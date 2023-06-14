Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Ukrainian Flag Flies Over Village Liberated In Counteroffensive

Journalists were given access to the newly liberated Ukrainian village of Neskuchne on June 13, confirming that Kyiv's forces have made modest gains in the early phase of their counteroffensive against Moscow's forces.

The Ukrainian national flag is seen above the rubble of a destroyed home in the newly liberated village of Neskuchne in the Donetsk region on June 13. Journalists were permitted entry to the village to show that Kyiv&#39;s forces have made gains in their counteroffensive against Russian forces.
1 The Ukrainian national flag is seen above the rubble of a destroyed home in the newly liberated village of Neskuchne in the Donetsk region on June 13.

Journalists were permitted entry to the village to show that Kyiv's forces have made gains in their counteroffensive against Russian forces.
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing.
A Ukrainian service member walks near the body of a Russian soldier. Ukraine says it has&nbsp;liberated seven settlements&nbsp;in the south and eastern regions of the country and made further advances in Bakhmut amid heavy fighting.
2 A Ukrainian service member walks near the body of a Russian soldier.

Ukraine says it has liberated seven settlements in the south and eastern regions of the country and made further advances in Bakhmut amid heavy fighting.
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing - Click to reveal
A Ukrainian service member walks near the body of a Russian soldier.

Ukraine says it has liberated seven settlements in the south and eastern regions of the country and made further advances in Bakhmut amid heavy fighting.
Nearly every home in the village, which had a population of several hundred before the invasion, had been damaged.&nbsp;
3 Nearly every home in the village, which had a population of several hundred before the invasion, had been damaged. 
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing.
A Ukrainian soldier stands near the body of another Russian soldier.&nbsp;Reuters saw at least three dead Russian soldiers lying in the street.
4 A Ukrainian soldier stands near the body of another Russian soldier. Reuters saw at least three dead Russian soldiers lying in the street.
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing - Click to reveal
A Ukrainian soldier stands near the body of another Russian soldier. Reuters saw at least three dead Russian soldiers lying in the street.
Ukrainian soldiers ride a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle near a destroyed car in the village.
5 Ukrainian soldiers ride a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle near a destroyed car in the village.
Tank tread lies on the ground near where Ukrainian soldiers placed their national flag atop a damaged home.
6 Tank tread lies on the ground near where Ukrainian soldiers placed their national flag atop a damaged home.
The shattered village of&nbsp;Neskuchne lies roughly 90 kilometers southwest of the city of Donetsk, one of several axes where Kyiv is trying to break through Russian lines.
7 The shattered village of Neskuchne lies roughly 90 kilometers southwest of the city of Donetsk, one of several axes where Kyiv is trying to break through Russian lines.
A Ukrainian soldier advances away from the liberated village as artillery fire rings out in the distance. Russia has not acknowledged any Ukrainian gains, and President Vladimir Putin said on June 13 that for now he saw no need for a new mobilization of fighting men to confront the Ukrainian counteroffensive launched last week.
8 A Ukrainian soldier advances away from the liberated village as artillery fire rings out in the distance.

Russia has not acknowledged any Ukrainian gains, and President Vladimir Putin said on June 13 that for now he saw no need for a new mobilization of fighting men to confront the Ukrainian counteroffensive launched last week.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG