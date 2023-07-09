News
Russian Shelling Kills Nine Civilians As Ukrainian Counteroffensive Reportedly Makes Gains
Nine civilians were killed overnight and 12 injured by Russian shelling in the Donetsk region city of Lyman, Ukrainian officials reported on July 9, as fighting continued in eastern and southern areas of the country and a Western think tank reported that Russia had failed to achieve any of the goals of its massive invasion after 500 days of fighting.
The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War on July 8 issued an assessment that said "determined and skillful Ukrainian resistance" had prevented Moscow from achieving any of the goals of its original February 2022 invasion.
It noted that Kyiv had launched a counteroffensive "along most of the front line," adding that Russian forces were now "focused almost entirely on trying to hold on to the Ukrainian lands they still occupy."
July 8 marked the 500th day since Moscow's invasion, which came eight years after Russia occupied the Ukrainian region of Crimea and fomented separatist wars in eastern parts of the country.
Russian forces also reportedly shelled targets, including a shipyard, in the southern city of Kherson during the night of July 8-9. The region's military administration said hundreds of mortar shells and other munitions had struck the city over the past 24 hours.
RFE/RL is not able to independently verify combat reports in areas of heavy fighting.
In its daily briefing on July 9, the Ukrainian General Staff reported more than 30 combat clashes over the previous 24 hours, with intense fighting continuing around the Donetsk region cities of Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka.
The General Staff said that in the southern regions of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson "the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops."
Speaking to the German dpa news agency on July 9, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev said his government expected "a clear and unequivocal invitation and direction to join NATO" when the alliance holds it summit in Vilnius this week.
"The only way to put an end to Russian aggression against Europe is to send a strong signal from the 2023 NATO summit, which has every opportunity of going down in the history of cohesion," he said.
"Our membership does not mean escalation," he added, "but the path to peace."
With reporting by dpa
Azov Commander Who Returned To Ukraine With Zelenskiy Hints He Will Resume Fighting
One of the Ukrainian military commanders who returned to the country from Turkey with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 8 has hinted he intends to resume fighting. Denys Prokopenko, a commander of the nationalist Azov Regiment, told journalists in Lviv, "We will definitely have our say in the battle." Moscow has said the return of the commanders violated an agreement "on the exchange of prisoners." Kyiv and Moscow had previously agreed that the five commanders, who were taken prisoner when Russia captured the port city of Mariupol, would remain in Turkey until the end of the war. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Central African Republic Says Russian Wagner Troops Rotating, Not Departing
The departure of hundreds of Russian Wagner troops from the Central African Republic is part of a rotation of forces rather a withdrawal, a spokesperson for the C.A.R. presidency said on July 8. The short-lived mutiny led by Wagner mercenary founder Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia in June has raised questions about the outlook for his group's network of military and commercial operations across parts of Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere. Reports of the departure of large numbers of Wagner personnel from the C.A.R. by plane fueled speculation the group is pulling out of the country, where it has been helping authorities quell rebel insurgencies since 2018. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Voting Under Way In Uzbekistan’s Scripted Presidential Election
Polls have opened for a presidential election in the repressive Central Asian country of Uzbekistan that is widely expected to hand a third term to incumbent leader Shavkat Mirziyoev.
State media showed a smiling Mirziyoev, 65, casting his ballot in the capital, Tashkent, early on July 9.
Shortly before midday, the Central Election Commission reported that 33.54 percent of eligible voters had cast their ballots, surpassing the 33 percent required to validate the poll.
Throughout the campaign, the three token opponents formally running against Mirziyoev have been largely silent.
Earlier this year, he oversaw a constitutional referendum that increased the presidential term from five years to seven and cleared the way for him to serve two more terms. He could remain in power until 2037.
"The victory of the incumbent president is obvious," Uzbek political expert Farkhod Talipov told the AFP news agency ahead of the election. "All the other candidates are completely unknown and unpopular."
Mirziyoev became president in 2016 following the death of longtime autocratic leader Islam Karimov. He served as Karimov's prime minister for 13 years before moving on to the presidency.
