Mykola Semena: Four Years Were Crossed Out Of My Life

Journalist Mykola Semena has received court papers in Ukraine's Russia-controlled Crimea region officially confirming the termination of his probation and the expunging of his criminal record. Semena, who has contributed to RFE/RL's Krym.Realii (Crimea Realities) reporting project, was arrested by Crimea's Russia-imposed authorities in April 2016 and charged with acting against the "territorial integrity of the Russian Federation." He spoke to Krym.Realii about his four-year-long ordeal.