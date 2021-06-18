Ukrainian Protesters Commemorate Slain Anti-Corruption Activist Kateryna Handziuk

A rally was held in Kyiv, Ukraine, in memory of Kateryna Handziuk, an anti-corruption activist and public official who died on November 4, 2018, three months after being severely injured in an acid attack. At the June 17 event, participants lit flares and painted the road in front of the Interior Ministry, writing out the names of police officers who, they allege, failed to properly investigate the killing. In the acid attack on July 31, 2018, Handziuk, suffered burns to more than 35 percent of her body, requiring 11 separate surgical operations in an attempt to save her life.