Mirziyoev won plaudits early in his presidency, ushering in some reforms and sparking optimism for potential change. But he has since lapsed back into what many analysts say is a more familiar and repressive administration reminiscent of Karimov's.
Mirziyoev is credited with eradicating forced labor in the cotton fields, opening the country to tourism and investment, and allowing limited media freedoms.
But critics have pointed, among other things, to a crackdown on minority unrest in the nominally autonomous region of Karakalpakstan in July 2022 as part of steps that have undermined the strongman's claim to national unity and reform.
Some 20 million people are eligible to vote in the landlocked country of 35 million people that is rich in natural gas and strategically placed in a volatile region, bordering Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.
Mirziyoev's official opponents -- a former education minister, a former high-ranking forestry official, and a career judge fresh from a term in the slavishly loyal Senate -- have remained mostly silent since the campaign kicked off in May.
One potential legitimate opponent, however, was thwarted in his attempts to take part in the election. Xidirnazar Allaqulov, a former university rector turned regime opponent, said his bid to establish a political party has repeatedly and sometimes violently been disrupted by authorities.
"For 32 years of independence, there has been no competition in our political arena," Allaqulov, 67, told RFE/RL in a phone interview. "They don't want it. They don't want justice. They don't want the rule of law."
Polls are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. local time.
With reporting by AFP
Bosnian Serb Leader Files 'Criminal Complaint' Against International High Representative
Milorad Dodik, the president of the Serb-dominated entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina, intensified his dispute with the world community on July 8 by filing what he called a "criminal complaint" against the internationally appointed high representative of the Balkan nation.
"I filed a criminal complaint against [High Representative Christian] Schmidt with the District Public Prosecutor's Office in Banja Luka because he has been dealing with the affairs of the high representative without authorization for a long time, for which there is no UN Security Council decision," Dodik said on July 8 on Twitter.
Dodik claimed that "with the intention of causing damage to Republika Srpska, Schmidt falsely presents himself as an official knowing that he was not appointed in accordance with Annex 10 of the Dayton Peace Agreement."
Under the 1995 Dayton accords, Schmidt has the power to impose laws as the final interpreter of the state constitution, though his decisions can be reviewed and questioned by the Constitutional Court of Bosnia, if the Office of the High Representative (OHR) approves.
The accords, which ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War, established an administrative system under which the Bosnian state remains partitioned between Republika Srpska (RS) and the Muslim Bosniak-Croat Federation, connected by a weak central government.
Leaders in the predominantly Serbian RS entity of Bosnia say they do not recognize Schmidt, who was appointed in 2021 as the high representative, because the UN Security Council did not endorse his appointment. China and Russia disputed his appointment because he was not confirmed by the council, but other countries said it was not required.
Dodik also attacked the director of the Official Gazette of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dragan Prusina, and said he had filed a criminal complaint against him for the legally required publishing of the decrees of the High Representative’s Office.
A day earlier, Dodik signed into law controversial changes approved by the National Assembly of Republika Srpska that effectively allow it to disregard decisions made by Schmidt as the international envoy.
Following the action, decisions by the OHR are no longer published in the Bosnian Serb entity.
Ethnic Serbs of RS have for years resisted Bosnia's central authorities, with the entity’s assembly voting on June 27 to suspend recognition of any decisions by Bosnia's multiethnic Constitutional Court.
The moves by Dodik, who has led an increasingly inflammatory campaign for years to encourage support for his secessionist hopes, came a week after Schmidt canceled several controversial rulings that defy a peace deal that ended the country's civil war.
Schmidt on July 1 told journalists in Sarajevo that "the recent decisions taken by the Assembly of Republika Srpska represent a direct violation of the constitutional order of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and also of the Dayton peace agreement."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 8 accused Dodik of violating Bosnia’s constitution and undermining the Dayton accords.
A week ago, the British Embassy also said it backed Schmidt's actions and expressed the joint support of the so-called Quint nations for Bosnia -- the United States, Britain, Germany, France, and Italy.
