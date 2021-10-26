Record Daily High Of Coronavirus-Related Deaths Reported By Ukraine

Ukrainian health authorities have reported a record daily high of 734 coronavirus-related deaths.

Some 19,120 new infections were registered over the previous 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on October 26.

The previous high of 614 deaths was on October 22.

Ukraine has now reported a total of 2.8 million coronavirus cases and 64,936 deaths.

The spike in infections and deaths prompted the closure of schools in high-infection areas on October 22, including the capital Kyiv, where a two-week holiday was announced.

The government also announced a requirement for vaccine certificates or negative tests to access public transport in the capital, adding new measures to those faced by the unvaccinated, whose access to restaurants, sports, and other public events is restricted.

Only 6.8 million Ukrainians out of a population of 41 million are fully vaccinated.

