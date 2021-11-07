Ukraine Receives Nearly 3 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From UN Fund

KYIV -- Ukraine has received nearly 3 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine through a UN fund amid a surge in new cases in the country.

UNICEF, also known as the United Nations Children's Fund, delivered the anti-virus medication on November 7.

The deliveries are part of a UN program aimed at helping stop the spread of the virus in countries that don’t have the financial resources to buy them.

Ukraine has now received more than 7.4 million free doses under the UN program.

The deliveries come as the country faces its worst wave of the pandemic.

Ukraine registered more than 17,000 new coronavirus cases on November 7, more than double the number from just two months ago.

More than 440 have died over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the virus to more than 72,000.

Ukraine has imposed restrictions again in several cities, including the capital, Kyiv, amid the latest wave.