On July 5, three leading European parliamentarians called on the European Union to “finally” impose sanctions on Dodik over his efforts “to systematically undermine" Bosnia-Herzegovina. Dodik is already under U.S. and U.K. sanctions.
Latvia's Foreign Minister, An Ardent Backer Of Ukraine, Sworn In As President
Latvia’s long-serving foreign minister, known for his tough line on neighboring Russia and strong support for Ukraine, was sworn in on July 8 as the Baltic nation’s president for a four-year term. Edgars Rinkevics, who had served as Latvia’s top diplomat since 2011, took the oath of office in ceremonies at an extraordinary session of the parliament, or Saeima, in the capital, Riga. He succeeds Egils Levits, who didn’t seek reelection. Rinkevics, 49, was elected by lawmakers in late May in a race against two other candidates. He ran as the candidate of his and Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins’ New Unity party. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Bulgarian-German Film Wins Top Prize At Karlovy Vary Festival
Blaga's Lessons, a Bulgarian-German film, on July 8 won the main Crystal Globe award at the Karlovy Vary film festival, one of Europe's top movie events. The film by Bulgarian director Stephan Komandarev tells the story of a recently widowed elderly woman who has fallen prey to phone scammers. Eli Skorcheva won the top actress award for her role in Blaga’s Lessons. The Crystal Globe competition special jury prize went to Empty Nets, a German-Iranian love story directed by Behrooz Karamizade. Best director went to Babak Jalali, an Iranian-British director-writer, for Fremont, about an Afghan refugee and starring real-life Afghan refugee Anaita Wali Zada. To read the original Variety story, click here.
Russian Fighter Jets Harass American Drones Over Syria, U.S. Military Says
Russian fighter jets have “harassed” American drones over Syria for the third day in a row this week, the U.S. military said on July 8. Tension between Russian and U.S. troops is not uncommon in Syria as both countries conduct patrols on the ground as well as overflights. Syria’s 12-year conflict has left half a million people dead and over 1 million wounded. The U.S. military said in a statement that the July 7 encounter lasted for about two hours, during which three MQ-9 drones were “once again harassed” by Russian fighter aircraft while flying over Syria. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Zelenskiy Brings Home Five Ex-POW Mariupol Defenders From Turkey, Angering Kremlin
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 8 said he has brought home from Turkey five commanders taken prisoner by Russia during the brutal struggle in the city of Mariupol early in the war that culminated with a long, bloody holdout at the Azovstal steel plant.
The Kremlin angrily responded to Zelenskiy’s action, saying they were not informed of the commanders’ release and claiming the move violated an agreement with Ankara that they were to remain in Turkey until the end of the war.
In September 2022, Ukraine announced the release of 215 of its soldiers in exchange for dozens of Russian prisoners and a pro-Moscow politician.
As part of the deal and in cooperation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Ukrainian president said the five commanders would remain in Turkey "in total security and in comfortable conditions" until the end of the war.
Upon his return to Kyiv with the men, Zelenskiy did not immediately explain why they were allowed to leave Turkey at this time.
“We are returning home from Turkiye and bringing our heroes home,” Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.
“Ukrainian soldiers Denys Prokopenko, Svyatoslav Palamar, Serhiy Volynsky, Oleh Khomenko, Denys Shleha. They will finally be with their relatives. Glory to Ukraine!”
Mariupol city and its Azovstal steel plant were the scene of a long siege that ended in May 2022 and left Mariupol in ruins before 2,500 Ukrainian defenders finally surrendered.
Following Zelenskiy's announcement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying the return of the commanders was "nothing more than a direct violation of the terms of the existing agreements" by the Ukrainian and Turkish governments.
Peskov said under the terms of the prisoner swap, the commanders were to remain in Turkey until the end of the conflict. He added that Moscow had not been told of their release.
Turkish leaders did not immediately comment.
Separately, in his final hours in Turkey, Zelenskiy met with the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians and discussed the implementation of Ukraine’s formula for peace and the return of children deported by Russia, Ukraine’s presidential office said.
