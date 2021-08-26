Estonian President Calls For 'Strategic Patience' On Reversing Russia's Annexation Of Crimea

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid traveled to Ukraine to participate in the first summit of the Crimea Platform, an initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy aimed at creating a coalition of countries to support the reversal of Russia's annexation and occupation of the Crimean Peninsula and addressing other related issues. President Kaljulaid discussed the initiative in an exclusive interview with RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service correspondent, Olena Removska, in Kyiv on August 24. She spoke about the Crimea Platform initiative and 'windows of opportunity' for Ukraine.