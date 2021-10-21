Ukraine Posts New Record For Daily COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

KYIV -- Ukraine has posted a new record for daily coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths as a weeks-long wave of infections continues to grow, despite the adoption of tighter lockdown measures last month.



The Health Ministry said on October 21 that 22,415 new coronavirus cases were registered over the past 24 hours, topping the previous high of 20,341 cases seen on April 3.



The total number of deaths over the previous 24 hours also set a record, hitting 546. Overall, some 62,000 people have died from the illness in Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million.



Ukrainian authorities began tightening COVID-19 measures last month and have announced further restrictions in recent days in what they call an "adaptive quarantine" system.



Lawmakers also have extended a state of emergency that allows authorities to impose such curbs until the end of the year.