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has openly criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Following the invasion, Bartholomew said Russia's Orthodox Church shared responsibility with the Kremlin for the conflict in Ukraine.
"The Ecumenical Patriarchate, as the Mother Church of all Orthodox in Ukraine, is always on their side," Bartholomew told Zelenskiy.
"I want to wish that all captives and all children who are now far from their homes return," he added.
On July 7, Zelenskiy met with Erdogan, who told him that Ukraine deserved to join NATO but also urged it to enter peace talks with Moscow.
"There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves membership of NATO," Erdogan told a joint news conference in Istanbul. But he added that "both sides should go back to peace talks."
He also said Russian President Vladimir Putin next month will pay his first visit to Turkey since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine 500 days ago. He will discuss prisoner swaps with the Russian ruler, he said.
Tbilisi LGBT Event Forced To Cancel After Far-Right Protesters Storm Site
LGBT Pride Week organizers in the Caucasus nation of Georgia were forced to cancel a festival on July 8 after thousands of far-right protesters stormed the site of the event in the capital, Tbilisi. Organizers said police didn’t attempt to stop protesters who broke through a cordon and occupied the site. Government officials said there were too many protesters for police to stop. The U.S. Embassy, EU, and the UN condemned the violence and called on the government to protect the right to assemble, including for LGBT people, and that those responsible for violence “face justice.” To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Georgian Service, click here.
Little Mystery Over Final Result As Uzbeks Prepare To Vote For President
Citizens of the Central Asian nation of Uzbekistan are going to the polls on July 9 in a presidential election that is certain to keep long-standing leader Shavkat Mirziyoev in office, with three token opponents mostly silent leading up to the vote.
Mirziyoev -- first elected in 2016 -- will be looking to secure another term in office following constitutional changes that will allow the 65-year-old autocrat to serve two more terms of seven years each.
Some 20 million people are eligible to vote in the landlocked country of 35 million people, which is rich in natural gas and strategically placed in a volatile region, bordering Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.
Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
The Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) said that, following an invitation from Uzbek authorities, it will send an observation team to the elections and hold a news conference in the capital, Tashkent, on July 10.
Mirziyoev won plaudits early in his presidency, ushering in some reforms and sparking optimism for potential change. But he has since lapsed back into what many analysts say is a more familiar and repressive administration along the lines of predecessor Islam Karimov, the hard-line ruler under whom Mirziyoev served as prime minister for 13 years until Karimov’s death in 2016.
Mirziyoev is credited with eradicating forced labor in the cotton fields, opening the country to tourism and investment, and allowing limited media freedoms.
But critics have pointed, among other things, to a crackdown on minority unrest in the nominally autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan in July 2022 as part of steps that have undermined the strongman’s claim to national unity and reform.
His official opponents -- a former education minister, a former high-ranking forestry official, a career judge fresh from a term in the slavishly loyal Uzbek Senate -- have remained mostly silent since the campaign kicked off in May.
One potential legitimate opponent, however, has been thwarted in his attempts to take part in the election. Xidirnazar Allaqulov, a former university rector-turned regime opponent, said his bid to establish a political party has repeatedly and sometimes violently been disrupted by authorities.
“For 32 years of independence there has been no competition in our political arena,” Allaqulov, 67, told RFE/RL in a phone interview. “They don’t want it. They don’t want justice. They don’t want the rule of law.”
Russian, Belarusian Athletes Allowed At Asian Games
Up to 500 Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete as neutrals at the Asian Games in China later this year, organizers said on July 8. Both countries have been excluded from many sports events since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, though individual athletes have been allowed to compete under certain restrictions. The General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia voted to allow a maximum of 500 competitors from the countries to compete so that they may seek to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The International Olympic Committee has said a pathway for the athletes' participation in Paris should be explored.
Victims' Families, Others March To Remember 1995 Srebrenica Genocide
SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- Thousands of people in Bosnia-Herzegovina marched on July 8 to remember the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide that led to the deaths of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys at the hands of Bosnian Serb forces.
