoy-Martan district court of the southern Russian republic on February 22 in the case against siblings Salekh Magamadov, 21, and Ismail Isayev, 19.
One of the two is gay and the other is gender-transitioning, Amnesty says.
"Salekh Magamadov and Ismail [Isayev] must be immediately and unconditionally released. They should never have been charged in the first place," a statement quotes Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia director, as saying.
"Belonging to the LGBTI community in Chechnya -- or anywhere else for that matter -- is not a crime," Struthers said. "Their ordeal must end now."
The two have been in a Grozny detention center since February 2021.
In September, the Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center, which was recently ordered by Russian authorities to shut its doors, recognized the siblings as political prisoners and said their case was "marred with blatant violations."
In July 2020, the Russian LGBT Network helped Magamadov and Isayev move to the city of Nizhny Novgorod, from which they planned to leave Russia for an unspecified foreign country.
But they were abducted from a flat provided by a local NGO and taken to Chechnya a year ago.
The volatile region's government and its leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, who has ruled Chechnya since 2007, are frequently accused by Russian and international activists of overseeing grave human rights abuses that include abductions, torture, and extrajudicial killings.
Putin Orders Troops Into Ukraine After Recognizing Separatists' Independence Bid
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian troops to be sent into a separatist-held region of eastern Ukraine in a military escalation that Western leaders have warned will spark massive consequences for Moscow.
Putin's move came hours after he announced his decision to recognize the Russia-backed separatists' call for recognition of independence in a move that was discouraged by the United Nations and swiftly condemned by Western leaders fearful of major conflict in the region.
Before it was clear that news of the Kremlin decree had reached foreign capitals, the White House said that President Joe Biden had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Biden's administration also said the U.S. president had reiterated to a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the United States would respond "swiftly and decisively" and in "lock-step" with its allies and partners to further aggression against Ukraine.
The decree, on a Russian government site and dated February 21, says the order takes effect immediately. But it was unclear when any of the 150,000 or so Russian troops that Western leaders say are near the Ukrainian border might start moving into Ukrainian territory.
The decree says the Russian military will enter the region at the request of the republic to "maintain peace."
The full extent of Putin's decree is unclear, as the separatists claim all of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions but control only around half of the two eastern Ukrainian regions.
The State Duma and the Federation Council are expected on February 22 to ratify Russian treaties with the separatist groups, and under those agreements potentially provide them with military assistance.
Putin listed a litany of alleged grievances against the leadership in Kyiv as well as NATO and the West in a televised speech that concluded with the signing of documents that appeared to give Kremlin backing to the separatists' ambitions.
"I consider it necessary to take a long overdue decision: to immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic," Putin said in a reference to separatist-held parts of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions. "I ask the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation to support this decision and then ratify the treaty of friendship and mutual assistance with both republics."
As Putin spoke, international news agencies quoted Ukrainian government troops in frontline trenches in eastern Ukraine as saying firing from heavy weapons in the hands of the separatists had intensified.
European and U.S. leaders quickly condemned the recognition and vowed more sanctions targeting Russia or the separatist-held areas of eastern Ukraine.
The Russian ruble also plummeted, slipping past 80 against the dollar, while stocks plunged to their lowest in over a year led by a fall in Russian assets.
U.S. Embassy personnel in Lviv will spend the night of February 22 in Poland amid safety concerns. The State Department said in a statement that the security situation in Ukraine “continues to be unpredictable” and “may deteriorate with little notice.”
The United States earlier this month moved its embassy in Ukraine from the capital of Kyiv to Lviv in the west near the border with Poland.
Kyiv responded to Putin's announcement recognizing the independence of the groups by saying "the entire world" is following Russia's actions on the recognition of the self-styled groups and "everyone realizes the consequences."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on February 22 after a phone call between the two diplomats on February 21.
Putin made widespread and familiar allegations throughout his speech -- without providing evidence -- including that Kyiv was seeking to obtain nuclear weapons, that "horror and genocide" was being perpetrated against residents of eastern Ukraine, and that the Russian language and Orthodox Church were being targeted there.
He also said NATO had "completely ignored" Moscow's security demands, which have included calls for a legally binding pledge that Ukraine won't be allowed to join the alliance and the removal of NATO weapons and equipment from Central and Eastern European countries.
Putin concluded with an ominous warning for Kyiv, which he described as a "puppet regime" run by foreign powers.
"And from those who have seized and are holding power in Ukraine, we demand an immediate cessation of hostilities," he said, turning Ukrainian reports of aggression by Russia and its proxy forces on their head. "Otherwise, the entire responsibility for the possible continuation of the bloodshed will be entirely on the conscience of the regime ruling on the territory of Ukraine."
Western powers have repeatedly warned of serious consequences if Russia attacks Ukraine.
After Putin's recognition announcement, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden would sign an executive order to "prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine," in a reference to the separatist areas.
She said the order will "provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine."
Psaki stressed that wider sanctions were prepared "should Russia further invade Ukraine."
Biden also had a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the White House said.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg issued a statement "condemning" Russia's decision.
"NATO supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the alliance chief said.
Stoltenberg said Putin's move "further undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements [cease-fire], to which Russia is a party."
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel issued a joint statement saying the recognition is "a blatant violation of international law." They said the bloc “will react with sanctions” and “reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.”
As Putin was speaking, Johnson repeated that a "robust package of sanctions" could await Russia. He called Putin's move "a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of the Ukraine."
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said the EU must immediately impose sanctions.
Ahead of Putin's speech, the United Nations, which recognizes Crimea and the separatist-controlled areas as part of Ukraine, underscored the need for "maximum restraint" to avoid escalations.
"We would encourage everyone involved to refrain from any unilateral decision or unilateral action that could undermine the territorial integrity of Ukraine," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
Earlier, the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Michael Carpenter, said Russian recognition of areas of eastern Ukraine outside of government control would be "deplorable" and should be condemned.
After speaking by phone with Putin in talks to "prevent a catastrophe," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's office said the German leader had condemned possible recognition and warned Putin that the move would be a "unilateral breach" of the Minsk accords aimed at a peaceful resolution of Ukraine's eight-year war with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted "a lot of emotions" but said in a tweet that "it's exactly now that we all should calmly focus on de-escalation efforts. No other way."
A short time earlier, Kuleba said he had urged UN Security Council members to convene under an article of the so-called Budapest Memorandum "to discuss urgent actions aimed at de-escalation" along with "practical steps to guarantee the security of Ukraine."
Putin appeared at a rare televised meeting of the Russian Security Council on February 21 alongside Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and the Kremlin's special envoy on Ukraine, Dmitry Kozak, as well as other officials.
Putin added that there was "no prospect" of a peace plan to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where Kyiv has been fighting the separatists since 2014, when Russia also occupied and illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea. At least 13,200 people were killed in the conflict so far.
Moscow has insisted that it has no invasion plans. But U.S. President Joe Biden said last week that he believed Putin might already have decided on an attack, and U.S. media have reported that U.S. intelligence suggests orders have been sent to Russian tactical commanders.
In the Security Council meeting, Putin said the current discussion was not about "adding" the separatist-controlled areas to Russian territory.
Putin and Lavrov also repeated Moscow's demand that NATO and Western leaders pledge not to allow Ukraine to join the transatlantic military alliance. Putin repeated that the "threat" for Russia "increases substantially" if Ukraine joins NATO.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reiterated Kyiv's hopes of joining the alliance, a goal that was written into the Ukrainian Constitution in 2019, five years into the ongoing conflict with the separatists.
Zelenskiy has pledged that Ukrainian soldiers will avoid responding to provocations from separatists or Russian forces with tensions ratcheted high after U.S. and other Western officials warned of the risk of so-called false-flag operations to spark a pretext for a Russian offensive.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said on February 21 that "we anticipate they very well may [roll Russian tanks across the border into Ukraine] in the coming hours or days."
Lavrov said he planned to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Geneva on February 24.
He also said he plans to travel to Paris the following day to meet with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to lay the groundwork for a possible Biden-Putin summit that was suggested by French President Emmanuel Macron.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
