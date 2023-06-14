Ukrainian Flag Flies Over Village Liberated In Counteroffensive
Journalists were given access to the newly liberated Ukrainian village of Neskuchne on June 13, confirming that Kyiv's forces have made modest gains in the early phase of their counteroffensive against Moscow's forces.