Relatives of the victims and others meet annually for the 100-kilometer march that retraces a route taken by the doomed victims.
Srebrenica fell to Bosnian Serb forces on July 11, 1995. Its Muslim population fled the town, which had been declared a UN "safe haven" for civilians and rushed to the UN compound seeking protection.
When forces led by Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic arrived at the UN compound, the Dutch peacekeepers handed over the base. The Bosnian Serb forces then separated out men and boys for execution and sent the women and girls elsewhere in territory under their control.
Thousands of men and boys were executed in less than two weeks, and those who tried to flee through the woods were hunted down and killed by Bosnian Serb forces. The bodies of the victims were tossed into mass graves.
The UN war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague established that the killings constituted genocide, and convicted Mladic and his political mentor Radovan Karadzic of genocide and other war crimes in Srebrenica.
The Netherlands later apologized for the Dutch forces' failure to prevent the genocide in the town during the 1992-95 war.
Many Serbs deny the extent of the killings, adding to the suffering of the survivors. Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has previously called the genocide “a fabricated myth.”
In July 2021, the international high representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina at the time, Valentin Inzko, imposed a law criminalizing the denial of genocide.
NATO Flexes Muscle To Protect Vilnius Summit Near Russian, Belarusian Borders
NATO has turned Vilnius into a fortress defended by advanced weaponry to protect U.S. President Joe Biden and other alliance leaders meeting next week only 32 kilometers from Lithuania's razor-wire topped border fence with Russian ally Belarus. Lithuania also borders Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave. Sixteen NATO allies have sent a total of about 1,000 troops to safeguard the July 11-12 summit. Many are also providing advanced air defense systems that the Baltic states lack. "It would be more than irresponsible to have our sky unprotected as Biden and leaders of 40 countries are arriving," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Hangs Two Afghan Citizens For Shrine Attack Amid Outcry From Rights Group
Iran hanged two men in public on July 8 in front of the site of a shooting attack they were convicted of carrying out at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz in October 2022, Iran state media reported. The attack on the Shi’ite shrine killed 13 people and left dozens injured. The Iran Human Rights group said that "the sentences issued for these two defendants are not legally valid" and are based on "forced confessions." The two, identified as Afghan citizens Mohammad Ramez Rashidi and Naeem Hashem Qatali, were among 26 people arrested following the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Wagner Fighters Preparing To Move To Belarus, Commander Quoted As Saying
Mercenary fighters of Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner group are preparing to move to Belarus under the terms of a deal that defused their mutiny against Russia's military leadership, a senior commander of the group was quoted as saying. Anton Yelizarov, whose nom de guerre is "Lotus," was quoted on July 8 by a channel on the Telegram messaging app as saying that the fighters were now taking vacation until early August, on Prigozhin's orders, before moving to Belarus. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Seeks UN Security Council Meeting On Nord Stream Blasts
Russia has requested a new meeting of the UN Security Council for July 11 to discuss last September's explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, a senior Russian diplomat at the United Nations said on July 8. Russia has unsuccessfully demanded access to investigations by Sweden and other countries into the blasts, which severely damaged the pipelines connecting Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
At Least Seven Killed In Pakistan Vehicle Blast Caused By Gas Leak
At least seven people, including women and children, were killed after a passenger van caught fire in central Pakistan when its liquefied petroleum gas cylinder exploded due to a leak, police said on July 8. “The dead include three children and two women,” said Rizwan Hasan, a spokesman for the rescue department. The accident took place in the Sargodha district of Punjab. Hasan said another 10 people with burn injuries were taken to nearby hospitals.
Four Militants Attack Police Station And Kill Two Security Officers In Southeast Iran, State TV Reports
Two officers and all four attackers were killed in an assault on a police station in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan, state media reported on July 8. Zahedan, the capital of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan Province, has been the epicenter of anti-government protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander before direct gunfire from security forces mowed down dozens of people. Sunni Muslims make up a majority in Sistan-Baluchistan but are only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall. The province borders Pakistan and Afghanistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Shown Inspecting Troops
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected troops and overseen the training of newly formed units made up of contracted servicemen, his ministry said on July 8. The ministry released video footage on its Telegram channel showing Shoigu in khaki military fatigues inspecting soldiers at a shooting range, in his first public appearance with troops since last month's aborted mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group. The ministry did not say when the video was filmed or when the inspection took place. To read the original report by Reuters, click here.
Eight Ukrainians Killed In Latest Russian Attack As War Enters 500th Day
At least eight civilians were killed in Russian artillery shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Lyman, local officials said on July 8, as the conflict entered its 500th day.
Five others were wounded in the shelling that hit a residential area at around 10 a.m. local time, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.
"A house and a shop were damaged. Police are working on the site," Kyrylenko added.
The Ukrainian military said in its daily military update that it had repelled assault attempts by Russian forces near Lyman, a key railway junction in the Donetsk region.
Russian forces also targeted the Ukrainian city of Kryviy Rih in an overnight drone attack, wounding at least one person and damaging several buildings and vehicles, local officials said early on July 8.
A 26-year-old man was hospitalized “with moderate injuries,” Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's Defense Council, wrote on Telegram.
“The destruction [caused by the attack] is significant,” Vilkul said, adding that the strikes caused a fire that “was promptly extinguished by rescuers.”
Drones hit an agricultural enterprise, “destroying one of its buildings and badly damaging another one,” Vilkul said. Seven trucks were also damaged in the attack, the official said.
Vilkul said that the situation was “under control” in Kryviy Rih, one of the largest cities of the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Province.
“All important infrastructure, public transport, and social and medical institutions are operating normally,” Vilkul said.
The latest Russian strikes come as Ukraine seeks to push ahead with its counteroffensive against Russia's invasion.
The United States is expected to provide its next military aid package to Ukraine, including cluster munitions, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said on July 7 ahead of the Pentagon's formal announcement.
"We recognize that cluster munitions create a risk of civilian harm from unexploded ordnance," Sullivan said. "This is why we've deferred the decision for as long as we could."
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview with CNN that the decision was difficult, but he believes Kyiv needs the weapons to prevent Russian forces from halting the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
WATCH: When Ukrainian troops liberated the village of Neskuchne in the Donetsk region, they found the area covered in land mines left by retreating Russian forces. Heavily entrenched enemy positions have been slowing Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive.
The new military aid package provides Ukraine with "additional artillery systems and ammunition, including highly effective and reliable dual-purpose improved conventional munitions," the Pentagon said in a statement, referring to cluster munitions.
The package, valued at $800 million, is the 42nd provided to Ukraine drawing from U.S. stockpiles, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. It includes additional precision aerial munitions, munitions for multiple-launch rocket systems, 155-millimeter howitzers, other ammunition, and more armored Bradley and Stryker vehicles.
Cluster munitions are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, many of which do not explode, putting civilians at risk even long after wars end.
The planned delivery of cluster munitions does not come without controversy, as many close U.S. allies said they oppose the transfer of such weapons.
"We do not support the use of cluster munitions and are committed to putting an end to the effects cluster munitions have on civilians – particularly children," Canada’s government said.
Germany, Britain, the United Nations, and others also expressed opposition to Washington’s plan.
The production, stockpiling, and use of cluster bombs were banned in 2008 under the Convention On Cluster Munitions, although the United States, Russia, and Ukraine have not signed on to the convention.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on July 8 that the bombs would only be used to help Kyiv’s forces de-occupy Ukrainian territory and that they would not be used inside Russia.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for greater global efforts to honor the international treaty banning cluster munitions and condemned Russia for "repeatedly" using such munitions in its war against Ukraine.
Ukraine says it needs cluster munitions to fire against dug-in Russian positions. It has promised to use the munitions carefully, Sullivan said, adding that the United States will send a version of the munition that has a reduced “dud rate,” meaning fewer of the bomblets fail to explode.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Biden and the American people for the "timely, broad and much-needed defense aid package," which he said would bring Ukraine closer to victory over the enemy and democracy closer to victory over dictatorship.
