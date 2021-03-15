Troops and medics have been declared priority groups for vaccination by the Ukrainian government. But many soldiers facing off against Russia-backed separatists in the trenches of eastern Ukraine say there's no need for them to be vaccinated against COVID-19, because they are already isolated from the rest of society. Similar views were voiced by medics in one regional hospital, where only 5 percent of staff have agreed to be immunized. A UNICEF official in Ukraine said the reluctance was fueled by disinformation sweeping the country.