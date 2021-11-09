Accessibility links

Ukraine COVID Deaths Spike As EU Expected To Remove Safe-Travel Designation

Medical specialists treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease at a mobile hospital in the town of Kakhovka in Ukraine's Kherson region.

Ukraine has reported a record daily number of coronavirus deaths as Brussels is expected to remove it from the bloc's "white list" of travel-safe countries.

Ukraine on November 9 registered 833 coronavirus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, 40 more than the previous record high announced just days earlier.

More than 3.1 million coronavirus infections and over 73,000 deaths have been reported in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, RFE/RL reported that the spike in cases in Ukraine had led EU ambassadors to decide to remove the country from its safe-travel list of third countries.

Removal from the list would mean that EU member states would be advised to reimpose entry bans on Ukrainian residents, particularly those who are not vaccinated, except for essential purposes.

With reporting by Reuters and BBC