A video clip released on July 8, showed Zelenskiy visiting a Black Sea island whose defenders famously defied a Russian warship at the beginning of the war.
"Today we are on Snake Island, which will never be conquered by the occupiers, like the whole of Ukraine, because we are the country of the brave," Zelenskiy said in the undated clip, in which he was shown arriving on the island by boat and leaving flowers at a memorial.
"I want to thank from here, from this place of victory, each of our soldiers for these 500 days," Zelenskiy said.
Snake Island was captured by the Russian forces shortly after Moscow launched its brutal invasion on February 24, 2022, but ended up withdrawing from the area months later in late June 2022.
Zelenskiy traveled to Turkey on July 7 for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the end of a four-nation tour ahead of next week's NATO summit in Vilnius. He said security guarantees and a Ukrainian grain export deal with Russia that Turkey helped broker last year were on the agenda.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Zelenskiy in Istanbul, Erdogan said that Kyiv deserved to join NATO but also urged it to enter peace talks with Moscow.
Erdogan also said Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay his first visit to Turkey since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine 500 days ago. He will discuss prisoner swaps with the Russian ruler next month, he said.
Zelenskiy has been touring the last two days to drum up support for his country's bid for an invitation to join NATO ahead of the military alliance's summit next week.
U.S. Confirms Decision To Provide Cluster Munitions To Ukraine
The United States will include cluster munitions in its next military aid package to Ukraine to fulfill Kyiv's request to obtain the widely prohibited weapons, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said on July 7 ahead of the Pentagon's formal announcement providing details on the package.
Sullivan told reporters at the White House that President Joe Biden decided that sending thousands of cluster munitions to Ukraine is the "right thing to do" as Kyiv seeks to push ahead with its counteroffensive against Russia's invasion.
Biden made the decision upon a unanimous recommendation from his advisers, Sullivan said.
"We recognize that cluster munitions create a risk of civilian harm from unexploded ordnance," Sullivan said. "This is why we've deferred the decision for as long as we could."
Biden said in an interview with CNN that the decision was difficult, but he believes Kyiv needs the weapons to prevent Russian forces from halting the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
The new military aid package provides Ukraine with "additional artillery systems and ammunition, including highly effective and reliable dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICM)," the Pentagon said in a statement, referring to cluster munitions./
The package, valued at $800 million, is the 42nd provided to Ukraine drawing from U.S. stockpiles, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. It includes additional precision aerial munitions, munitions for multiple-launch rocket systems, 155-millimeter howitzers, other ammunition, and more armored Bradley and Stryker vehicles, Blinken said.
Zelenskiy thanked Biden and the American people for the "timely, broad and much-needed defense aid package," which he said would bring Ukraine closer to victory over the enemy and democracy closer to victory over dictatorship.
Cluster munitions are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, many of which do not explode, putting civilians at risk even long after wars end.
Ukraine says it needs cluster munitions to fire against dug-in Russian positions. It has promised to use the munitions carefully, Sullivan said, adding that the U.S. will send a version of the munition that has a reduced “dud rate,” meaning fewer of the bomblets fail to explode.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said the additional aid package "is a very significant contribution to the acceleration of de-occupation procedures." Cluster munitions in particular would have "an extraordinary psycho-emotional impact on already demoralized Russian occupation groups," he said.
Laying out the case in favor of sending the weapons, Sullivan said the need to help Ukraine counter Russian forces outweighs the risk.
There is "a massive risk of civilian harm if Russian troops and tanks roll over Ukrainian positions and take more Ukrainian territory and subjugate more Ukrainian civilians because Ukraine does not have enough artillery," Sullivan told journalists.
Germany said earlier on July 7 that it opposes sending the weapons to Ukraine. Germany, one of the states that has signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions, said that while it won’t provide the bombs to Ukraine, it understands the American position.
“We’re certain that our U.S. friends didn’t take the decision about supplying such ammunition lightly,” German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters in Berlin. “We need to remember once again that Russia has already used cluster ammunition at a large scale in its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.”
Germany is one of the more than 100 countries that signed the international treaty, which prohibits all use, production, transfer, and stockpiling of cluster munitions. The United States, Ukraine, and Russia are not party to it.
Dodik Signs Controversial Law Blocking Publication Of Decisions By International Envoy To Bosnia
Milorad Dodik, the president of the Serb-dominated entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina, has signed into law controversial changes approved by the National Assembly of Republika Srpska that effectively allow it to disregard decisions made by the country's international envoy.
The move on July 7 by Dodik, who has led an increasingly inflammatory campaign for years to encourage support for his secessionist hopes, comes six days after Bosnia's international envoy, Christian Schmidt, canceled several controversial rulings that defy a peace deal which ended the country's civil war.
Under the 1995 Dayton accords, Schmidt has the power to impose laws as the final interpreter of the state constitution, though his decisions can be reviewed and questioned by the Constitutional Court of Bosnia, if the Office of the High Representative (OHR) approves.
The accords, which ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War, established an administrative system under which the Bosnian state remains partitioned between Republika Srpska (RS) and the Muslim Bosniak-Croat Federation, connected by a weak central government.
Ethnic Serbs of RS have for years resisted Bosnia's central authorities, with the entity’s assembly voting on June 27 to suspend recognition of any decisions by the Bosnia's multiethnic Constitutional Court.
The change in the law signed by Dodik removes the OHR from the list of authorities whose acts are published by the official gazette, which publishes the decisions passed by the highest authorities, including the high representative.
"The recent decisions taken by the Assembly of Republika Srpska represent a direct violation of the constitutional order of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and also of the Dayton peace agreement," Schmidt told journalists in Sarajevo on July 1.
Serbs in Republika Srpska, the predominantly Serbian entity of Bosnia, say they do not recognize Schmidt, who was appointed in 2021 as the high representative because the UN Security Council did not endorse his appointment. China and Russia disputed his appointment because he was not confirmed by the council, but other nations said it was not required.
The British Embassy has said it backed Schmidt's actions and expressed the joint support of the so-called Quint nations in Bosnia -- the United States, Britain, Germany, France, and Italy.
UN Confirms 9,177 Civilian Deaths In Ukraine Since Start Of Russia's Invasion
The United Nations has confirmed the deaths of 9,177 civilians in Ukraine as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said on July 7 that 535 children are among the dead. The office has also confirmed 15,993 injuries, including 1,095 children, it said in a news release. The deaths and injuries were recorded in 1,504 settlements in Ukraine between the start of the invasion in February 2022 and June 30, 2023. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Court In Azerbaijan Sentences Two Armenians To Prison Over Border Crossing
A court in Azerbaijan has sentenced two Armenian soldiers to lengthy prison sentences for trespassing when they crossed into the country for allegedly attempting to supply a group of "saboteurs," a charge that has exacerbated already heightened tensions between the two countries.
On July 7, the Sumgait Court for Grave Crimes sentenced both Harutyun Hovakimian and Karen Ghazarian on July 7 to 11 years and six months in prison for the offenses, which prosecutors said included conspiracy to smuggle firearms and ammunition and "armed terrorism conspiracy."
Armenian officials say the men were "kidnapped" in May after delivering water and food to Armenian Army units guarding the border with Azerbaijan.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the predominantly Armenian-populated region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Decades of internationally mediated talks failed to result in a diplomatic solution, and the simmering conflict led to another war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides.
The six-week war in which Azerbaijan regained all the Armenian-controlled areas outside of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as chunks of territory inside the Soviet-era autonomous region, ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
Since then, officials have failed to reach a peace deal despite holding several rounds of talks.
In mid-December, Azerbaijani activists began obstructing a road known as the Lachin Corridor, the only route linking Armenia to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Yerevan says should be under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
Baku in April erected a checkpoint along the route, saying it was necessary to control the supply of arms being sent to the region and to end illegal mining operations. It said the road remained open to humanitarian aid, claims Armenia disputes.
Both sides blamed each other for fresh outbursts of violence in recent months.
